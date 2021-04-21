Black teenage girl in Ohio 'shot dead by police' as Derek Chauvin jury returns verdict

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josie Ensor
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The scene of the police shooting in Columbus, Ohio
The scene of the police shooting in Columbus, Ohio

A black teenage girl was shot dead by police on Tuesday just as a guilty verdict was returned in the case of the officer who killed George Floyd.

Family of the teenager, named by local media as Makiah Bryant, 15, said she had police for help because girls were fighting outside her house on Legion Lane in Columbus, Ohio.

A video circulated on social media which appeared to show a victim wearing jeans and trainers lying motionless on the ground as a police officer stood nearby. Witnesses say the girl was shot in the chest.

Crowds gathered near the scene shortly after the shooting, which occurred around 4.30pm, and began shouting “no racist police” and "enough is enough" at officers gathered.

In another video broadcast from the scene, one of the officers yells back: "Blue lives matter".

“She was a good kid. She was loving,” Hazel Bryant, who said the child was her niece, told reporters. “She was 15 years old. She didn’t deserve to die like a dog in the street.”

Ms Bryant said police saw a knife on the ground near the girl’s body that an officer had shot the teenager four times. It was not immediately clear if the knife was the victim's.

The 911 call that brought police to the scene had reportedly cited an attempted stabbing.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther urged calm: “This afternoon a young woman tragically lost her life. We do not know all of the details. There is body-worn camera footage of the incident. We are working to review it as soon as possible.

“We will share information that we can as soon as it becomes available,” he tweeted. “I’m asking for residents to remain calm and allow (investigators) to gather the facts.”

The country has been on edge watching the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, who was found guilty on Tuesday afternoon of murdering Mr Floyd by kneeling on the 46-year-old black man’s neck until he was no longer breathing.

Mr Floyd's death sparked protests around the world, including in Columbus.

Recommended Stories

  • How, and when, sports leagues reacted to the Derek Chauvin verdict

    Almost every major sports league in the United States issued a statement after Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murdering George Floyd.

  • ‘Tired of burying one another.’ Families of Lexington homicide victims rally to end violence

    Concerned about a recent spike in fatal shootings, Lexington community members on Tuesday gathered to say they’re “sick and tired of burying one another.”

  • Bail revoked after Derek Chauvin found guilty

    Former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted Tuesday of murder and manslaughter for pinning George Floyd to the pavement with his knee on the Black man’s neck in a case that touched off worldwide protests. (April 20)

  • Trey Gowdy: I wish presidents wouldn't weigh in before a verdict

    'Special Report' panel reacts to events leading up to Derek Chauvin's guilty verdict

  • 7-year-old girl shot and killed in McDonald's drive-thru in Chicago

    Officer raced her to a hospital to no avail. Her father was also shot and seriously wounded. The car was bullet-ridden.

  • Church leaders call for Home Depot boycott over Georgia voting curbs

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Black religious leaders in Georgia representing more than 1,000 churches called on Tuesday for a boycott of Home Depot Inc, accusing the home improvement giant of failing to take a stand against the state's new Republican-backed curbs on voting. In a statement, Bishop Reginald Jackson, who oversees Georgia's African Methodist Episcopal churches, said Home Depot had rejected requests to discuss the new law. Other Georgia-based corporations - including Delta Air Lines Inc and Coca-Cola Co - have sat down with activists and issued statements opposing the voting restrictions.

  • *Another* Royal Couple Has Picked Up & Moved

    First, it was Prince Harry and Meghan Markle . Then it was Princess Martha Louise of...

  • Northern Minnesota community cut off by Canadian border restrictions faces another month of 'crisis'

    On Tuesday, Canada extended its border restrictions until May 21, according to Public Safety Minister Bill Blair. Only essential travel will be permitted across Canada's border with the U.S., reports Reuters, continuing restrictions that have been in place since March 2020. Canadian border restrictions have proven disastrous for residents of Minnesota's Northwest Angle, a geographical oddity surrounded on three sides by Canada, with a body of water on the fourth side. The Angle's only connection to land is its border with Canada's Manitoba province, but due to a surveyor's error, it's considered the northernmost part of Minnesota. As Rep. Michelle Fischbach (R-Minn.) explained in a Star Tribune op-ed, border restrictions have cut the 120-odd residents off from friends and family in the U.S. hoping to visit by road, devastated the local fishing lodges and other tourist attractions, and made it nearly impossible for residents to buy groceries or receive medical care without risking being stranded away from their homes. Residents have pleaded with Canadian officials to open the 80-kilometer passage in Manitoba to allow tourists into the Angle, reports CBC News. Tourism has been deemed non-essential in Canada's border restrictions, but in the tourism-based economy of the Northwest Angle, it's about as essential as it gets. Beyond business concerns, residents report being separated from their families while waiting days for negative results from molecular COVID-19 tests. "With the eyes of the national media focused on the chaos at America's southern border, few have any idea this problem exists," writes Fischbach. "But the northern border is in crisis, too." More stories from theweek.comAll 40 movies nominated for an Oscar this year, rankedThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingFormer Trump aides are reportedly frustrated he didn't become vaccine 'salesman-in-chief' as planned

  • Chauvin jurors facing 'through the roof' stress as deliberations begin

    As the 12 Minneapolis jurors in the Derek Chauvin murder trial prepare to hunker down and begin deliberations, the world awaits what will be a decision with a lasting impact on U.S. race relations, policing - and on the jurors themselves. "Any high-profile case with a lot of media attention is going to be a little more stressful," said Roy Futterman, a trial consultant with the firm DOAR. The jurors must determine whether former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, is guilty of murder and manslaughter in the death of Floyd, a Black man.

  • UFC-owner Endeavor aims for over $10 billion valuation in second IPO attempt

    Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, owner of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), is aiming for a valuation of more than $10 billion in its U.S. initial public offering (IPO), in what will be its second shot at going public after a failed attempt in 2019. Endeavor has also bought sports tech firm FlightScope Services Business for $60 million, the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

  • Black teenager shot dead by police in Ohio on day of George Floyd verdict

    Police responded to call that woman was trying to stab someone with knife

  • Why a Royal Expert Thinks Prince Charles Might Not Become King

    And a member of Parliament predicts a "big public debate" on the role of the royal family.

  • Family mourns girl, 7, killed in West Side shooting; father in serious condition

    A 7-year-old girl was shot and killed in a fast-food drive-thru on Chicago's West Side Sunday afternoon, police said.

  • Ted Nugent reacts after testing positive for COVID: ‘Never been so sick in my life’

    The singer in the past has said the coronavirus is “not a real pandemic,” calling it a “leftist scam to destroy” then-President Donald Trump.

  • Joe Biden calls prosecution’s evidence in the George Floyd case ‘overwhelming’

    President said he spoke out only after jury was sequestered for deliberations

  • ‘Am I off my meds?’: Greg Gutfeld reprimanded on Fox News for ‘selfish’ on-air reaction to Chauvin verdict

    Incredulous fellow anchors groan in background as Gutfeld offers take on verdict

  • Greek Church to allow worshippers at Easter Week services

    The powerful Church of Greece said Tuesday it would allow the faithful to take part in Orthodox Easter services next week but limit attendance and hold the services earlier in the day to conform with a government-imposed curfew. The decision comes despite Greece reporting a high number of COVID-19 cases and deaths, and as the country's hospitals are struggling to treat unprecedented numbers of intubated patients. Orthodox Easter services were canceled last year, when Greece had much fewer confirmed cases.

  • Why a heartwarming scene from 'School of Rock' has gone viral nearly 20 years later

    A body-positivity scene from the 2003 comedy "School of Rock," featuring Jack Black and Maryam Hassan, has been hailed as "revolutionary" on Twitter.

  • Tucker Carlson accuses media of ‘lynching’ Derek Chauvin

    ‘Evidence only counts in countries that have due process, something they are now telling us is an ugly relic of institutional racism,’ Carlson claims

  • A semitruck drove through a crowd celebrating the conviction of Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis. It's unclear if anyone was hurt.

    People in Minneapolis were celebrating in the streets after Derek Chauvin was convicted of murdering George Floyd on Tuesday. It's unclear if anyone was hurt in the incident.