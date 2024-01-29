Black voters aren't happy with Biden. But we're not rushing to Trump's camp.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee recently announced its latest tactic for electoral dominance: a $35 million campaign to “persuade and mobilize” voters of color to help them win back the U.S. House in November. It’s called "P.O.W.E.R. (Persuade. Organize. Welcome. Educate. Reach.) The People," and it’s the largest expenditure for this purpose in recent memory.

The move draws the latest battle line in the Democratic Party's crusade against the Republican Party and, by symbolic extension, former President Donald Trump. Yet, this desperate measure belies a subtler reality: President Joe Biden has become incredibly bad at marketing himself to voters of color.

Although the president achieved an electoral victory in part with the help of those voters, his support is eroding: A recent NBC News poll found Black opposition to Biden growing from 12% in 2020 to 20% in November. A New York Times poll found a similar trend, with 22% of Black voters in six of the most important battleground states now supporting Trump.

To those befuddled by this development, there’s only one question to ask: What did you expect?

As a voter of color, I’m not convinced that the Democratic Party cares about anything besides stoking racial divisions to grab my vote − and its $35 million appeal hasn’t changed my mind.

As strange as it might sound in the current political landscape in which both parties’ candidates advertise their primary quality as "not being the other," the concept of earning votes actually matters to me and millions of other voters.

To me, here’s how the Democratic Party's latest gambit sounds: “Let’s buy minorities’ votes, because we can’t procure votes through our actions.” But trying to buy votes you haven’t earned is not the strategy of a party worth moral consideration.

Black voters might choose 'the couch' come November

Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., diagnoses Biden’s woes as tactical: “My problem is that we have not been able to break through that MAGA wall in order to get to people exactly what this president has done.”

This may well be part of the problem − although 20% support for Trump is hardly an insurmountable wall − but it’s not the main problem. Radio host Charlamagne tha God laid out his 2024 trilemma for Politico: Voters' options are “the cowards, the crooks and the couch.”

Minority support might be turning away from Biden, but we’re not exactly running en masse to the Trump camp. It’s not just a thin-but-loud MAGA wall the Democrats have to fight against: It’s also the strong urge to stay home in November, instead of throwing votes behind an incumbent who seems incapable of demonstrating the kind of care that a worthy candidate − or a presidential president − should be expressing.

The Democrats, for whatever reason, cannot internalize this. They have instead opted to spend money without a meaningful strategy, execute a poor strategy to bad results, generate more money to “fix” bad results, rinse and repeat.

Biden needs to turn his rhetoric into action

Voters are desperate for something different − like a president capable of putting action to lofty words.

I would like my president to both condemn white supremacy and refrain from hurling racially charged insults at Americans of color who commit the unpardonable sin of not voting for him.

No American voter, regardless of color, is a prize to be won by hitting the right donation threshold. Because of this failure, as per the Charlamagne trilemma, the Democratic Party is losing voters to the couch.

As of now, Democratic leaders have given us no compelling reason to save them from their fate.

Isaac Willour is a senior at Grove City College and a member of the Young Voices contributor program.

Isaac Willour is an award-winning journalist focusing on race, culture and American conservatism, as well as a corporate relations analyst at Bowyer Research. He is a senior at Grove City College and a member of the Young Voices contributor program. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter: @IsaacWillour

