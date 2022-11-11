Black Tech Entrepreneur Honored at United Nations Maps Road to Success Before 30

At 29 years old, David Bullock, also known by the nickname “Alaska,” is an American technology entrepreneur and media executive who has been honored at the United Nations and deemed one of Forbes’ 30 Under 30.

Appearing on BLACK ENTERPRISE‘s Hip Hop & Enterprise, Bullock opened up about his early success in business which started while he was still a student at Howard University throwing parties. His older brother, an upperclassman, was the first to give Bullock an encouraging push toward entrepreneurship while he was in school.

Growing up Black in Alaska came with its own unique experiences that served as early shaping for Bullock’s global approach to marketing and tech.

“When I travel, I actually travel and I like to really explore and take in other people’s cultures,” Bullock told BLACK ENTERPRISE.

“So I can really understand how I can help companies to best communicate with the people from all these different areas, and what different commonalities are between people.”

After launching his digital marketing and tech company 907 Agency in 2017, Bullock went on to release the mobile gaming app World Famous and produce events for the likes of Sean “Diddy” Combs and Kanye West.

The Alaska native (hence the nickname) has secured major brand deals that have garnered him praise back at home and worldwide. In 2018, he was awarded Anchorage, Alaska’s highest honor, equivalent to the key of the city, due to his work in the music industry.

That same year, GQ referred to him as a “prominent Black entrepreneur.” By 2020, Bullock had earned a spot on Forbes 30 Under 30 for 2021. This year, Bullock visited the United Nations where he was honored by MIPAD organization as one of the 100 Most Influential People of African Descent under the age of 40.

Currently, his work includes marketing for the LA Kings hockey team to aid in increasing diverse representation among attendees.

“Our agency is just super locked in with [the LA Kings],” Bullock said. “And that’s probably one of the most fun projects that we have going on right now.”

“We’re making sure to expose hockey and the team to new audiences.”

Not even 30 years old, and Bullock has a resume and professional roster worth celebrating. Press play below to hear more about his rise in marketing and technology.