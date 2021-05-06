Black and white or shades of gray?

Melissa Klaric, The Herald, Sharon, Pa.
·4 min read

May 6—MERCER — Nicoletta Robinson, facing a decades-long prison sentence in the fatal overdose of Margaret McConnell, doesn't see herself as a killer. When the 34-year-old Youngstown woman, who is recovering from opioid addiction, sold McConnell some of her prescribed methadone last year, Robinson said she had hoped to ease McConnell's agonizing withdrawal symptoms.

As she watched McConnell suffer from withdrawal, Robinson said she saw herself seven years earlier. During the week preceding McConnell's death, Robinson said she gave McConnell taxi rides to several hospitals and helped persuade her to look for treatment centers.

"This girl (McConnell) was me," Robinson told The Herald. "I used to go to all these hospitals and doctors, trying to find pain medicine, until one doctor cared enough to help me get on methadone. That doctor saved my life."

Mercer County District Attorney Peter C. Acker sees the case differently.

"(Robinson) is a convicted drug dealer — a convicted killer," he said. "She's convicted of delivering a fatal dose to a woman who died as a result of this defendant's efforts to make money from peddling death."

Robinson sold McConnell a total of more than $250 worth of methadone in June, when she first met McConnell by answering her call for a taxi. Robinson owned Diva Services LLC, a Youngstown-based taxi business.

McConnell, 32, of Coolspring Township, was found dead in her home on June 23, six days after Robinson sold her the powerful painkiller. Dr. Eric Vey, an Erie County forensic pathologist, ruled a methadone overdose caused McConnell's death. An autopsy was not performed.

Now Robinson faces up to 51 years in prison, after a Mercer County Court of Common Pleas jury convicted her in March of drug delivery resulting in death and related charges.

Like Suboxone, methadone provides medication-assisted treatment for opioid addiction. It is legal, however, only when prescribed by a doctor.

Robinson's sentencing is Friday before Common Pleas Judge Tedd C. Nesbit. If Robinson's sentence runs consecutively on all counts, she faces 25 1/2 to 51 years in state prison, including up to 20 years alone on the first-degree felony charge of drug delivery resulting in death.

Robinson's case is part of a nationwide trend, over the last five years, to impose homicide-related charges on drug cases resulting in accidental fatal overdoses. The new laws and charging policies follow a national public health crisis of addiction to opioids, such as prescription painkillers and heroin, that has killed hundreds of thousands of Americans.

Critics call the new laws and charging policies shortsighted and counterproductive, an echo of the failed policies of the "War on Drugs" during the 1970s and 1980s.

Robinson is married with six children, ages 15, 11, 4, and 3; she also has four-month-old twins. Acker, who is calling for consecutive sentences for Robinson, has accused Robinson of using her infant twins, who were conceived after Robinson was charged, as an excuse to delay the trial.

Defense Attorney Stanley Booker said the case against Robinson doesn't add up.

During the trial, Booker argued medical records indicated a doctor at Sharon Regional Medical Center told McConnell she could die if she left the hospital.

Booker also said the amount of methadone in McConnell's system was far below the amount typically present in an overdose. He noted an autopsy, which was not performed, might have determined McConnell had died from Crohn's disease.

The Herald tried to speak to McConnell's mother, Donna Charles, for this story, emailing her a dozen times over the last week.

Charles did not respond to those requests but did contact The Herald by email in March, when she criticized the newspaper for publishing Booker's statement that Robinson's guilt was in doubt. Charles called Booker "a lying, manipulative attorney."

The Herald also asked Acker for Charles' contact information. Acker declined, accusing The Herald of undercutting the jury's verdict.

"I did not realize The Herald wanted to be Stanley Booker's press agent," Acker said. "...Be prepared for The Herald to get blasted."

Acker views Robinson's case as cut-and-dried. The statute does not give Robinson credit for helping the victim.

"She took (methadone) that was legally supplied to her and sells it to the victim, who dies," he said. "So she clearly delivered a controlled substance to the victim, and clearly caused the death of the victim."

For Booker, however, the horrific, topsy-turvy world of drug addiction can fade black-and-white to shades of gray.

Booker said he was surprised with the verdict because the legal standard is beyond a reasonable doubt; in this case, he said, it seemed "abundantly clear" there was so much doubt. Robinson has no prior history of dealing drugs, he said.

"This is a problem with our criminal justice system," Booker said. "Innocent people can be convicted."

Recommended Stories

  • US says fate of nuclear pact up to Iran as talks resume

    The Biden administration is signaling that Iran shouldn't expect major new concessions from the United States as a new round of indirect nuclear talks is set to resume. A senior administration official told reporters Thursday that the U.S. has laid out the concessions it’s prepared to make in order to rejoin the landmark 2015 nuclear deal that former President Donald Trump withdrew from in 2018. The official said success or failure now depends on Iran making the political decision to accept those concessions and to return to compliance with the accord.

  • The FEC wants Congress to ban a fundraising tactic used by the Trump campaign: 'It's almost like theft'

    The Federal Election Commission in a rare unanimous vote has urged Congress to ban a campaign donation tactic reportedly used by former President Donald Trump's team last year. The FEC on Thursday unanimously voted to recommend Congress ban political campaigns from using prechecked boxes to steer supporters toward making recurring contributions by default, The New York Times reports. "It's important that donors be able to exercise their choices freely," FEC Democratic commissioner Ellen Weintraub told the Times."If their money is being taken from them because of some reverse checkoff option they didn't notice, then they are not giving their money freely. It's almost like theft. I don't want to see donors tricked." The Times previously reported that Trump's campaign in 2020 "deployed prechecked boxes to enroll every donor in weekly withdrawals — unless they unchecked the box," describing this as an "intentional scheme." The Trump operation also reportedly prechecked an additional box that doubled an individual's contribution unless it was unchecked, and they ended up having to refund over $122 million to supporters, according to the Times. This tactic has also been used by Democrats, including the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, The Hill notes. The FEC said in its recommendation that "many contributors are unaware of the 'pre-checked' boxes and are surprised by the already completed transactions appearing on account statements." Adav Noti, who formerly served in the FEC's general counsel's office, told the Times that for the FEC's Republican and Democratic commissioners to come to a unanimous agreement on a "substantive campaign finance law" recommendation like this is "pretty rare." More stories from theweek.comHouse GOP leader Kevin McCarthy apparently pays $1,500 to live in a 12-bedroom, 16-bath penthouseThe Republican plot to steal the 2024 electionMitch McConnell, asked about the Liz Cheney purge, says '100 percent of my focus is on stopping' Biden

  • Fox News Anchor Wonders ‘Who’s Right’ on the ‘Big Lie’—Cheney or Trump?

    Fox NewsWhat is the “Big Lie”? Is it a former president and his allies claiming widespread voter fraud and a “stolen” election? Or is it a Republican congresswoman calling those lies the “Big Lie”? Who’s to say, suggests one Fox News anchor, whose ostensible job it is to report the news.During Thursday’s broadcast of America Reports—one of Fox News’ “straight news” programs—anchor John Roberts ended an interview with Rep. Kevin Brady (R-TX) by deploying a high-grade bothsidesism to ask him about House Republicans’ push to oust Rep. Liz Cheney. The Wyoming lawmaker is at risk of being forced from her leadership position because she insists on calling out former president Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 presidential election.Noting that Cheney survived an attempt to vote her out earlier this year, Roberts pointed out that Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY)—a staunch Trump ally who supported his push to overturn last year’s election—has the inside track to supplant Cheney.Brady, for his part, attempted to thread the needle and offer up some praise for Cheney, claiming she is a “fierce conservative” who has gained a “great deal of respect” over her “vote of conscience” on impeachment. (Cheney was one of only 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.)The Fox anchor then decided to frame Trump’s outright lies about widespread voter fraud as merely a “sharp disagreement” with Cheney, suggesting this GOP feud is an unsettled issue that is still up for debate.“Trump says the ‘Big Lie’ was the result of the 2020 election. Liz Cheney says, no, the ‘Big Lie’ was suggesting the 2020 election was stolen. Between the two of them, who is right?” Roberts asked the Texas congressman, who is retiring after this term.“I’ll leave that dispute to them,” Brady said, prompting a chuckle from Roberts.This was not the first time the Fox anchor has framed Trump’s baseless election claims as nothing more than a difference of opinion between the ex-president and the Liz Cheneys of his own party.Earlier this week, during an interview with Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY), Roberts brought up Trump’s claim that the “fraudulent” election will now be known as the “Big Lie” before contrasting it with Cheney’s response that the “2020 election was not stolen” and the “Big Lie” was the act of deploying those falsehoods.“Who of the two of them is right?” Roberts wondered aloud.After Barrasso didn’t directly answer the question—instead stating that Biden is in the White House and the election was verified—Roberts again asked: “Was the 2020 election stolen or was it fought fairly?” Fox News viewers may never know.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Man arrested for stealing 100 vials of Covid vaccine

    Sheriff’s department asks: ‘What would a thief want with 100 Covid-19 vaccines that you can get for free?'

  • ‘You Are Evil!’: Capitol Rioter Raises Hell During Off-the-Rails Court Hearing

    Criminal ComplaintA Utah man accused of assaulting police officers during the Capitol riots invited several of his MAGA friends to his initial court appearance on Thursday—then wreaked havoc during the hearing, yelling at the judge and calling a court official “evil.”Landon Kenneth Copeland, 33, faces several charges, including assaulting officers and disorderly contact, for allegedly attacking several law-enforcement officers during the Jan. 6 siege. Prosecutors allege that during a scuffle, Copeland grabbed a riot shield, shoved a fellow insurrectionist into a police line, and threw “a metal bike rack fence barricade” at officers. During his initial court appearance on Thursday, Copeland came ready for another fight, this time with several lawyers and court officials after he boldly invited some of his friends—and his mother—to join the Zoom. Magistrate Judge Robin Meriweather ended up kicking out one of his friends after they chose an “expletive” as their username.Soon after, Copeland began to shout, telling those in the virtual hearing, “I am in my car, I have nothing to hide.” ‘A Terrible Thing’: Husband of Colorado Mom Who Vanished on Mother’s Day Charged With MurderAfter someone asked a court clerk to mute Copeland, the alleged rioter responded: “You are evil!” Refusing to comply with Meriweather’s order to remain silent during the hearing, Copeland interrupted to ask about his conditions, asking, “at what point am I a free individual versus a pre-trial confinement individual?” “Is any of this negotiable? I used to be a free man...until you locked me up,” Copeland said, before finally hushing up.According to a criminal complaint, videos and photographs of the riots “depict Copeland’s assaultive and obstructive conduct” that forced officers to use pepper spray on him in self-defense. “In response, Copeland pushed or threw the fence toward multiple law enforcement officers,” the complaint states.When federal authorities interviewed Copeland on Feb. 11, he admitted he went to a rally in D.C. to support President Donald Trump—and that he fought with officers outside the Capitol. Copeland then allegedly insisted that he felt “police officers were trying to ‘penetrate the line’ of the protesters and ‘steal’ individual members of the crowd, including one person who Copeland described as having been shot in the face by an officer.” Copeland, who insisted he did not enter the Capitol, was seemingly referring to Ashli Babbitt, one of the five individuals who died as a result of the siege. Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Ted Cruz's former running mate says he's been corrupted by Trump

    She said money, power and influence changed the senator

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene and Tucker Carlson make off-color jokes about Kevin McCarthy

    ‘Republican voters and donors are sick and tired and fed up with weak Republicans that never accomplish what they claim they’re going to do,’ Georgia Republican says

  • ‘To hell with it’: Sean Hannity gives up on planet, says humanity should ‘have a big party’ instead of fighting climate crisis

    ‘I’m like, if it’s done in 12 years, oh, to hell with it,’ Mr Hannity said on his radio show. ‘Let’s just have a big party and you know, eat, drink, and barbecue and be merry’

  • Brazil favela shootout between police and drug gang leaves 25 dead

    At least 25 people, including at least one police officer, were killed in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday in a shootout during a police raid targeting drug traffickers in the city's Jacarezinho neighborhood, according to civil police. It was the highest-ever death toll from a police raid in the state, which has for decades suffered from drug-related violence. "This is the highest number of deaths in a police operation in Rio, surpassing 19 in Complexo do Alemão in 2007," said Chief of Police Ronaldo Oliveira. "Only in that one we didn't lose anyone. Now, a police officer has died, which is a great loss for us," he said. Two passengers on a metro train were also wounded in the crossfire in the northern Rio neighborhood, according to the fire brigade, which said they were not seriously hurt. Jacarezinho is a poor neighborhood with few public services, known as a favela.

  • Trump's latest attempt to return to Twitter ends a day later with a suspension

    The account was an extension of his new website, From the Desk of Donald J. Trump, in which he writes tweet-like posts his followers can share.

  • Pentagon tracking path of falling Chinese rocket

    The Pentagon said Wednesday it's tracking the uncontrolled descent of the Long March-5B Y2 rocket that carried a Chinese Space Station module to orbit last week.Details: Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby told reporters the rocket's debris was expected to return to Earth "somewhere around" May 8 and that the U.S. Space Command has said "almost the entire body of the rocket" remains intact. "It's too soon to know exactly where it's going to come down," he added.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeOur thought bubble, via Axios' Miriam Kramer: This isn't the first time a rocket or spacecraft launched by China's space agency has come down to Earth uncontrolled. Space watchers also played a waiting game as China’s Tiangong-1 space station came back through the atmosphere in 2018, eventually burning up above the Pacific Ocean.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • U.S. Space Command tracks Chinese rocket for uncontrolled re-entry from orbit

    Remnants of a large Chinese rocket launched last week are expected to plunge back through the atmosphere this weekend in an uncontrolled re-entry being tracked by U.S. Space Command, the U.S. military said on Wednesday. The Long March 5B rocket blasted off from China's Hainan island on April 29 carrying the Tianhe module, which contains what will become living quarters for three crew on a permanent Chinese space station. The rocket's exact point of descent into Earth's atmosphere as it falls back from space "cannot be pinpointed until within hours of its reentry," which is projected to occur around May 8, Space Command said in a statement posted online.

  • Police find kidnapped 2-year-old boy with his head shaved in a trailer 70 miles away from nursery

    FBI and state police were called-in to find abducted toddler

  • ‘A Terrible Thing’: Husband of Colorado Mom Who Vanished on Mother’s Day Charged With Murder

    The Chaffee County Sheriff’s OfficeNearly a year after Suzanne Morphew disappeared without a trace while out on a bike ride last Mother’s Day, the 49-year-old’s husband—who once pleaded for her safe return—has been arrested and charged with murder.The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to The Daily Beast that Barry Morphew, 53, is currently in custody after being arrested Wednesday morning, just days shy of the one-year anniversary of his wife’s disappearance on May 10, 2020, in Maysville, Colorado. He has been charged with first-degree murder after deliberation, tampering with physical evidence, and attempting to influence a public servant.“Today is a good day for Suzanne. Today is all about Suzanne, and it’s about her family, and it’s about all the individuals that knew her, loved her, and cared about her,” 11th Judicial District Attorney Linda Stanley said during a Wednesday news conference announcing Morphew’s arrest. While authorities said Wednesday that the arrest “marks a major milestone” in a case that confounded investigators for months and garnered national attention—investigators are still searching for the mother-of-two. For that reason, they’re keeping Morphew’s arrest warrant under seal. However, Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze said Wednesday “we believe that she’s not alive.” “My first reaction is relief,” Melinda Moorman, Suzanne Morphew’s sister, told Fox21 on Wednesday. “And grateful. I’m just so grateful.”“Today, justice is beginning for my sister. It’s been a journey that no one ever imagines that they’ll take,” she added, noting that she still loves her brother-in-law “though he’s done a terrible thing.”She Was Found Dead in the Woods. Her Family Doesn’t Buy ‘Suicide’ Claim.The investigation into the mother-of-two’s disappearance began on May 10, after one of her neighbors reported her missing when she didn’t return home from a bike ride. For several days, federal and local authorities conducted an extensive search over a 2.5-mile area—eventually finding her bike but not Morphew. Her body has still not been found.Stanley said Wednesday that while authorities are not revealing a cause of death, they have information about “a certain scenario” that they believe occurred last May. Barry Morphew, who was reportedly out of town on the day his wife went missing, released a video pleading for his wife’s safe return on May 17 and launched a social-media campaign to aid in the investigation. He even offered a $200,000 reward for information about her disappearance.“Oh Suzanne, if anyone is out there that can hear this, that has you, please, we’ll do whatever it takes to bring you back. We love you. We miss you. The girls need you. No questions asked. However much they want, I will do whatever it takes to get you back. Honey, I love you. I want you back so bad,” he said.Despite Morphew’s public appeal, questions began to surface about his possible role in his wife’s murder—including reports that he had scrubbed his Denver hotel room clean just prior to Suzanne’s disappearance. Morphew denied the claims.In one rare August interview with Fox21, Morphew insisted that unfair media coverage of his wife’s case made him out to be a villain. “People don’t know the truth, so they’re gonna think what they’re gonna think,” he said. Then, he began to offer different theories about what happened to his wife, suggesting she may have been the victim of an animal attack or had a run-in with another person.During the interview, Morphew also slammed the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, saying they had “screwed this whole [investigation] up from the beginning and now they are trying to cover it up and blame it on me.”On Wednesday, Spezze said that over the last year, 135 search warrants were executed, more than 400 individuals were interviewed, and officers investigated at least 1,400 tips. Morphew, who immediately asked for a lawyer after being arrested, is expected in court on Thursday at 10 a.m. Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 'Hot tub meta' streamers are broadcasting in bikinis on Twitch, but critics say it's 'bad for the community'

    A wave of women streaming in bikinis - the 'hot tub meta' trend - has caused an uproar on Twitch, where critics claim it cheapens the platform.

  • Dominion urges court not to dismiss its $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit against Rudy Giuliani over election conspiracy theories

    Rudy Giuliani is one of the people Dominion sued over false conspiracy theories that the company manipulated 2020 election results.

  • Rudy Giuliani has reportedly shed his entourage and hired a part-time driver to cut costs as his legal fees mount

    The former New York City mayor reportedly pays as much as $42,000 per month in alimony, which may have factored into the layoffs, Politico reported.

  • Woman Bashes Asian Victim’s Head With a HAMMER After Demanding to Remove Mask in NYC

    Authorities in New York City are looking for a woman who allegedly attacked two Asian pedestrians with a hammer over the weekend. The incident, which was caught on surveillance video, occurred on the 410 block of West 42nd Street at around 8:40 p.m. on Sunday. "She was talking to herself, like talking to a wall, I thought maybe she was drunk or something so we just wanted to pass through her quickly," Theresa, 31, told ABC7 New York reporter CeFaan Kim.

  • Play it again, Sam: Polish city recruits new bugle players

    Ready to welcome tourists back, Polish's southern city of Krakow has recruited two more trumpeters to play the city's trademark bugle call every hour from the tower in St. Mary’s Basilica. A spokesman for Krakow firefighters, Bartlomiej Rosiek, said Thursday it took six months and two rounds of recruitment to find two men to reinforce the team — now of eight players — after one trumpeter retired last year. In line with a centuries-old tradition, the Hejnal bugle call is played to the four corners of the world: for the king, the mayor, visitors and the firefighters' commander.

  • OF Springer expected to miss more than 10 days, Jays GM says

    Blue Jays outfielder George Springer is not expected to be ready to return to Toronto’s lineup when his latest stint on the 10-day injured list ends May 13, general manager Ross Atkins said Thursday. Also Thursday, the Blue Jays activated left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu off the injured list to start an afternoon game against Oakland. Ryu left an April 25 start at Tampa Bay because of a strained right gluteal muscle.