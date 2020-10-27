Black Trump supporter: ‘A Black man has nothing to win in this race’

Karl Williams of Brooklyn believes that Black men have “nothing to win” in this year’s presidential race with either President Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden. “There’s no policy platform being presented that’s going to address any needs of Black men,” Williams, an investor who trades options, said in a video interview with Yahoo News. Despite this conviction, Williams, 34, plans to vote for Trump for a second time on Nov. 3. With one week left until the election, some experts say Black men are a key demographic who could shock the country on Election Day and vote for Trump in surprising numbers.