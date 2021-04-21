Black teenage girl in Ohio 'shot dead by police' as Derek Chauvin jury returns verdict

The scene of the police shooting in Columbus, Ohio

A black teenage girl was shot dead by police on Tuesday just as a guilty verdict was returned in the case of the officer who killed George Floyd.

Family of the teenager, named by local media as Makiah Bryant, 15, said she had police for help because girls were fighting outside her house on Legion Lane in Columbus, Ohio.

A video circulated on social media which appeared to show a victim wearing jeans and trainers lying motionless on the ground as a police officer stood nearby. Witnesses say the girl was shot in the chest.

Crowds gathered near the scene shortly after the shooting, which occurred around 4.30pm, and began shouting “no racist police” and "enough is enough" at officers gathered.

In another video broadcast from the scene, one of the officers yells back: "Blue lives matter".

“She was a good kid. She was loving,” Hazel Bryant, who said the child was her niece, told reporters. “She was 15 years old. She didn’t deserve to die like a dog in the street.”

JUST IN: Girl, reportedly 15-years-old, dies after being shot by police in Columbus, Ohio pic.twitter.com/bgHSbRQITn — Stoll News (@StollNews) April 20, 2021

Ms Bryant said police saw a knife on the ground near the girl’s body that an officer had shot the teenager four times. It was not immediately clear if the knife was the victim's.

The 911 call that brought police to the scene had reportedly cited an attempted stabbing.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther urged calm: “This afternoon a young woman tragically lost her life. We do not know all of the details. There is body-worn camera footage of the incident. We are working to review it as soon as possible.

“We will share information that we can as soon as it becomes available,” he tweeted. “I’m asking for residents to remain calm and allow (investigators) to gather the facts.”

The country has been on edge watching the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, who was found guilty on Tuesday afternoon of murdering Mr Floyd by kneeling on the 46-year-old black man’s neck until he was no longer breathing.

Mr Floyd's death sparked protests around the world, including in Columbus.