Black teenager makes ‘miracle’ recovery after being shot by white pensioner

Ralph Yarl - LEE MERRITT

The black teenager who was shot in the head by a white pensioner after knocking on the door of the wrong house has returned home from the hospital in a “miracle” recovery, his family has said.

Ralph Yarl, 16, was shot twice by 84-year-old Andrew Lester after he knocked on his front door by mistake as he went to collect his younger brothers in Kansas City, Missouri, just before 10pm on April 13.

Ralph has since returned home from the hospital and “can ambulate and communicate”, according to an update from his aunt, Faith Spoonmore, on a GoFundMe page she set up on behalf of her nephew.

Ms Spoonmore said: “Ralph is currently at home with the family. He can ambulate and communicate. A true miracle considering what he survived.”

She added: “Each day is different. He has a long road ahead. However, we are very thankful that he is still here with us. I’ve been taking the time to read the emails and comments to Ralph. It warms our hearts to see him smile at all the kind words.”

Prognosis 'very, very positive'

More than $3.2 million (£2.5 million) has been raised for the high school junior, with celebrities such as American actresses Christina Ricci and Julianne Hough among donors.

Lee Merritt, the family’s lawyer, told CNN on Tuesday evening: “Thursday night, doctors were scraping bullet fragments off his brain. Saturday, he was released from the hospital.”

He said that the teenager’s prognosis was “very, very positive”, adding: “He has a prognosis of a full recovery, minus scarring and long term, maybe, CTE and post traumatic brain injury symptoms.”

Joe Biden, the US president, tweeted on Tuesday that he had spoken to Ralph and his family on the phone. He wrote: “Ralph, we’ll see you in the Oval once you feel better.”

Mr Lester has been charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action, for which he could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted, and is currently in custody.

Andrew Lester has been charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action - Clay County, Missouri Sheriff/via REUTERS

Police spoke with Ralph while he was receiving hospital treatment, where he told officers he rang the doorbell and waited before a man eventually opened the door and shot him in the head immediately, according to charging documents.

Ralph fell and was still lying on the ground when the man shot him a second time, this time in the arm, he told officers. He got up and ran to avoid being shot again, and he heard the man say: “Don’t come around here.”