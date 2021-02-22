Black Walmart worker arrested after being stopped for walking in the snow in Texas

Gustaf Kilander
Screenshot from bodycam footage released by Plano Texas Police Department shows Rodney Reese looking back at officers as he walks home. (Plano Texas Police Department)
Screenshot from bodycam footage released by Plano Texas Police Department shows Rodney Reese looking back at officers as he walks home. (Plano Texas Police Department)

Police in Texas arrested an 18-year-old Walmart worker as he walked home in the snow in the middle of the road to avoid the icy sidewalks. Black teenager Rodney Reese was arrested at 10.45pm on 16 February in Plano just north of Dallas in northeastern Texas after police were called to the scene to check on a man stumbling in the snow, only wearing a T-shirt in the cold.

Police followed Mr Reese for over two minutes, asking him multiple times where he was going. Mr Reese said he was walking home from Walmart where he had worked that day. He said that since the killing of George Floyd, he gets nervous when he interacts with law enforcement officials.

Mr Reese was handcuffed after declining to tell police say his name or where he lived. He said he thought the arrest was motivated by his race.

He told FOX 4: "Just ‘cause I’m Black, that’s it. It’s ‘cause I’m Black, I fit a description. It hurts, man. I don’t even think the call would’ve happened [if I wasn't Black]. Honestly, I really don’t."

The charges were later dropped. Plano Police Chief Ed Drain said that the arrest didn't comply with why officers were sent to the scene.

Living a few blocks away from his workplace, Mr Reese told officers: "I’m on the way home. I’m straight." In the bodycam footage released by the police department, an officer can be heard responding: "Alright, but you’re walking in the middle of the road," an officer said.

"I understand that. My bad," Reese said.

Mr Reese spent the night in jail, later telling FOX 4: "They just treated me like I was a criminal or something."

He said he walked in the street to avoid the ice and snow to the side of it, and that he continued to walk as the officers spoke to him because he didn't need any help.

"Just a simple encounter. A simple encounter. That’s why I tried to dodge it, so I could make it home, I don’t know," he said.

Chief Drain backed up his officers for checking on Mr Reese despite the dropped charges.

He said: "There’s a lot of information that we know about this case that we didn’t know at the time. Those officers didn’t know his age. They didn’t know he was 18. They didn’t know he worked at Walmart. They didn’t know where he lived."

But Mr Drain also thought it was wrong to bring Mr Reese to jail, saying: "They should’ve taken him home, is where he should’ve gone."

Mr Drain said he didn't believe race had anything to do with it, but he also said that "I can’t get inside people’s hearts, I can’t get inside people’s heads".

Read More

Family of 11-year-old boy who died in Texas freeze file $100m lawsuit

Eric Trump blames ‘Biden policies’ for Texas freeze in bizarre interview

Fake snow? Conspiracy theory claims Texas weather ‘government-generated’

Man rescues 500 people on icy Texas roads amid historic freeze

‘I screamed their names’: Mother describes losing three children in fire during Texas freeze

Recommended Stories

  • ‘No time to lose’: Puerto Rico governor authorizes gradual school reopening in March

    Our children and youth have had to wait too long to return to their schools,” said the island’s leader at a virtual press conference.

  • Costco bakery brings back cinnamon rolls, basks in shoppers’ adoration

    Mention the name “Costco” and people work themselves up into a frenzy. Some people will start waving their arms around, shouting, “The chicken! The chicken!” Others will shout, “The hot dogs! The hot dogs!” And even entire countries go wild over Costco.

  • Gordon Murray T.50s Niki Lauda Looks Crazy Fast and Perfectly Balanced

    The track-only supercar has extraordinarily powerful aero, a V12, and Niki Lauda’s name on it. Somebody slap me!

  • The 8 Best Electric Pressure Washers to Zap Dirt in Seconds

    Skip the elbow grease and let a pressure washer do the hard work for you.

  • Fauci expects U.S. will make up weather-related vaccine delays as soon as the 'middle of the week'

    Bad weather wreaked havoc across much of the United States last week, especially in Texas. The resulting power outages and water shortages proved to be serious consequences on their own, but, like everything else in the past year, the deadly storm did not occur outside the context of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and it led to a slowdown in COVID-19 vaccine distribution. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert told NBC's Chuck Todd on Sunday acknowledged the setback, but was optimistic it was only a temporary one. Indeed, 2 million of the 6 million doses that were delayed are already making their way to vaccination sites, Fauci said. He then predicted things will be back on track by the middle of the week. TODAY: Dr. Fauci tells @chucktodd that weather-related vaccine delays should be resolved "by the middle of the week." Fauci: "We can play pretty good catchup. ... It's a temporary setback." pic.twitter.com/lTqFoQDlNN — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) February 21, 2021 Of course, delivery is just one aspect of distribution, but Houston, Texas, Mayor Sylvester Turner said vaccination sites were up and running again in his city, which was hit hard by the weather, on Saturday, and the major Federal Emergency Management Agency site will open Monday. He anticipates more than 100,000 people will get vaccinated in Texas' largest city this week. Can Houston get vaccines back on track after the winter storm caused delays?@SylvesterTurner tells @margbrennan starting Monday, Houston's major FEMA distribution site will open with 6K vaccines per day for the next 6-8 weeks. Plans to vaccinate more than 100K this week pic.twitter.com/fJGHv5WQxn — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) February 21, 2021 More stories from theweek.comResign, Andrew CuomoTed Cruz invited his college roommate on the Mexico trip he blamed on his daughters5 outrageously funny cartoons about Ted Cruz's Cancun getaway

  • Mariachi band plays outside Ted Cruz’s home following Cancun trip controversy

    One bystander held sign reading ‘Cruz’s lies cost lives’

  • Domestic terrorism in the US is 'more dangerous' now than after the Oklahoma City bombing, Biden AG nominee says

    Merrick Garland said at his confirmation hearing that he would "supervise the prosecution of white supremacists and others who stormed the Capitol."

  • Novak Djokovic wins 18th Grand Slam title in continued Australian Open dominance

    Novak Djokovic is unstoppable in Melbourne.

  • Georgia police department closes case that named Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard

    The Dunwoody, Georgia, police department said Monday that it has closed a case which identified Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard as a person of interest — but not a suspect — in an unsolved Atlanta-area shooting from last summer in which no one was hurt but one round pierced a child’s playroom.

  • Osaka back to No. 2; Medvedev No. 3; Karatsev jumps 72 spots

    Naomi Osaka's Australian Open championship moved her up one spot to No. 2 in the WTA rankings Monday, while men's finalist Daniil Medvedev rose to a career-best No. 3 behind winner Novak Djokovic on the ATP list. Jennifer Brady, the 25-year-old American who was the runner-up to Osaka, jumped 11 spots to No. 13, her first time inside the Top 20. Aslan Karatsev's historic run from qualifying to the final four before losing to nine-time Australian Open champion Djokovic allowed him to vault 72 places from 114th to 42nd.

  • Trump's DC hotel restaurant had a seven-step process for serving him a Diet Coke: report

    The first step involved a waiter "discreetly" offering a small bottle of Purell hand sanitizer to the former president, a self-described germaphobe.

  • Three killed in New Orleans gun shop shooting

    The local sheriff says a suspect shot two people, before being shot by others at the store.

  • Cuomo Steps Up Defense as Ocasio-Cortez Seeks Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he should have been more aggressive in calling out what he called his critics’ lies and misinformation about the nursing-home residents who died of Covid-19.Cuomo said he made a mistake in being “complacent” and not responding earlier to critiques of his administration’s handling of information about nursing-home fatalities. “I saw them and dismissed them as false agendas and partisan politics,” the governor said Friday during a virus briefing.For months, Cuomo’s administration resisted requests from state lawmakers and reporters for a complete death toll among nursing-home residents. A top aide admitted to lawmakers last week that the administration had withheld the data amid a similar request from the U.S. Justice Department.“I said, ‘No, I’m not answering your request now,’” Cuomo said Friday. “They didn’t like the answer.”Cuomo, a third-term Democrat, hit back against accusations that he had been calling detractors to bully them into backing down on their criticism over his administration’s handling of the nursing-home data.Bipartisan AngerThe governor faces growing scrutiny. The FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York have launched an investigation. Some state lawmakers are seeking an early end to emergency powers they awarded Cuomo at the start of the pandemic. Members of Congress, including Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Republican Senator Charles Grassley, have called for investigations into the nursing-home deaths.“I support our state’s return to co-equal governance and stand with our local officials calling for a full investigation of the Cuomo administration’s handling of nursing homes during COVID-19,” Ocasio-Cortez, who represents a New York City district, said in a statement Friday.On Jan. 28, state Attorney General Letitia James released a damning report that said Cuomo’s guidance on admitting coronavirus patients to nursing homes may have endangered healthy residents.The state has since released data revealing thousands of nursing-home resident deaths that occurred in hospitals or outside the homes. More than 15,000 patients from nursing homes, assisted living and adult care facilities have died since March, according to Feb. 9 state data, up from an earlier count of 8,500.‘Thick Skin’Cuomo has since acknowledged mistakes. He insisted, though, that the numbers were accurate, because the total deaths remained the same.“I’m not going to allow people to lie to the people of New York without answering them,” Cuomo said. “I have very thick skin. I don’t really care what people say about me. I agreed to this nasty business because I believe I can do good things. I’m not going to let you lie to them.”Twelve states followed federal guidance allowing Covid patients in hospitals to be sent back to nursing homes, state Health Commissioner Howard Zucker said. Patients, particularly seniors, shouldn’t remain in hospitals longer than necessary because of risk of secondary infection, he said.The nursing homes were supposed to take back patients only if they could properly handle them, Cuomo said.Of 365 nursing homes that admitted patients from hospitals between the March 25 state guidance and the May 10 revision, 98% already had Covid cases, according to Zucker. Furthermore, there were Covid deaths in 132 nursing homes that never took a Covid victim from a hospital, he said.“We made the right public-health decision at the time,” Zucker said.(Corrects story that ran Feb. 19 to show that Ocasio-Cortez sought an investigation but didn’t specify a federal one)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Eric Trump blames ‘Biden policies’ for Texas freeze in bizarre interview

    Disaster in Texas was not caused by Biden policies

  • 'We've got a shared sensibility': Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen team up to launch new podcast

    Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen have launched a new podcast, in which the pair intimately discuss race, fatherhood and the country’s painful divisions. The liberal icons - two of America’s biggest names - have teamed up in an unlikely pairing for the eight-part series Renegades: Born in the USA. The show is produced by Higher Ground Productions, the company founded by Mr Obama and his wife, Michelle, and hosted by platform Spotify, which described it as the highest-profile collaboration in the history of podcasting. "On the surface, Bruce and I don't have a lot in common,” Mr Obama says, introducing the first episode, Outsiders: An Unlikely Friendship. “But over the years, what we’ve found is that we’ve got a shared sensibility. About work, about family and about America. In our own ways, Bruce and I have been on parallel journeys trying to understand this country that’s given us both so much." The former president and the rock star met on the 2008 campaign trail, and remained close friends over the years. In 2017, as Mr Obama was preparing to leave office, Springsteen gave an intimate, career-spanning performance at the White House. Mr Obama, 57, discusses his childhood in Hawaii with the confusion and discomfort of being of mixed race. “I wasn’t easily identifiable; I felt like an outsider,” he says in Renegades, which was recorded in 71-year-old Springsteen’s studio in New Jersey. They go on to both describe learning lessons in how to bring up children from the failings of their own fathers. Springsteen also says he felt the pain of being “invisible” until he began performing, saying it gave him a voice. “It allows you to express the entirety of your life, your being,” he tells Mr Obama. “This is how we became friends,” the former president replies. “The kind of thing that you just said here is how we became friends - in between drinks and a few songs - I’d say huh, that makes sense to me.” The Born in the US star, who has voted Democrat since Ronald Reagan, has steered away from politics in his 50-year career. But in a rare political intervention in the run-up to the 2020 election he released an audio message urging Americans to vote Donald Trump out of office. “There’s no art in this White House, there’s no literature, no poetry, no music,” said Springsteen, nicknamed The Boss. “Where did that country go? Where did all the fun, the joy and expression of love and happiness go? We used to have a president who calmed and soothed the nation instead of dividing it. We are rudderless and joyless.” Mr Obama says little about his successor in the episodes released so far apart from one comment: “For three years I’d had to watch a presidential successor who was diametrically opposed to everything I believed in ... And witnessed a country that seemed to be getting angrier and more divided with each passing day.”

  • This Costco rival is booming

    Sam's Club, one of Costco's long-time foes, has a full head of steam right now.

  • Libyan interior minister survives attack on motorcade

    The interior minister of Libya’s U.N.-backed government survived an ambush by gunmen on his motorcade on Sunday, a brazen attack highlighting the towering challenges that remain for the newly appointed government that is trying to unite the country before elections late this year. Armed men opened fire at Fathi Bashagha’s motorcade on a highway in Tripoli, wounding at least one of his guards, said Amin al-Hashmi, a spokesman for the Tripoli-based Health Ministry. The Interior Ministry said in a statement that Bashagha was was returning to his residence in the Janzour neighborhood when armed men in an armored vehicle opened fire on his convoy.

  • How the different stages of the lockdown roadmap will likely appear

    Boris Johnson will soon finally outline his long-awaited “road map” for reopening the country after the latest Covid-19 lockdown. The line the Prime Minister and his Cabinet have been using repeatedly to describe what is coming is “cautious but irreversible”. Anyone hoping for a “big bang” reopening should think again, with Number 10 believing that a gradual easing of restrictions is the best course of action. Why? Because of that second word “irreversible”. Mr Johnson is determined to make sure this lockdown forced by Covid-19 is the last. As such, he has designed a roadmap that goes in four stages. They are roughly expected to match the months to come: March, April, May, June. At each stage four different “tests” will need to be passed, reflecting the view in Government that “data not dates” is the guiding principle. No specific figure will be placed on those metrics, giving the Government a degree of wiggle room. Each of the four stages in the roadmap will have an “earliest” date attached to them, giving people a sense of what is coming while accepting slippage is possible if the data gets worse. Exactly what is contained in each stage remains unclear, with Government sources remaining coy about those later in the calendar. Boris Johnson's roadmap out of England's lockdown - live updates This is The Telegraph’s understanding of what each stage contains. Stage 1, Part 1: Mar 8 All schools in England open, both primary and secondary. It is the news that parents across the country will cheer and reflects Mr Johnson deliberately prioritising that issue. There remains an element of doubt about whether all children will be back in school on that date, however, due to question marks around return arrangements. There is a hope that every child will be tested for coronavirus before they return. But some schools could stagger classes so there are not massive queues on day one. Government sources say schools have been given a fortnight’s notice so complexities like this can be worked out, with more clarity on this point likely to emerge in the next two weeks. School sport will also be back from Mar 8. This means that children are finally allowed to have PE lessons, play for their school football teams and go to after-school activities. It is understood there is no requirement for sports at school to be only outside, meaning that swimming lessons or classes in sports halls will theoretically be allowed. Such decisions are likely to be taken at a school level, meaning what happens will vary locally. Mar 8 is also the date that care home residents will also be allowed a single visitor, meaning a son or daughter can finally go and see a parent in care. Each care home resident will have to specify a single person to be their designated visitor. That person will have to get a Covid-19 test before entering and wear personal protective equipment. They can meet inside. Close contact will remain barred but holding hands will be allowed. The designated visitor will also be allowed to make repeat trips, meaning it is not a one-off. One other key change is happening to current rules that say one-on-one exercise outdoors is allowed. This will be loosened a little. From Mar 8, people will be able to meet in public spaces one-on-one to socialise, for example sitting on a park bench with a coffee or having a picnic. But only two people are allowed to do this, not groups. Stage 1, Part 2: Mar 29 A big moment in the reopening roadmap. For so long people have been told to ‘stay at home’, with only a number of exemptions (such as exercise or essential trips) in place. This is due to change on Mar 29. The blanket ‘stay at home’ rule will be removed, with the number of things that people are allowed to leave their home to do expanding. Firstly, group outside meetings will be allowed. The ‘rule of six’, which allowed six people from up to six different households to gather outside, will return. Also, two households will be allowed to meet outside. This was added because it means two families, who together may be more than six people, will be allowed to gather outside. What it means in practice is that groups of friends will be able to meet in parks, for example, and two families will be able to catch up in a back garden. The second big change is about organised sport. From Mar 29, all outdoor sports facilities, such as tennis courts, football pitches and basketball courts, will be allowed to open. Both adults and children will be free to play outdoor sports. That applies to team sports and not just ones where social distancing is possible such as golf. Indoor sports will remain off the table, except in school. It is possible there could be advice urging team sports to minimise contact, for example touch rugby rather than rugby union. There is also a third major change. Guidance for people to stay in their local area will be removed. It is understood no strict rules about how far you can move about will replace it. That likely means a family could drive a couple of hours to see a relative outside, such as having a picnic or going for a walk, and drive back that day without breaking the rules. Meeting indoors will still be banned at this stage, meaning no overnight stays. Critically, the removal of the ‘stay at home’ order will not mean people are encouraged to return to work. It is likely people will be urged to work from home if possible well into the summer. The timing of these rule changes mean they will be in place for Easter Sunday on April 4.

  • Mandy Moore congratulates ex Wilmer Valderrama on birth of his daughter

    The "This is Us" star shared her congrats for her former boyfriend, who welcomed a baby girl with fiancee Amanda Pacheco.

  • ‘Most attendees want him dead’: Pence’s decision to skip CPAC backed by his supporters

    Annual conference, which will feature Donald Trump, comes weeks after Capitol riot