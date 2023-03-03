Black Vietnam veteran finally honored with Medal of Honor

18
DARLENE SUPERVILLE
·5 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nearly 60 years after he was recommended for the nation’s highest military award, retired Col. Paris Davis, one of the first Black officers to lead a Special Forces team in combat, received the Medal of Honor on Friday for his bravery in the Vietnam War.

At a crowded White House ceremony, Davis emphasized the positive of the honor rather than negative of the delay, saying, “It is in the best interests of America that we do things like this.”

Thanking President Joe Biden, who draped a ribbon with the medal around his neck, he said, “God bless you, God bless all, God bless America.”

The belated recognition for the 83-year-old Virginia resident came after the recommendation for his medal was lost, resubmitted — and then lost again.

It wasn't until 2016 — half a century after Davis risked his life to save some of his men under fire — that advocates painstakingly recreated and resubmitted the paperwork.

Biden described Davis as a “true hero" for risking his life amid heavy enemy fire to haul injured soldiers under his command to safety. When a superior ordered him to safety, according to Biden, Davis replied, “Sir, I'm just not going to leave. I still have an American out there." He went back into the firefight to retrieve an injured medic.

“You are everything this medal means,” Biden told Davis. “You’re everything our nation is at our best. Brave and big hearted, determined and devoted, selfless and steadfast.”

Biden said Davis should have received the honor years ago, describing segregation in the U.S. when he returned home and questioning the delay in awarding him the medal.

“Somehow the paperwork was never processed,” Biden said. “Not just once. But twice.”

Davis doesn't dwell on the delayed honor and says he doesn't know why decades had to pass before it finally arrived.

“Right now I'm overwhelmed,” he told The Associated Press in an interview Thursday, the eve of the medal ceremony.

“When you're fighting, you're not thinking about this moment,” Davis said. “You're just trying to get through that moment.”

“That moment” stretched over nearly 19 hours and two days in mid-June 1965.

Davis, then a captain and commander with the 5th Special Forces Group, engaged in nearly continuous combat during a pre-dawn raid on a North Vietnamese army camp in the village of Bong Son in Binh Dinh province.

He engaged in hand-to-hand combat with the North Vietnamese, called for precision artillery fire and thwarted the capture of three American soldiers — all while suffering wounds from gunshots and grenade fragments. He used his pinkie finger to fire his rifle after his hand was shattered by an enemy grenade, according to reports.

Davis repeatedly sprinted into an open rice paddy to rescue members of his team, according to the ArmyTimes. His entire team survived.

“That word ‘gallantry’ is not much used these days,” Biden said. “But I can think of no better word to describe Paris.”

Davis, from Cleveland, retired in 1985 at the rank of lieutenant colonel and now lives in Alexandria, Virginia, just outside Washington. Biden called him several weeks ago to deliver the news.

He says the wait in no way lessens the honor.

“It heightens the thing, if you’ve got to wait that long," he said. "It’s like someone promised you an ice cream cone. You know what it looks like, what it smells like. You just haven’t licked it.”

Davis' commanding officer recommended him for the military's top honor, but the paperwork disappeared. He eventually was awarded a Silver Star, the military's third-highest combat medal, but members of Davis’ team have argued that his skin color was a factor in the disappearance of his Medal of Honor recommendation.

“I believe that someone purposely lost the paperwork,” Ron Deis, a junior member of Davis' team in Bong Son, told the AP in a separate interview.

Deis, now 79, helped compile the recommendation that was submitted in 2016. He said he knew Davis had been recommended for the Medal of Honor shortly after the battle in 1965, and he spent years wondering why Davis hadn't been awarded the medal. Nine years ago he learned that a second nomination had been submitted “and that also was somehow, quote, lost.”

“But I don't believe they were lost,” Deis said. “I believe they were intentionally discarded. They were discarded because he was Black, and that's the only conclusion that I can come to.”

Army officials say there is no evidence of racism in Davis' case.

“We're here to celebrate the fact that he got the award, long time coming,” Maj. Gen. Patrick Roberson, deputy commanding general, U.S. Army Special Operations Command, told the AP. “We, the Army, you know, we haven't been able to see anything that would say, ‘Hey, this is racism.'"

“We can't know that,” Roberson said.

In early 2021, Christopher Miller, then the acting defense secretary, ordered an expedited review of Davis' case. He argued in an opinion column later that year that awarding Davis the Medal of Honor would address an injustice.

“Some issues in our nation rise above partisanship,” Miller wrote. “The Davis case meets that standard.”

Davis' daughter, Regan Davis Hopper, a mom of two teenage sons, told the AP that she only learned of her dad's heroism in 2019. Like him, she said she tries not to dwell on her disappointment in how the situation was handled.

“I try not to think about that. I try not to let that weigh me down and make me lose the thrill and excitement of the moment," Hopper said. "I think that's most important, to just look ahead and think about how exciting it is for America to meet my dad for the first time. I'm just proud of him.”

Recommended Stories

  • Black Vietnam vet at last getting his due: Medal of Honor

    Nearly 60 years after he was first recommended for the nation’s highest award for bravery during the Vietnam War, retired Col. Paris Davis, one of the first Black officers to lead a Special Forces team in combat, will receive the prestigious Medal of Honor on Friday. It wasn't until 2016 — half a century after Davis risked his life to save some of his men by fighting off the North Vietnamese — that a volunteer group of advocates painstakingly recreated and resubmitted the paperwork. “Right now I'm overwhelmed,” he told The Associated Press in an interview the day before he attends a White House ceremony where President Joe Biden will hang the blue ribbon holding the Medal of Honor around Davis' neck.

  • Black veteran to get Medal of Honor after 60-year wait

    An 83-year-old Vietnam veteran is at long last getting his due. President Joe Biden on Friday will award the Medal of Honor to retired Col. Paris Davis, one of the first Black officers to lead a Special Forces team in combat. (March 2)

  • Biden awarding Medal of Honor to one of nation’s first Black Special Forces officers

    Paris Davis, one of the first Black commanders to lead an elite unit in combat, saved the lives of fellow soldiers despite being wounded himself.

  • Why purported cross-border attack ups ante in Ukraine war

    Russia has declared that saboteurs from Ukraine crossed into its territory and attacked border villages, a raid that fueled fears of an escalation in the war as it has dragged into a second year. Ukrainian officials have denied involvement and a presidential aide described it as a false-flag attack used by the Kremlin to justify the war in Ukraine. An obscure group of Russian nationalists who described themselves as part of the Ukrainian military claimed responsibility for the attack, but their status and goals remain unclear.

  • Fire at Indonesian oil depot kills 17; thousands evacuated

    A large fire broke out at a fuel storage depot in Indonesia’s capital on Friday, killing at least 17 people, injuring dozens of others and forcing the evacuation of thousands of nearby residents after spreading to their neighborhood, officials said. The fuel storage station, operated by state-run oil and gas company Pertamina, is near a densely populated area in the 0Tanah Merah neighborhood in North Jakarta. It supplies 25% of Indonesia's fuel needs.

  • France's longest river suffers under drought

    STORY: The sandbanks normally submerged below France's longest river by the beginning of spring have resurfaced early, as water levels have fallen lower than usual amid a record nationwide winter drought.France is facing one of its worst winter droughts in history, counting 32 consecutive days with total precipitation below 1 millimiter from Jan. 21 to Feb. 22, a record since 1959, according to weather service Meteo France.

  • 'I can't get my money out': Billionaire investor Mark Mobius says China is restricting flows of capital out of the country

    "I would be very, very careful investing in China," Mobius told Fox Business about being unable to pull investment funds from Shanghai.

  • Ukraine Latest: Ground Forces Commander Visits Bakhmut Troops

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s ground forces commander visited Bakhmut troops after Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group, released a video saying his units had “practically surrounded” the eastern Ukrainian city. Most Read from BloombergSingapore PM Lee’s Estranged Brother Weighs Presidential RunFed Event Scrapped After Participant Shows Porn in Zoom RoomiPhone Maker Plans $700 Million India Plant in Shift From ChinaAmericans Need to Be Richer Than Ever to Buy Their First Home

  • Russian Cargo Plane Explodes During Pressure Test, Killing One

    Russia’s military faced another setback when the Il-76 Candid cargo transport plane exploded during a test, killing one person and injuring several others.

  • Iran president blames foreign enemies for wave of schoolgirl poisonings

    The so-far unexplained poison attacks at more than 30 schools in at least four cities started in November in Iran's Shi'ite Muslim holy city of Qom, prompting some parents to take their children out of school. Iran's health minister said on Tuesday that hundreds of girls in different schools have suffered and some politicians have suggested they could have been targeted by religious groups opposed to girls' education. Raisi, speaking to a crowd in southern Iran on Friday in a speech carried live on state television, blamed the poisoning on Iran's enemies.

  • Deportation Nears For Thousands Of Afghans Evacuated To The U.S.

    If Congress fails to pass a bill establishing a path to permanent residence, many evacuees could be deported to Afghanistan — and face retaliation from the Taliban.

  • DeSantis takes aim at prosecutor after TV crew attack

    Fresh off removing one Democratic prosecutor, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is eyeing another over how she handled cases involving a suspect charged with fatally shooting a TV reporter, a 9-year-old girl and a woman last week. DeSantis' general counsel sent a letter earlier this week to State Attorney Monique Worrell seeking documents and emails about the prior arrests and prosecution decisions involving 19-year-old Keith Moses, both as juvenile and an adult. The request from the governor’s office comes as DeSantis fights against what he calls “woke” prosecutors, bolstering his conservative criminal justice platform ahead of an expected run for president.

  • Here are two theories on why the economy will continue to be scorching, and what that means for stocks and bonds.

    Economists may have underestimated the power of fiscal stimulus. And there's a potential new source of it.

  • Trial attorney weighs in on Alex Murdaugh being sentenced to life in prison for murders

    Disgraced South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh has been sentenced to life in prison for the murders of his wife and son. A jury found him guilty after deliberating for less than 3 hours. Trial attorney Paul Batista joins CBS News' Anne-Marie Green and Nancy Chen to discuss the outcome of the case.

  • Democrats hit some snags on Biden judicial nominees after topping 100 new judges

    After helping President Joe Biden secure more than 100 judges, Democrats are hitting some turbulence in their push to reshape the courts.

  • Ukraine war news – latest: Russia mulling use of nuclear arms against potential US attack, report says

    Russia may use ‘modern strategic offensive and defensive weapons’ to show that its nuclear missile system cannot be crippled

  • Mini Skirts and Boots Ruled the Streets on Day 2 of Paris Fashion Week

    Call it the Courrèges effect.

  • Man paralyzed by officer who mistook gun for Taser sues

    A Florida man left paralyzed when a police officer shot him after mistaking his handgun for his stun gun filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the city, the officer and others, saying, “my life got destroyed.” Michael Ortiz is seeking unspecified millions of dollars from the city of Hollywood, Florida, and Officer Henry Andrews, 50, who is also facing a misdemeanor charge for the 2021 shooting — one of several over the last 20 years where officers say they mistook their gun for their Taser. The federal civil rights lawsuit also names officers Dionte Roots and Jhonny Jimenez, who were subduing Ortiz when Andrews shot him.

  • Remains found during search for Constance Marten’s baby

    Police looking for the baby of Constance Marten and her boyfriend announced that they found the remains of an infant after a two-month-long search for the couple and their newborn.

  • After a spate of drone attacks, another air defense system spotted in Moscow

    Another air defense system has been spotted in a public place in Moscow, Russian media reported on March 2, just a day after a spate of apparent Ukrainian drone attacks occurred across Russia.