Black TikToker goes viral for encounter with Karen who pushed him off skateboard

He believes the attack was racially motivated and says there’s no policy against skateboarding at the complex

In the latest ‘Karen’ attack, a white woman pushed a young Houston-based hip-hop producer off his skateboard as he was riding around his apartment complex.

According to TikToker @memphisbluu, the woman accused him of not being a resident of the complex and told him that skateboarding wasn’t allowed on the sidewalks.

The video of the encounter, which has since gone viral on TikTok, shows the young man confronting the woman he said pushed him off his board after she tried to block the path he was skating on. He was able to get around her after she assaulted him.

He says he does live in the building and that skateboarding is permitted.

In the video, which has garnered more than 1.8 million views in less than 24 hours, the producer asks the woman if she knows whether or not he’s renting at the complex and she says she’s unsure.

“Exactly, you don’t f— know,” memphisbluu said to the woman. “So mind your f—–business, b—! Go sit the f—- down!”

Most comments on the video applauded the young man for standing his ground.

Attacks from Karens have continued over the past year despite the viral video of Amy Cooper, a white woman who was caught on video calling the cops on a Black birdwatcher in New York’s Central Park, and falsely accusing him of threatening her and her dog in May 2020.

Cooper lost her job and was charged with falsely reporting an incident and was facing up to a year in jail, but the charges were dismissed after she underwent therapeutic treatment that included teachings on racial bias, according to the New York Times.

Oh, when Karens take a walk with their dogs off leash in the famous Bramble in NY’s Central Park, where it is clearly posted on signs that dogs MUST be leashed at all times, and someone like my brother (an avid birder) politely asks her to put her dog on the leash. pic.twitter.com/3YnzuATsDm — Melody Cooper (@melodyMcooper) May 25, 2020

Since then, more videos have been shared featuring ‘Karens’ harassing, questioning, and berating regular people in their day-to-day lives for no apparent reason.

In some cases, the videos have helped the victims hold the ‘Karen’ accountable for their actions.

The latest victim of a Karen’s ire, memphisbluu, believes the attack was racially motivated and that the unidentified woman was aware of what she was doing.

“With white women and Black men, white women are fully aware of how society works,” he said to the Daily Dot. “They’re trying to act oblivious … but they’re fully aware of their privilege. Especially when it comes to situations with Black men going on.”

As the video continues, after she’s told to mind her business, the woman moves to the middle of the path and tells him he can’t ride his skateboard again.

“Well, guess what the f— I’m gonna do,” he said cutting her off. “I’m gonna step on this b—-..and I’m gonna ride this mu—-cka!”

He flips the Karen off as he exits the scene.

“This guy is my type of people,” said one commenter.

After reviewing the lease, memphisbluuu revealed there is no clause that prohibits skateboarding on the property.

No action has been taken against the woman.

