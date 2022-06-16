Black Teen Racially Profiled And Berated In Same Town Trayvon Martin Was Killed

Kui Mwai
·2 min read

A Black teen was racially profiled and attacked while driving in Sanford, Florida, the same town where George Zimmerman shot and killed Trayvon Martin, Newsone reports. The teen, whose been identified as Jermaine, shared a video of the incident on social media. In the clip, three white men and one white woman are seen harassing him. Jermaine, who was behind the camera, also showed footage of his backseat window smashed in.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by JJ 🖤 (@jermaine.j11)

Jermaine’s father first posted the video on Facebook, and the teen later shared it on Instagram, garnering thousands of views. He described what happened in the post’s caption, Revolt reports.

“I was racially profiled while driving through my [friend’s] neighborhood,” he wrote. “They didn’t like the way I was driving, so they felt the need to hit my car with a cone, and throw a rock through my window. All I wanted to do was de-escalate until police came, because I wasn’t about to get charges pressed on me for no reason.”

The footage also showed Jermaine’s car with dents although it’s unclear if the damage was done by the group berating him.

As he was recording, the group continues yelling at him and approaching him aggressively.

According to Newsone, one of the men accused Jermaine of “burning out, racing through [his] neighborhood.” Another screamed at him to “get out of my neighborhood f**kwad.”

The teen asked one of them who was approaching him to “get out of [his face].”

The group also briefly mentioned a gun and being licensed to carry.

Jermaine’s sister shared the video on Twitter, saying that the group tried to physically harm her brother and commended his behavior during and after the attack.

“Yesterday my 16-year-old brother was racially profiled in a neighborhood in Sanford Florida, the same city as Trayvon Martin,” she wrote. “Luckily, he had a different fate. I commend my brother for how he reacted in the situation. They tried to throw a brick at his head, And missed.”

The men involved in the incident have been identified as Donald Eugene Corsi and Howard Oral Hughes, Heavy reports. They were arrested and are both facing felony charges.

Corsi has been charged with weapon offenses for sending a “missile” into a vehicle, while Hughes was charged with first-degree misdemeanor battery. Both men were additionally charged with criminal mischief for allegedly causing more than $1,000 in damages to property.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Black Boy Racially Profiled in Same Town Where Trayvon Martin was Shot

    Two white Florida men targeted a 16-year-old Black boy in the same neighborhood where Trayvon Martin was shot by George Zimmerman, according to Newsone. The teen took a video of the incident, explaining in the caption that the men “didn’t like the way he was driving” and threw a large rock through his window.

  • Good driving habits for teens from Official Driving School

    Good driving habits for teens from Official Driving School

  • Some SpaceX Employees Criticize Elon Musk’s Behavior in Letter

    A letter sent to management said the CEO’s public conduct has been a frequent source of embarrassment and that the company needs to separate itself from his personal brand.

  • Ginni Thomas Exchanged Emails With Trump Lawyer John Eastman: Report

    The correspondence with the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was obtained by the House Jan. 6 committee.

  • Leaders pledge arms and EU path for Ukraine in Kyiv visit

    Four European leaders expressed their support for Ukraine on Thursday while meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, vowing to back Kyiv's candidacy to eventually join the European Union and offering more weapons to fend off Russia's invasion. French President Emmanuel Macron promised Ukraine six more truck-mounted artillery guns, the latest in a new round of Western arms pledges as the war grinds on in the Donbas region in the east.

  • Hailey Bieber Reveals Details Of Recent Health Scare

    Hailey Bieber opens up about being born with a heart defect called PFO, which lead to her having a small blood clot and suffering from a mini stroke earlier this year. Hailey gives an update on her recovery process, saying she's doing much better now. Tune in today for more with Hailey Bieber.

  • Andy Reid on Orlando Brown’s contract: These things don’t happen overnight

    Chiefs left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. was not on the field for the team’s mandatory minicamp this week, as he and the club continue to work on a potential new contract for him. While Kansas City used the franchise tag on Brown, the left tackle has not yet signed the franchise tender — which means [more]

  • Chiefs injury, absence updates from second day of mandatory minicamp

    An update on injuries and absences from Day 2 of #Chiefs mandatory minicamp.

  • Video shows teen saving driver who accidentally drove SUV into water

    A 17-year-old boy has been celebrated as a hero after diving into a Long Island bay to save a woman whose SUV plunged into the water after she accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brake.

  • ‘Techno-King’ Elon Musk Sounds Off on Aliens, Politics in Rambly Twitter Townhall

    Dimitrios Kambouris/GettyAppearing via a crappy cell phone camera feed, Elon Musk addressed Twitter employees on Thursday for the first time since the company accepted his $44 billion buyout offer in April.In the meandering call, which lasted about an hour, Musk at times took bizarre tangents, including briefly discussing aliens and noting that he had dubbed himself the “techno-king” of Tesla, according to a person who heard him speak.“That was pure chaos,” the person said.Musk, who has aggressi

  • Macron: Ukraine must talk to Russia at some point

    STORY: "The Ukrainian President and his officials will have to negotiate with Russia," Macron said on a visit to Romania, during a briefing with President Klaus Iohannis.Macron arrived in Romania on Tuesday (June 14) for a three-day trip to NATO's southern flank, including Moldova, before possibly heading to Kyiv on Thursday (June 16) with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, two diplomatic sources said.Macron has been criticized by Ukraine and eastern European allies for what they perceived as his ambiguous backing for Ukraine in the war against Russia.

  • What will Kansas City look like in 2026?

    What will Kansas City look like in 2026?

  • Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides injury updates at conclusion of mandatory minicamp

    #Chiefs HC Andy Reid gave a brief and encouraging injury update at the conclusion of mandatory minicamp, with WR Josh Gordon and others avoiding serious injury.

  • How long will Deshaun Watson be suspended? | You Pod to Win the Game

    Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab share their thoughts on how long Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will eventually be suspended by the National Football League. Watson is facing 24 civil lawsuits accusing the QB of misconduct, and in some cases sexual assault. Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.

  • Person of interest identified in Brooklyn subway train attack that injured about 2 dozen people

    Police identified Frank James, 62, with addresses in Wisconsin and Philadelphia, as a person of interest in Tuesday's chaotic New York City shooting.

  • SpaceX internal open letter seeks condemnation of Elon Musk's tweets

    SpaceX employees have posted an open letter to the company's internal communication system asking leadership at the company to implement a number of measures, with the stated aim of ensuring that SpaceX's actual "systems and culture" live up "to its stated values," The Verge's Loren Grush reports. The letter specifically calls out Elon Musk's behavior on Twitter, and the manner in which he has used the platform to respond to allegations of sexual harassment levied against him by an accuser in May. The letter, which claims as its authorship "[e]mployees across the spectra of gender, ethnicity, seniority, and technical roles," calls for SpaceX leadership to "[P]ublicly address and condem Elon's harmful Twitter behavior" in order to "explicitly separate itself from Elon's personal brand."

  • FIA vows to ‘reduce or eliminate’ porpoising on the advice of its medical team

    Hamilton, 37, required assistance to get out of his Mercedes after his car bounced up and down at high speed throughout Sunday’s 51-lap race.

  • Mercedes admit pushing Lewis Hamilton ‘too far’ in ‘painful’ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

    Hamilton is not the only driver to suffer from ‘porpoising’ but Mercedes have vowed to make changes following the Baku street race

  • Catalina Island uses SoCal Edison desalination plant to avoid drought

    Southern California Edison has a desalination plant on Catalina Island that turns ocean water into drinking water. On average, the desalination plant supplies 40% of drinking water to the island.

  • Mum, 40, made boy, 15, her 'sexual plaything', then had his baby

    Sarah Campbell, from Bootle, Merseyside, carried out the 'atrocious abuse' on the victim for a full year from January 2016 to January 2017.