Black Twitter calls out Jermaine Dupri after he admits to cheating on Janet Jackson in documentary

Dupri admitted “reckless” behavior, noting that being with Jackson made him “more attractive to other women.”

In true Black Twitter fashion, Jermaine Dupri got roasted for cheating on superstar icon Janet Jackson as was revealed in her Lifetime documentary, Janet, which aired over the weekend.

The couple had been together for eight years, and when asked why she and Dupri cut ties, Jackson said she heard that he was cheating. The mega-producer was asked about that, and he admitted “reckless” behavior, adding that being with Jackson made him “more attractive to other women.”

In this June 2008 photo, Jermaine Dupri (left) and Janet Jackson (right) arrive at the third annual Loveday celebration and Cartier Love Charity Bracelet launch in Los Angeles. (Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Jackson also said that Dupri was “constantly working” and was emotionally unavailable.

The former couple has remained friends, but Twitter had stern words for the multi-platinum producer and songwriter.

“Jermaine Dupri had Janet Jackson wanting to marry his lil Smurf self and was willing to give him multiple babies and he blew it by cheating on her?! #JanetJacksonDoc,” read one viral tweet.

Jermaine Dupri had Janet Jackson wanting to marry his lil Smurf self and was willing to give him multiple babies and he blew it by cheating on her?! #JanetJacksonDoc pic.twitter.com/wPuUQyC8Gd — Ma$on (@FirstGentleman) January 30, 2022

AND! some of these public figures talkinbout how @jermainedupri is whack for cheating on #janetjackson WOULD HAVE (AND HAVE) done the SAME THING. Men do STUPID things when they know they can’t live up to a womans greatness. — India.Arie (@indiaarie) January 30, 2022

“I peeped how Jermaine Dupri low key tried to blame Janet for him cheating. Talmbout, ‘being with Janet Jackson attracts more women,'” read another. “Accountability is completely non-existent.”

Story continues

Singer India.Aire chimed in too, writing, “AND! some of these public figures talkinbout how @jermainedupri is whack for cheating on #janetjackson WOULD HAVE (AND HAVE) done the SAME THING. Men do STUPID things when they know they can’t live up to a womans greatness.”

Another Twitter user got a little more serious, writing, “Jermaine Dupri is a bonafide fool. Your answer for cheating on Janet Jackson is that ‘I’m a Man’. Like that automatically absolves you of your wrongdoing. Men really need to get it together. That mindset is toxic & childish.”

Another on Twitter pointed out: “I did not expect to leave this documentary more mad at Jermaine Dupri than Justin Timberlake.”

During the Janet doc, Jackson encouraged fans to move on past the fiasco at the 2004 Super Bowl, where her breast nipple was flashed aside Timberlake in what has been described as a “wardrobe malfunction.”

“Honestly, this whole thing was blown way out of proportion,” Jackson said. “And, of course, it was an accident that should not have happened, but everyone is looking for someone to blame, and that’s got to stop. Justin and I are very good friends, and we will always be very good friends. We spoke just a few days ago. He and I have moved on, and it’s time for everyone else to do the same.”

But as for So So Def’s famous founder, moving on isn’t yet on the Black Twitter agenda. He’s still trending on Twitter.

“Next time I mess up and start giving myself grief,” said one tweeter, “I’m gonna remind myself I ain’t Jermaine Dupri.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio podcasts “Dear Culture” or “Acting Up?” Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

The post Black Twitter calls out Jermaine Dupri after he admits to cheating on Janet Jackson in documentary appeared first on TheGrio.