Black teen killed by homeowner who claimed he was trying to break into cars

Sravasti Dasgupta
·2 min read

The fatal shooting of a Black teenager in Washington DC over the weekend has sparked public anger.

According to the police, 13-year-old Karon Blake was found on Saturday morning suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was allegedly shot by a local resident who claimed Karon was breaking into cars in the area.

A police report said the resident “heard noises and observed someone that appeared to be tampering with vehicles”.

“The male resident went outside, armed with a registered firearm, to further investigate. There was an interaction between a juvenile male and the male resident. During the interaction, the male resident discharged his firearm striking the victim,” it added.

Karon was later taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

While the shooter’s identity has not been made public, police and the US Attorney’s Office said an investigation was underway.

Karon’s death has sparked anger in the community that has demanded justice for the teenager.

Around 300 people gathered at a community meeting on Tuesday night near Brookland Middle School, where Karon was a student.

“I didn’t know you could just kill somebody over property damage. That’s just crazy,” Sean Long, the teen’s grandfather, was quoted as saying by the Associated Press.

Assistant police chief Morgan Kane of the DC police told the gathering that while the investigation is ongoing, the details of the suspect cannot be shared.

“We want the same thing you want,” the official said.

“We want to find out what happened and whatever chips fall, they fall.”

“I don’t see why you are protecting his name,” resident Tracey Lucas said.

“Knowing who the killer is does not breach this investigation.”

The community gathering also made calls demanding to know where the mayor was.

DC mayor Muriel Bowser has been regarded by Black Lives Matter and other activist groups as a staunch police defender.

Recommended Stories

  • Russia shells Kharkiv after German FM visit

    Russia shells Kharkiv after German FM visit

  • Outrage mounts in D.C. after man fatally shoots boy, 13, he suspected was breaking into cars

    Outrage is simmering over the fatal shooting of Karon Blake, a 13-year-old Black sixth grader in Washington D.C., by a man who suspected the teen was breaking into cars in his neighborhood.

  • Coinbase to lay off 20% of workforce, stock rises premarket

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in stock for Coinbase after the cryptocurrency exchange announced plans to lay off 20% of its workforce in an effort to cut costs.

  • Colombia VP says she was targeted with roadside bomb

    Colombia’s Vice President said on Tuesday that her security team found more than seven kilos of explosives buried next to a rural road that leads to her home in the southwestern province of Cauca. Francia Marquez shared a police report on her Twitter account which says a drug-sniffing dog alerted to the bomb, which was made of ammonium nitrate, powdered aluminum and shrapnel, and that anti-explosives officers blew it up in a controlled explosion on Monday. The vice president, who has previously faced death threats, described it as a new assassination attempt that won't stop her advocacy for peace and equality.

  • Georgia deputy indicted for animal cruelty in connection with deaths of 3 dogs

    A Georgia sheriff's deputy was indicted by a grand jury following accusations he caused three dogs to die by leaving them outside in the heat.

  • Storm struck California scrambles to clean up ahead of rain

    Storm-ravaged California scrambled to clean up and repair widespread damage on Wednesday as the lashing rain eased in many areas, although the north could see thundershowers Wednesday and another powerful weather front was expected to hit the state Friday. The figure is likely to rise, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday during a visit to the scenic town of Capitola on the Santa Cruz coast that was hard hit by high surf and flooding creek waters last week. A pickup truck driver and a motorcyclist were killed early Tuesday in the San Joaquin Valley when a tree that had been struck by lightning fell on them, authorities said.

  • Far-right shadow looming over Swedish EU presidency

    Sweden holds the powerful presidency of the European Union for the next six months, but there are concerns in the 27-nation bloc that the strong influence of the hard-line far right at home will hold them back. Holding a presidency allows a member nation to help set the tone and the agenda of the EU, something which is crucial with the war in Ukraine still raging, migration issues continuing to put several nations on edge and even trade disputes creating a rift with Washington. “It will be our responsibility to try to steer this ship,” said Lars Danielsson, the permanent representative of Sweden to the EU, ahead of the European Commission’s visit to Sweden this week.

  • Goldman staff brace as global jobs cull begins

    LONDON/HONG KONG (Reuters) -Staff at Goldman Sachs are bracing for news on whether they will keep their jobs on Wednesday, as the U.S. investment bank begins a sweeping cost-cutting drive that could see its 49,000-strong global workforce shrink by thousands. The long-anticipated jobs cull at the Wall Street titan, expected to represent the biggest contraction in headcount since the financial crisis, is likely to affect most of the bank's major divisions, with its under-fire investment banking arm facing the deepest cuts, a source told Reuters this month. The cuts began in Asia on Wednesday, where Goldman completed cutting back its private wealth management unit and let go 16 private bank staff across its Hong Kong, Singapore and China offices, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

  • House Republican files articles of impeachment against DHS Sec. Mayorkas

    Republican Rep. Pat Fallon of Texas has filed impeachment articles against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over his handling of the border crisis.

  • Colts steal offensive lineman away from Cowboys

    The Colts added an interior lineman off waivers as the Cowboys prepared their playoff roster

  • Capitol riot far-right internet personality gets 60 days

    Anthime Gionet, known as “Baked Alaska” to his social media followers, declined to address the court before U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden sentenced him to 60 days behind bars followed by two years of probation. Gionet had faced a maximum of six months of imprisonment. Gionet incriminated himself and other rioters with the video that he streamed to a live audience of roughly 16,000 followers.

  • Idaho murders – update: Bryan Kohberger’s comments about student stabbings revealed as Tinder date speaks out

    Bryan Kohberger is set to appear in court for a preliminary status hearing on 12 January

  • 'Really?': Stephen Colbert Stunned By Kevin McCarthy's Strange Confession

    The "Late Show" host was left baffled by the new speaker's latest hot take.

  • Virginia mom details moments that reportedly led up to 6-year-old shooting teacher

    Abby Zwerner, the 25-year-old teacher who was shot by a 6-year-old student on Friday, is described by fellow teachers, city officials as a hard-working educator devoted to her students.

  • Texas grand jury weighs whether Houston armed diner who shot, killed robbery suspect will get criminal charges

    A Harris County, Texas, grand jury is to weigh whether the 46-year-old unidentified shooter who thwarted a Houston taqueria robbery, killing the suspect, will face criminal charges.

  • Police share new details on 6-year-old who shot Virginia teacher, say incident was ‘intentional’

    A 6-year-old student intentionally shot his teacher when he opened fire in his elementary school classroom in Virginia using a handgun, police said.

  • 17-year-old arrested for kicking elderly Asian woman on SF Muni bus

    A 17-year-old male has been arrested in connection with the brutal assault of an elderly Asian woman on a San Francisco Muni bus last month. Although the teenager has been apprehended, investigation into the case continues.

  • Authorities search North Shore dumpster station for evidence in disappearance of Ana Walshe

    The search for the missing Cohasset mother shifted from the South Shore to the North Shore after her husband appeared in court on Monday.

  • Seattle police arrest man after he’s seen loading blanket-wrapped body into SUV

    Seattle police have arrested a man after a neighbor reported seeing him load a woman’s body, wrapped into a blanket, into the back of an SUV and drive away. Shortly after the officers left, the neighbor reported the man and the SUV had returned home. Officers obtained a warrant, and SWAT officers entered the home, arresting the 35-year-old man.

  • Bryan Kohberger case: Footprint found inside Idaho crime scene could help cops build case

    Idaho court documents revealed last week that investigators found a footprint in the King Road home where four students were killed on Nov. 13, 2022.