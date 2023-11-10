Black Student Union conference empowers Madera Unified students
Madera Unified students bonded over their shared interests and diverse backgrounds Thursday morning at Madera Community College.
EduFi, a fintech startup that enables financially strapped students to secure loans for their education, has raised $6.1 million in a pre-seed round led by Zayn VC with participation from Palm Drive Capital, Deem Ventures, Q Business and angel investors. The Singapore-based startup has launched an artificial intelligence-powered study now, pay later (SNPL) lending platform and its mobile app in Pakistan, a country that does not have student loan products as a category; instead, users take personal loans with high interest and lengthy process, Aleena Nadeem, founder and CEO of EduFi, told TechCrunch. EduFi wants to address the country’s two issues -- high poverty levels and low literacy rates -- via its fintech platform.
One of the most prominent LGBTQ organizations in the U.S. will close its account on X, formerly Twitter. The Trevor Project announced Thursday that it has decided to end its presence on the platform in light of "increasing hate and vitriol" targeting the queer community on X, which Elon Musk purchased one year ago. The organization is focused on suicide prevention and provides 24/7 counseling for young LGBTQ people struggling with mental health challenges.