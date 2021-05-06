Black and white or shades of gray?

May 6—MERCER — Nicoletta Robinson, facing a decades-long prison sentence in the fatal overdose of Margaret McConnell, doesn't see herself as a killer. When the 34-year-old Youngstown woman, who is recovering from opioid addiction, sold McConnell some of her prescribed methadone last year, Robinson said she had hoped to ease McConnell's agonizing withdrawal symptoms.

As she watched McConnell suffer from withdrawal, Robinson said she saw herself seven years earlier. During the week preceding McConnell's death, Robinson said she gave McConnell taxi rides to several hospitals and helped persuade her to look for treatment centers.

"This girl (McConnell) was me," Robinson told The Herald. "I used to go to all these hospitals and doctors, trying to find pain medicine, until one doctor cared enough to help me get on methadone. That doctor saved my life."

Mercer County District Attorney Peter C. Acker sees the case differently.

"(Robinson) is a convicted drug dealer — a convicted killer," he said. "She's convicted of delivering a fatal dose to a woman who died as a result of this defendant's efforts to make money from peddling death."

Robinson sold McConnell a total of more than $250 worth of methadone in June, when she first met McConnell by answering her call for a taxi. Robinson owned Diva Services LLC, a Youngstown-based taxi business.

McConnell, 32, of Coolspring Township, was found dead in her home on June 23, six days after Robinson sold her the powerful painkiller. Dr. Eric Vey, an Erie County forensic pathologist, ruled a methadone overdose caused McConnell's death. An autopsy was not performed.

Now Robinson faces up to 51 years in prison, after a Mercer County Court of Common Pleas jury convicted her in March of drug delivery resulting in death and related charges.

Like Suboxone, methadone provides medication-assisted treatment for opioid addiction. It is legal, however, only when prescribed by a doctor.

Robinson's sentencing is Friday before Common Pleas Judge Tedd C. Nesbit. If Robinson's sentence runs consecutively on all counts, she faces 25 1/2 to 51 years in state prison, including up to 20 years alone on the first-degree felony charge of drug delivery resulting in death.

Robinson's case is part of a nationwide trend, over the last five years, to impose homicide-related charges on drug cases resulting in accidental fatal overdoses. The new laws and charging policies follow a national public health crisis of addiction to opioids, such as prescription painkillers and heroin, that has killed hundreds of thousands of Americans.

Critics call the new laws and charging policies shortsighted and counterproductive, an echo of the failed policies of the "War on Drugs" during the 1970s and 1980s.

Robinson is married with six children, ages 15, 11, 4, and 3; she also has four-month-old twins. Acker, who is calling for consecutive sentences for Robinson, has accused Robinson of using her infant twins, who were conceived after Robinson was charged, as an excuse to delay the trial.

Defense Attorney Stanley Booker said the case against Robinson doesn't add up.

During the trial, Booker argued medical records indicated a doctor at Sharon Regional Medical Center told McConnell she could die if she left the hospital.

Booker also said the amount of methadone in McConnell's system was far below the amount typically present in an overdose. He noted an autopsy, which was not performed, might have determined McConnell had died from Crohn's disease.

The Herald tried to speak to McConnell's mother, Donna Charles, for this story, emailing her a dozen times over the last week.

Charles did not respond to those requests but did contact The Herald by email in March, when she criticized the newspaper for publishing Booker's statement that Robinson's guilt was in doubt. Charles called Booker "a lying, manipulative attorney."

The Herald also asked Acker for Charles' contact information. Acker declined, accusing The Herald of undercutting the jury's verdict.

"I did not realize The Herald wanted to be Stanley Booker's press agent," Acker said. "...Be prepared for The Herald to get blasted."

Acker views Robinson's case as cut-and-dried. The statute does not give Robinson credit for helping the victim.

"She took (methadone) that was legally supplied to her and sells it to the victim, who dies," he said. "So she clearly delivered a controlled substance to the victim, and clearly caused the death of the victim."

For Booker, however, the horrific, topsy-turvy world of drug addiction can fade black-and-white to shades of gray.

Booker said he was surprised with the verdict because the legal standard is beyond a reasonable doubt; in this case, he said, it seemed "abundantly clear" there was so much doubt. Robinson has no prior history of dealing drugs, he said.

"This is a problem with our criminal justice system," Booker said. "Innocent people can be convicted."