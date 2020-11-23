Black transgender woman sues Georgia Department of Corrections for second time, alleging constant 'fear of sexual assault'

Elinor Aspegren, USA TODAY
A Black transgender woman is suing the Georgia Department of Corrections for failing to protect her from repeated sexual assaults — for a second time.

The Center for Constitutional Rights and the Southern Poverty Law Center filed a federal lawsuit Monday on behalf of Ashley Diamond against Georgia prison officials for their "failure to protect her from sexual assault and provide her with adequate healthcare while incarcerated."

The lawsuit contends that the GDC’s failure to protect Diamond "because she is transgender" violates the 8th Amendment and the 14th Amendment’s equal protection clause.

“Being a woman in a men’s prison is a nightmare,” Diamond said in a statement. “I’ve been stripped of my identity. I never feel safe. Never. I experience sexual harassment on a daily basis, and the fear of sexual assault is always a looming thought."

But, "I’m bringing this lawsuit to bring about change on behalf of a community that deserves the inherent dignity to simply exist," she said.

In 2015, Diamond alleged the GDC had illegally cut off hormone treatment she had been taking for half her life. She also said that she was sexually assaulted and mistreated multiple times by both inmates and jail guards.

The department changed its treatment policy after the U.S. Department of Justice got involved, writing that prison officials must give hormone therapy just as they would treat any other medical or mental health condition.

Ashley Diamond has sued the Georgia Department of Corrections, for the second time, for repeated abuse.
The GDC released Diamond on parole in August 2015 and reached a settlement in her lawsuit. She was returned to prison on a parole violation in October 2019.

Both times, Diamond, now 42, has been placed in a men's prison.

She has been sexually assaulted more than 14 times in the past year, according to the complaint. She also has been subjected to relentless sexual harassment and once again denied necessary treatment for her gender dysphoria, according to the filing.

Georgia Department of Corrections spokeswoman Joan Heath said the agency hasn't received the lawsuit and doesn't comment on pending litigation.

17 officers disciplined in death of transgender woman at Rikers Island

Transgender people have historically been targeted for violence and abuse because of their gender identity, according to the National Center for Transgender Equality.

Transgender people are 10 times more likely to be sexually assaulted by their fellow inmates and five times as likely to be sexually assaulted by staff, according to the NCTE.

"Transgender prisoners also face numerous other challenges behind bars, including denials of medical care and lengthy stays in solitary confinement," the NCTE said.

Recently, a transgender woman died after guards at Rikers Island, New York, failed to provide her with potentially lifesaving medical care.

Layleen Polanco's death was one of several that sparked outrage and protests in June.

Contributing: The Associated Press

