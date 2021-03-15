Black vaccine hesitancy may not be about medical bias, report finds

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
April Ryan
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

EXCLUSIVE: A new study conducted by Brilliant Corners and the National Urban League concludes Black Americans are less likely to get the COVID-19 vaccine due to misinformation

Data from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) shows the Black population in this country still lags way behind their white counterparts when it comes to COVID-19 vaccinations — but a recent study reveals the reasons why may not be what was previously believed.

So far, the number of Blacks Americans who are fully vaccinated stands at 1.3 million compared to 13.8 million white Americans.

Read More: Barack, Michelle Obama get vaccine in new ad with all living presidents except Trump

COVID-19 vaccine
Latiah Haley receives a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, the newest vaccine approved by the U.S. FDA for emergency use, at an event put on by the Thornton Fire Department on March 6, 2021 in Thornton, Colorado. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

Cornell Belcher of Brilliant Corners conducted a COVID-19 vaccine needs assessment poll for the National Urban League on Black hesitancy on vaccinations. Belcher said he is appalled by the huge disparity between Black and white Americans who have been vaccinated, calling it “structural racism in the medical industry.”

There are historical examples of this institutional racism with detailed stories often cited about Henrietta Lacks and the Tuskegee experiment. “We know Blacks have different outcomes than whites in the medical industry,” Belcher tells theGrio.

However, Belcher’s most recent study, “Vaccine Needs Assessment: Understanding Disparate Racial Experiences During Covid and Driving Positive Attitudes towards Vaccination,” finds that ”the vast majority of Black folks are ready to get vaccinated” and that “the lag isn’t because of them not wanting it.”

Cornell Belcher
Cornell Belcher, founder and president of Brilliant Corners. (Photo: Twitter/Cornell Belcher)

Belcher says his study shows “the percentage of those who don’t want to take the vaccine right now are reluctant because of misinformation or no information” and not necessarily because of concerns of historical racial bias in medicine. “We have to do a better job of communicating with people of color,” he adds.

Read More: Facebook to label vaccine posts to combat COVID-19 misinformation

The Brilliant Corners study commissioned by the National Urban League found that of the Black respondents who found the vaccine to be unsafe, 48% said they had heard or read something that made them less likely to take the vaccine. This data flies in the face of the previous conclusions that Black Americans were not interested in taking the vaccine due to distrust as a result of historical bias in the medical industry.

Additionally, Belcher’s study found that 35% of Black Americans who were studied blamed their hesitancy to take the vaccine on safety concerns such as side effects and allergic reactions. What’s more, 31% are concerned the vaccine was developed too quickly and that more testing is needed. Nine percent said they need more information.

The White House COVID-19 Task Force is working to address this dilemma, says Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC. “We have to meet people where they are,” Walensky said Monday during a press briefing.

There are attempts around the country to increase the number of Black vaccinations. Congresswoman Karen Bass (D-Calif.) tells theGrio, “In Los Angeles, we have members of the city council like Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson who have used a community-based approach. For example, in order to get around people from more affluent areas coming into South LA, he started phone banking – just like a political campaign.

“The calls say ‘at this place, at this time, vaccines will be available,’ You know what happened? 90% of the folks that showed up were African American. Why? Because of the tactical outreach. Other community clinics in our area have it so that folks call into the clinics to set up appointments. When community-based approaches are used, we turn out to be vaccinated.”

COVID-19 vaccine
A nurse administers a Johnson & Jonson COVID-19 vaccination to a houseless person at Wayside Christian Mission on March 15, 2021 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the numbers are not where they should be to achieve the intended herd immunity by late summer or early fall. However, in the Monday COVID-19 task force presser, Dr. Anthony Fauci of NIH offered the importance of not worrying so much about “herd immunity” and simply get vaccinated as soon as possible. The average daily vaccinations average 2.4 million a day with 37.5 million fully vaccinated.

Based on the findings from the Vaccine Needs Assessment study, Belcher says, “right now, it is about safety concerns driven by false information. Most common responses are [that the vaccine is] developed too fast and it is not safe.”

Belcher warns that those responses feed into each other, creating a ripple effect of vaccine hesitancy.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

The post Black vaccine hesitancy may not be about medical bias, report finds appeared first on TheGrio.

Recommended Stories

  • White Republicans are more likely to reject the COVID-19 vaccine than any other group in America

    According to a recent poll, 56% of white Republicans said they were either unsure or would not take a COVID-19 vaccine if it were available to them.

  • California ethnic studies debate: Whose stories get told?

    Race and ethnicity can be tricky topics to discuss, especially in the classroom. “We’ve worked to bring justice to what we believe the ethnic studies movement to be about,” state Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond told reporters.

  • CDC: Nearly 37 million Americans have been fully vaccinated

    There is concern that as more people travel, potential super-spreader events may trigger a spike in COVID-19 infections.

  • The Latest: Mississippi makes all adults eligible for shots

    All Mississippi residents will be eligible for the coronavirus vaccine starting Tuesday. Gov. Tate Reeves made the announcement Monday. “Starting tomorrow, ALL new appointments will be open to ALL Mississippians,” Reeves tweeted Monday.

  • Even countries suspending AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine say there's no proof of blood clot risk

    Ireland and the Netherlands late Sunday joined Iceland, Denmark, Norway, and a few other European countries in suspending inoculations with the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, pointing to reports of serious blood clotting in Norway among a handful of people who received the AstraZeneca vaccine. Irish and Dutch medical authorities stressed that this is a temporary precautionary measure and there is no evidence that Norway's four cases of blood clotting, including one death, were linked to the vaccine. The European Union's drugs regulator and World Health Organization have also said no data suggests a link between the AstraZeneca vaccine and an increased risk of blood clots. In a statement Sunday night, AstraZeneca said "the safety of the public will always come first " and it is "keeping this issue under close review, but available evidence does not confirm that the vaccine is the cause." A review of the 17 million people in Europe and the U.K. who have already received the vaccine found 15 cases of deep vein thrombosis and 22 pulmonary embolisms, AstraZeneca said, adding those numbers are "much lower than would be expected to occur naturally in a general population of this size and is similar across other licensed COVID-19 vaccines." AstraZeneca is right about the lack of any statistically significant risk, Cambridge University statistician David Spiegelhalter writes in The Guardian. "Some anxiety about a new vaccine is understandable, and any suspected reactions should be investigated," but correlation is not the same as causation and "so far, these vaccines have shown themselves to be extraordinarily safe. In fact, it's perhaps surprising that we haven't heard more stories of adverse effects. There could well be some extremely rare event that is triggered by COVID-19 vaccines, but there is no sign of this yet." The vaccine has not yet been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. More stories from theweek.comWhat the woke revolution is — and isn'tThe invisible president? 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Andrew Cuomo's political peril

  • Biden administration reverses Trump position on drug sentencing case

    The Biden administration told the Supreme Court on Monday that low-level crack cocaine offenders should be considered eligible for reduced prison sentences under the First Step Act, Reuters reports.Why it matters: The Trump administration's 2018 First Step Act introduced a number of reduced prison sentences and reforms, but did not include minor cocaine possession as a "covered offense." Now the Biden administration is signaling support for a reversal of this stance.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: The Supreme Court is currently reviewing Terry v. United States to determine whether such offenses can be included in the First Step Act, enabling retroactive sentencing reforms to take place, per The Hill.Biden's Acting Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar wrote a letter to the court noting that the Justice department believes that the defendant in the case, Tarahrick Terry, should be eligible for a reduced sentence, per Reuters. In 2008 Terry pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute 3.9 grams of crack cocaine and sentenced to 15-and-a-half years in prison, according to Reuters. What they're saying: “There is no dispute that Black, Brown, and less well-off persons who were convicted of offenses involving crack cocaine received disproportionate and severe sentences as compared to violators convicted of powder cocaine offenses, said D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine, who filed an amicus brief for the case in conjunction with 19 other Attorney Generals.What's next: According to Reuters, the Supreme Court will begin hearing oral arguments pertaining to the case on April 20.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Sen. Tom Cotton slams Nancy Pelosi for blaming Trump for border crisis

    Rep. Nancy Pelosi says the Biden administration inherited a 'broken system' at the southern border.

  • "Get your shot friends": Mississippi to make COVID-19 vaccine available to all

    All Mississippi residents will be eligible to get the coronavirus vaccine starting Tuesday, Gov. Tate Reeves (R) announced Monday.Why it matters: President Biden has called on states to designate all adults eligible by May 1. Mississippi is the second state after Alaska to open up the vaccine to people ages 16 and older.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: Almost 10,000 appointments will be available in the next three weeks, according to Reeves.The state has already extended eligibility to cover everyone 50 or older. The governor urged those residents to "Lock [appointments] down TODAY!" on Twitter."Get your shot friends - and let’s get back to normal!" Reeves tweeted. No vaccine has been authorized yet for children in the U.S. so likely only those 16 and over are eligible. The big picture: About 20% of Mississippians have gotten at least one shot as of Sunday, per a New York Times tracker. 11% have been fully vaccinated.On Monday, Connecticut also announced plans to open the vaccine to everyone 16 and older by April 5, the Hartford Courant reports. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Swalwell has been 'compromised' by China spy, does not belong on House Intel Committee: Brad Wenstrup

    Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, pushes for Eric Swalwell’s removal from the House Intel Committee and discusses Biden administration’s handling of the border crisis.

  • Indian foreign minister suggests ousting of Oxford student union president was due to racism

    Oxford University's student union has become embroiled in a diplomatic row after India's foreign minister suggested that the recent ousting of its president was due to racism. Rashmi Samant, a graduate student reading for an MSc in energy systems at Linacre College, was elected to the role in February after winning 65 per cent of the vote. She was due to take up the position at the end of the summer term and had promised to "tackle institutional homophobia and transphobia" and "decolonise the curriculum" but resigned days after being elected after a series of Colleges passed motions of no confidence following a backlash over "racist" comments she made on social media. Oxford International Society said at the time that "for a candidate who campaigned for inclusivity, it is crushing to understand this was insincere in nature", citing her "anti-Semitic, transphobic and racist social media posts". Ms Samant was also criticised for an Instagram post from 2019 of a photograph taken in Malaysia with the caption "Ching Chang". She defended the post against accusations that it was "sinophobic", saying it was a reference to a joke with a friend about her vegetarianism. During a hustings event hosted by the student publication Oxford Blue last week, she compared Cecil Rhodes to Hitler, saying "nobody erected Hitler statues". Speaking about her desire to "decolonise" Oxford, she said to students: "I just want to ask you one question. If an organisation would come up to you and give you a heap of money to set up a scholarship and say 'I want to name this the Hitler fund or the Hitler scholarship', would you do it?" Oxford's Jewish Society said it was "extremely concerned" by her social media posts, including a caption of a photo of the Berlin Holocaust Memorial which showed "severe insensitivity and ignorance" as well as her comparison between Rhodes, a British imperialist, and Hitler. Now the case has caught the attention of Indian MPs and members of Narendra Modi's ruling Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). On Monday, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, the foreign minister, told MPs he would be willing to take up the issue with Britain. "As the land of Mahatma Gandhi, we can never ever turn our eyes away from racism, wherever it is, particularly so when it is in a country where we have such a large diaspora," he said. "We have strong ties with the UK. We will take up such matters with great candour when required." Ashwini Vaishnaw, a member of the BJP, described Samant's treatment as a "continuation of attitudes and prejudices from the colonial areas, especially in the UK". He said Ms Sumant was "cyberbullied" into resignation, adding: "If this happens at an institute like Oxford, what is the kind of message that goes out to the world?" The intervention of India's foreign minister came after Ms Sumant returned to her family in Udupi, a city in the south-west Indian state of Karnataka, and told The Indian Express that she was the victim of a "cancel culture mob". She said: "There was a conscious attempt made to unearth posts made by me in the past. These posts were always there, but no one raked up any issue during the election process. It was only after I won that they were brought up. I believe my posts were not malicious or racist. To take offence you have to perceive it in a certain manner."

  • How Our Businesses Will Continue To Move Forward Post-Pandemic

    The coronavirus pandemic has affected nearly every business in some way or another, sometimes for the better and sometimes for the worse. While companies like Amazon and Zoom have thrived amid the...

  • LGBTQ Catholics stung by Vatican rebuff of same-sex unions

    The Vatican’s declaration that same-sex unions are a sin the Roman Catholic Church cannot bless was no surprise for LGBTQ Catholics in the United States — yet it stung deeply nonetheless. “If priests and pastoral ministers no longer feel they can perform such a blessing, the Catholic laity will step in and perform their own rituals,” DeBernardo said.

  • Because There Couldn't Possibly Be Any More Pressing Scandals in the Monarchy, Buckingham Palace Launches an Investigation Into Meghan's Alleged Bullying

    At this point in world history, it really shouldn’t come as any surprise the lengths to which whiteness—as an institution and colonialist mentality—will go to prove itself right, even when it is so far beyond wrong the hypocrisy is just leaping out.

  • Florida bills would stop transgender athletes from playing women’s sports

    TALLAHASSEE — The latest front in the culture wars has made its way to the Florida Legislature. Republican lawmakers have proposed a bill that would ban transgender athletes from competing in school-sponsored girls’ sports, arguing that the integrity of gender-specific competition is at stake. Activists for transgender rights say the legislation is thinly disguised bigotry that purports to ...

  • Two players make late moves into WGC-Dell Match Play

    Two players made 11th-hour moves into the top 64 in the Official World Golf Ranking to earn themselves starts in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play later this month.

  • L.A. County Public Health Covid-19 Report: 28 New Deaths, 644 New Positive Cases – Update

    UPDATE: Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has released the latest data on Covid-19 on Sunday, reporting 28 new deaths and 644 new positive cases. The latest numbers show that hospitalizations are continuing to fall but also, the case numbers and deaths reported today may reflect delays in weekend reporting. The new data bring the […]

  • Celebrity chef Todd English opens Las Vegas restaurant during coronavirus pandemic

    Celebrity chef Todd English explains how his restaurants across the country have been doing amid the coronavirus pandemic, saying his locations in New York were the 'hardest hit.'

  • Hong Kong activists say democracy fight to continue abroad

    Hong Kong democracy activists have launched a new push to continue their fight among residents living abroad in the wake of a sweeping crackdown by Beijing and changes to the the semi-autonomous Chinese city's electoral system aimed at shutting out opposition voices. In a letter titled the “2021 Hong Kong Charter," the activists stated that, “Numerous Hongkongers have no choice but to leave in exile, while those remaining in their city are living with the constant fear of being politically persecuted on any day." The letter, cosigned by eight prominent opposition figures, calls for international support to counter what they called the “global aggression” of China's ruling Communist Party, along with reforms to the government and police force and the abolishment of a sweeping national security law imposed last year.

  • Cuomo questions motivations of his critics as he denies allegations

    New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) says he's not questioning his accusers' motives but he believes his growing chorus of critics could have many motivations to make allegations against him.Between the lines: What's he really saying?Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeAxios' Kadia Goba, a native New Yorker who covered Brooklyn politics and Crown Heights for Bklyner, and Axios Politics Editor Glen Johnson offer their thought bubble about the possibilities:Cuomo is suspicious of fellow Democrats trying to elevate themselves.The governor said during a news conference Friday, "I can tell you as a former attorney general who’s gone through this situation many times, there are often many motivations for making an allegation."His first accuser, Lindsey Boylan, currently is a candidate for Manhattan Borough president and challenged Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) in 2020.Cuomo also postures on a daily basis in the Albany power game with state Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, both of whom have called on him to resign.Some lawmakers remember when Stewart-Cousins, then-minority leader and the only woman in leadership, was shut out of budget talks in 2018 as leaders negotiated to include sexual harassment policy into the budget. Electoral ambitions also are in play because the state's politics are so calcified. Cuomo has held his office for 10 years; his departure would open seats from the statewide level to the state legislature.Members of Congress from New York, including Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Nadler, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, risk alienating their political bases if they're seen as choosing to believe the accused instead of his accusers. New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio, who's also called on Cuomo to resign, is the governor's political archenemy and hasn't been shy about piling on.Cuomo believes progressives are trying to ambush him.Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is the most prominent of progressive New York Democrats and viewed as a potential challenger to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) in 2022.AOC recently revealed she was a survivor of sexual assault, too. Ocasio-Cortez and other progressives like Reps. Jamaal Bowman and Mondaire Jones were among a group of 10 New York Democrats who simultaneously issued news releases calling on Cuomo to resign.The collective call was an effort to weaken the governor's ability to target any one member during upcoming congressional redistricting, senior Democratic aides told Axios. New York will likely lose one or two congressional seats.Cuomo suspects Republicans may also be up to no good.New York is the locus for several of the criminal investigations into Donald Trump. The state's governor has a powerful bully pulpit to weigh in on any of them.Trump and some fellow Republicans also disliked what they viewed as grandstanding by Cuomo last year during his nationally televised COVID-19 press briefings.Not only did Cuomo outshine Trump in public opinion polls, but his news conferences provided an instant contrast to the former president's freewheeling White House coronavirus task force briefings.The bottom line: There's blood in the water. But if the efforts to oust the governor don't succeed, "Everyone's f**ked," one New York City lawmaker told Axios.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • An Asian-American chef's restaurant in Texas was vandalized with racist graffiti after he criticized the state's decision to lift its mask mandate

    Racist graffiti appeared outside San Antonio's Noodle Tree on Sunday after the shop's owner said he planned to still require masks in his restaurant.