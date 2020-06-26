The black transgender push to keep the fight alive at LGBT Pride

Pride Month has become more of a celebration of LGBT progress than a protest against the inequalities that remain, say protesters who have taken the streets in New York to call for more support for black transgender Americans.

Looking out at a sea of protesters dressed in all white, Raquel Willis led the crowd in a chant of "I believe in black trans power."

Nearly 15,000 people echoed her words in response.

While Covid-19 cancelled the city's 50th Pride Month parade, and put most smaller commemorations on hold, the large crowd at Brooklyn Liberation shows that the race reckoning that continues in the US has also extended to the LGBT community.

"We have been told to be silent for too long," said Willis, a black trans activist and writer, as the crowd cheered back in approval.

"Let today be the last day that you ever doubt black trans power."

About 15,000 people attended the Trans Black Lives Matter protest in Brooklyn More

Brooklyn Liberation took place in lieu of Brooklyn Pride this year, and for Fran Tirado, a writer and co-organiser of the demonstration, Pride needs to be dismantled.

Tirado, who is gender non-conforming, says minority trans people do not have their voices heard within the LGBT rights movement. Cisgender is the opposite of transgender and applies to an individual whose gender matches their assigned sex at birth.

While George Floyd's death at the hands of the Minneapolis police, catalysed a series of community actions that spread through the world with unprecedented velocity, the names of the black trans people who have been shot or fatally injured by the police or civilians have not galvanised movements or garnered the same attention from the public.

For many black LGBT activists, the death of Tony McDade, 38, a black trans man shot by police in Tallahassee, Florida, has been woefully under investigated. "We need to interrogate who we deem a worthy victim," Willis tells BBC News.

And McDade is not the only one being mourned.

the Black Trans Lives Matter protest in Brooklyn More

The unsolved killings of Nina Pop, 28, in Missouri, Dominque "Rem'mie" Fells, 27, in Philadelphia, and Riah Milton, 25, in Cincinnati over the past month, adds up to least 12 trans women murdered in 2020 alone. Last year, the American Medical Association declared the killings of 26 transgender and gender non-conforming people (the majority of whom were trans women of colour) an "epidemic".

"I don't know if we are served with the notion that Pride is a party," says Willis.

"It's not just about public displays of affection and fabulousness."

Trans activists of colour like Marsha P Johnson and Sylvia Rivera were at the forefront of the LGBT movement in its early days, since the Stonewall Riots of 1969. But their roles as organisers were quickly erased, says Michael Bronski, a professor of media and activism at Harvard University. "It became a predominantly white, middle class cisgender movement," he says.

Marsha P Johnson was a pioneering activist More

The movement shifted its focus from grassroots, protest activism to anti-discrimination legislation, with the struggle ultimately culminating in landmark rulings ranging from the repeal of Anti-Sodomy Laws (2003) to Marriage Equality (2015).