Black Teen Allegedly Pepper Sprayed By Ohio Police While Holding A Baby

Authorities in Cleveland, Ohio, are currently in hot water due to a disturbing clip that has begun making rounds on social media.

The video, uploaded to Instagram by The Neighborhood Talk, shows a heated interaction between a Black man carrying a young child and a white police officer.

A few seconds into the confrontation, the officer proceeds to pepper-spray the man while holding the baby.

The surrounding crowd understandably proceeded to admonish the officer, who appeared unbothered.

However, the situation only escalated as the video cuts to a scene showing an officer tacking the man, who still has the baby in his arms.

You can watch the video down below, though viewer discretion is advised.

Various commenters expressed that they were disturbed by the video.

“This is disgusting,” Bad Girls Club alum Natalie Nunn wrote.

“Man, all that cop see is a 2 for 1 special; he not worried about that baby,” Lew Sid, a rapper, added.

Others disagreed with the man holding the baby during the confrontation.

“This is sick! But as [a] Black person, while are you being aggressive with the police and with a baby on your hip, this is irresponsible on your part! We are not respected and should avoid conflict as much as possible,” Little Ms. Golden, who shares a son with Lil Baby, commented.

“I blame the dad as well,” another account added. “Why would you be approaching an officer with your kid in your hand… protect your kid first!!!”

“At this point he holding that baby hostage to save hisself. SMH gotta do better,” another commenter wrote.

There are currently no updates on the young man or the baby, and the Cleveland Police Department has yet to release any public statements on the troubling interaction.