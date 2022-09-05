Black Tech Startup Launches First Online Payment Solution Designed for Millennial Group Travelers

SquadTrip, an automated payment solution for large and small group trips, has announced the launch of its new online platform.

Travel organizers can create booking pages, accept payments efficiently, and manage communication and financials in one place. SquadTrip is the first travel platform targeting millennials with flexible payment installments, Apple Pay checkout, and promo codes, according to a press release.

The new software as a service (or SaaS) platform is a time-saving tool that eliminates the need for tracking payments using spreadsheets or sending multiple text/email messages. Travel professionals can build customized trip pages and travel packages and set up payment plans and automatic billing. Additional features also include managing reservation details, DocuSign integration for signing waivers and chargeback agreements, and daily payouts with Stripe. SquadTrip users can create an account for free with no monthly payments and a four percent fee on each transaction.

(Image: (L-R) SquadTrip co-founder Darrien Watson and Tre Baker, managing director of Build In Tulsa TechStars Accelerator / AP)

“The idea for SquadTrip developed while helping a close friend create a simpler way to collect money for his birthday trip,” says Darrien Watson, co-founder of SquadTrip.

“With our software system, he turned an annual group trip into a million-dollar travel business.”

The Black-owned tech company was founded by college best friends, Darrien Watson, and Stevon Judd. The partners are native New Yorkers from Canarsie, Brooklyn, and graduates from Trinity College in Hartford, Conn. Darrien and Stevon began their entrepreneurial journey when they developed an event ticketing platform for Black entrepreneurs and won eBay’s Startup Cup Challenge in 2017.

“Hundreds of travel organizers use our platform to manage three or more trips per year,” says Stevon Judd, co-founder of SquadTrip.

“Most of our clients agree that our automated features make it easier to track and collect payments while expanding their business.”

SquadTrip was selected for the inaugural Build In Tulsa Techstars Accelerator, a program designed for startups led by diverse founders that focus on innovative solutions. With additional funding, the software startup will expand its offering to include marketing tools and educational resources for travel entrepreneurs. Since its inception, the company has powered over 10,000 trips.