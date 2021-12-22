Black Twitter defends Michael Vick after report of his last fighting dogs’ death

Some took exception to mainstream media bringing up Vick’s criminal past more than a decade after he paid his debt to society.

Retired NFL great Michael Vick became a trending topic on Twitter Tuesday for all the wrong reasons and Black Twitter wasn’t having it.

It’s been 14 years since Vick pleaded guilty to a federal felony charge related to his involvement in an illegal dog-fighting ring.

The 41-year-old former NFL quarterback lost millions and served nearly two years in prison for his crimes before becoming a prominent advocate against animal cruelty.

But that didn’t stop some internet users from blasting him on Tuesday after PEOPLE reported that the last living pitbull involved in Vick’s dog fighting ring has died.

Oakland, California-based animal welfare non-profit Bad Rap broke the news on Saturday that Frodo, one of the 48 pit bulls that survived Vick’s Bad Newz kennels, “transition[ed].”

“The incredible ‘Vick dog’ era is over,” the charity wrote in a Facebook status update Monday. “We had the great honor and privilege of attending the transition of the sweet, shy Frodo as his family helped him pass over to be with the rest of the dogs from the group.”

Bad Rap estimated Frodo to be about 15 years old.

“The last 14 years of his life were spent being pampered like a prince with the Ramirez family and dogs,” the group added. “Sweet Frodo – How we loved him. He was one of the bravest survivors we’ve ever met.”

While acknowledging Vick’s crimes were horrific, some Black Twitter users took exception to Vick’s detractors and national media outlets bringing up his criminal past more than a decade after he paid his debt to society.

The fact that Michael Vick is trending just shows you how our Prison System is a waste of time.



He did the crime, and the time. He apologized and he's put lots of time, and money to prevent his crime from ever happening again.



And he's still despised by a lot of people. — Maurice Mo Brown (@MoBreezy213) December 21, 2021

“The fact that Michael Vick is trending just shows you how our Prison System is a waste of time,” wrote Twitter user Maurice Mo Brown. “He did the crime, and the time. He apologized and he’s put lots of time, and money to prevent his crime from ever happening again. And he’s still despised by a lot of people.”

Twitter user RedRobotCake said she’s still angry about Vick’s crimes and that the former Pro-Bowler “got off easy.”

Still so mad about this, can't believe the guy got off so easy. — RedRobotCake 🔜 Ikkicon (@RedRobotCake) December 21, 2021

Twitter user Bria Cheeks compared the way Vick has been regarded after serving time for allegedly killing dogs to how Kyle Rittenhouse has is being treated after admitting to killing two human beings.

white folks more mad at Michael Vick for getting only 2 years for dogfighting than Kyle Rittenhouse getting off for 2 murders and an attempted murder. — Bria the Viral RRT 🐍♐️ (@briacheeks) December 21, 2021

“White folks more mad at Michael Vick for getting only 2 years for dogfighting than Kyle Rittenhouse getting off for 2 murders and an attempted murder,” Cheeks tweeted.

Man y'all gotta let the Michael Vick stuff go. What he did was awful. He plead guilty. He spent his prime athletic years in jail. Lost every dollar he made. Got out and became a voice against animal cruelty. Made one of the biggest comebacks in sports history. — Taylor Chrisman (@LookAtDaKidGo) December 21, 2021

“Man y’all gotta let the Michael Vick stuff go,” Twitter user Taylor Chrisman added Tuesday. “What he did was awful. He plead guilty. He spent his prime athletic years in jail. Lost every dollar he made. Got out and became a voice against animal cruelty. Made one of the biggest comebacks in sports history.”

White people quick to tell us to move on from slavery but still hold grudges about Michael Vick. — 4 (@4OURTH__) December 21, 2021

A Twitter user who goes by Paco compared Vick’s treatment to Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who has twice been accused of sexual assault, according to Vice. Roethlisberger has denied both allegations, according to Vice and NFL.com.

Y’all talk about Michael Vick’s dogfighting history more than Big Ben’s rape history https://t.co/V73XvFg4Yp — Paco (@FuxkPalmr) December 21, 2021

“Y’all talk about Michael Vick’s dogfighting history more than Big Ben’s [alleged] rape history,” he tweeted.

So far Vick, 41, who has become a sports pundit on several channels and recently joined former NFL player Brandon Marshall‘s latest internet podcast, I Am Athlete Tonight has avoided chiming in about the resurfaced controversy on social media.

