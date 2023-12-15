In black and white: Democrat photo archives now open at Tallahassee Community College

Tallahassee Community College is home to the Tallahassee Democrat photo archives. The archives can be found on the second floor of the TCC library.

When a man as revered as former Florida A&M University President Frederick S. Humphries passes on, a newspaper always looks for a front page photo that captures the essence of the dearly departed.

In our case, Tallahassee Democrat editors turned to our black and white photo archives, now housed at Tallahassee Community College.

When we contacted the college hours after news broke of his death, a TCC administrator found the perfect photo of Humphries smoking his pipe and staring into the future at the university that he set on a path of unprecedented growth and national acclaim.

Frederick Humphries made FAMU the nation’s top producer of African-American students with baccalaureate degrees.

Now those very same archives are open to residents and researchers throughout Tallahassee. Consider it a bicentennial gift from the Tallahassee Democrat and TCC, which next year is set to become Tallahassee State College.

The Tallahassee Democrat's photo archives include tens of thousands of photographs in 31 file cabinets. The collection is housed in the college's library in a dedicated and historically decorated space with Democrat front pages from yesteryear.

The vast majority of the black and white photos are of Tallahassee people, places and other news images from 1978 to 1993. They are alphabetized based on subject or a person's name and include images shot by Tallahassee Democrat staff photographers as well as photos that came through the wire service on a variety of national topics.

Longtime Tallahassee Democrat columnist and city historian Gerald Ensley loved searching through the files, but wasn't shy about voicing his frustrations about an element of chaos in the collection.

Tallahassee Community College is home to the Tallahassee Democrat photo archives. The archives can be found on the second floor of the TCC library.

"No index and a maddening tendency to lack caption information or year they were taken; after spending hours printing photos, photographers didn't spend much time preparing them for archiving," he once wrote to an editor.

But the collection is a veritable treasure trove of Tallahassee history, he said.

The photo archives are available to the public for research during TCC Library hours by appointment Monday to Friday between 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The archives cannot be used for commercial or political purposes.

The college asks that interested parties fill out the form at https://tcc-fl.libwizard.com/f/democrat-request ahead of visiting.

Further questions can be directed to Library Technical Assistant Sheri Thomas, who can be reached at the Reference Department at 850-201-8383.

“TCC is proud to house the historic Tallahassee Democrat archives,” said Candice Grause, Vice President for Communications and Chief of Staff at TCC. “As a community-based institution, we are happy to work with a great local partner like the Democrat to help preserve, protect, and make accessible materials that document our region’s history."

The college also houses the Riley Museum of African American History and Culture Archive, numerous historical documents and art collections, and TCC will be the future home of the Dale Mabry Airfield Museum.

"Just as with those, we consider this partnership a win-win for our community,” Grause said.

The college also acquired a collection of microfilm reels of editions of the Tallahassee Democrat as published between 1905 and the present. Using the microfilm, researchers can scan back through the years by date.

But another more convenient avenue has emerged in the digital age.

The Democrat is one of more than 100 newspapers nationwide whose print newspaper archives are online and keyword-searchable. In our case, that means editions that go back to this newspaper’s founding in 1905 and includes more than 1.4 million pages of news stories and photos.

That means you can search the word "centennial" on archives.tallahassee.com and find coverage of that pivotal time 100 years ago. It also means you can find that story that ran in the Democrat 30 years ago that's taped up in your family scrapbook.

"This is revolutionary. This means readers can track their family tree, find the story of their high school championship game, look up what was happening the day they were born or research local history right at their computer," Ensley wrote in a 2017 article about the digitized archives.

The archives are available through Newspapers.com, a subsidiary of Ancestry.com, the Utah-based company that has been a leader in genealogy research for decades.

Tallahassee Democrat subscribers or residents can pay as low as $7.95 a month for access to the first draft of history to the Weekly True Democrat (1905-1913) and the Tallahassee Democrat (1913-2017). Subscribers also receive access to three other papers that once operated in Tallahassee: The Morning Sun (1907-1909); Weekly Tallahasseean (1900-1902); and the Floridian (1840).

Subscriptions can be started and stopped whenever the subscriber chooses. That means readers can do a month of research, stop for several months or years, then resume their subscription and research at another time. Pages of the newspaper can be downloaded as a .JPG or .PDF file.

The quality of the Newspapers.com archive pages is startlingly good. Anyone who has ever used a microfilm machine is aware of the often murky quality of microfilm archives. Type is often faint, photos are often dark. The type and photos of the online archives are clear and printable.

Fair warning though: Especially in our early years, some editions are missing, making the microfilm at TCC invaluable in plugging the gaps.

“I really view both our black and white photo archives and digital archives as a gift to Tallahassee. It opens our treasure trove of records and brings history to life,” Editor William Hatfield said. "And with the bicentennial year upon us, these community resources are invaluable to the people, institutions and businesses as we reflect upon where we've been and where we're going."

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Tallahassee Democrat photo archives open by appointment at TCC