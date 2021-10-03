Black woman charged with posing as White Ku Klux Klan member, leaving terroristic threats in mailboxes

Bradford Betz
·1 min read

A Black woman is accused of posing as a White Ku Klux Klan member and sending racially charged notes to the homes of families in an Atlanta suburb, according to local reports.

Terresha Lucas, 30, was arrested Wednesday and charged with eight counts of terroristic threats and acts. She made her first court appearance Thursday morning and was denied bond, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office told Fox News.

No further details were provided. The Douglasville Police Department could not be reached for comment.

Douglasville families told WGCL-TV they had received handwritten notes from a "man" claiming he was from the KKK and threatening to kill their families.

"The letter is using the N-word, talking about the KKK, hanging people, killing kids, killing whole families and setting houses on fire," one father told the station.

GEORGIA MEN FACING HATE CRIME CHARGES IN SHOOTING DEATH OF AHMAUD ARBERY TO STAND TRIAL EARLY NEXT YEAR

Families began receiving the letters as early as last December, Atlanta's FOX 5 reported.

"The notes threatened to burn their houses down and kill them and said that they didn't belong in the neighborhood," Detective Nathan Shumaker told the station.

After a months-long investigation, Shumaker and another detective, Andre Futch, connected evidence to Lucas.

Lucas remains in custody at the Douglas County jail. It wasn’t immediately clear if she has retained an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

Douglasville is about 20 miles west of Atlanta.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • German parties hold 'speed dating' post-election talks

    Germany’s four biggest parties have held a series of bilateral meetings to further sound out each others’ positions before deciding on further steps in forming a government

  • Moderates in spotlight as Democrats regroup for infrastructure, social care bills

    White House adviser Cedric Richmond said amid negotiations on infrastructure and reconciliation, "people will not get everything they want."

  • Threatened Swedish artist reportedly dead in road accident

    The Swedish artist Lars Vilks, who had lived under police protection since his 2007 sketch of the Prophet Muhammad with a dog’s body brought death threats, died from a traffic accident Sunday, Swedish news media reported. The accident reportedly involved a truck colliding with a civilian police car in which Lars Vilks and his police protection were traveling, news media said. The Swedish news agency TT said police had confirmed that Vilks, 75, was traveling in the car with two police officers, and the newspaper Dagens Nyheter said the artist's partner confirmed his death.

  • Who Is Ross Ulbricht? What Was He Convicted of?

    Ross Ulbricht is a former darknet market operator who was jailed for running the infamous Silk Road market. He was known as "Dread Pirate Roberts."

  • Baby lifted over Kabul wall relocated to Arizona

    The baby seen in a viral video being lifted over a barbed wire wall in Kabul, Afghanistan, by a Marine has been relocated to Arizona with her family, reports say.

  • Can the R Kelly verdict lead to a shift in the music industry?

    After years of sexual abuse allegations, the R&B singer has finally had to face punishment for his crimes but will a wider reckoning follow? R Kelly in concert Photograph: John D Shearer/BEI/Rex/Shutterstock Activist Oronike Odeleye was at her desk, knee-deep in another 12-hour day of working from home, when the news hit. A friend called. The R&B performer and producer R Kelly had been found guilty on all nine counts in his sex trafficking case, he said. Initially, Odeleye felt “a bit stunned, b

  • Alyssa Milano slams 'abusers' on Supreme Court: 'most dangerous time to be a woman in America'

    Actress and liberal activist Alyssa Milano delivered a speech at a pro-abortion rally in Los Angeles where she railed against “abusers” sitting on the Supreme Court and argued “this is the most dangerous time to be a woman in America.”

  • Cardi B Makes Dramatic Entrance at the Balenciaga Show in an Oversized Hat and Printed Trench Coat

    Cardi B made a dramatic entrance at Balenciaga’s Paris Fashion Week show.

  • U.S. Marines whose comrades died defending Kabul airport return home

    U.S. Marines who had been deployed to Afghanistan reached their home base on Sunday, hugging their families after the combat deaths of nine Marines from their battalion who failed to make it back. Marines from the 2nd Battalion, 1st Marines Regiment were on duty outside the Kabul airport on Aug. 26 when a suicide bomber detonated explosives, killing at least 13 U.S. service members and scores of Afghans. Nine Marines from the so-called 2/1 and a Navy sailor also based at Camp Pendleton were among the 13 killed.

  • A hiker says he's confident he saw Brian Laundrie near the Appalachian Trail, NY Post reports

    Police have received tips that Laundrie, a person of interest in the Gabby Petito case, could be near the trail, but none have been publicly verified.

  • 3rd victim dies after angry co-worker's rampage

    Authorities said Sunday a third victim has died following a violent attack where an angry electrician wielding a knife and baseball bat killed three co-workers and injured another at the Florida home they shared. Polk County Sheriff's officials said electrician Shaun Runyon got into the argument with his supervisor Friday, punching the man and fleeing the job site. A fourth victim suffered critical injuries and later died at the hospital.

  • Lin Wood claims 'no plane fragments found' at 9/11 target sites

    Lin Wood, one of the lawyers who filed several lawsuits alleging massive election fraud following the 2020 election, claimed Friday there were "no plane fragments found" at the target sites of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

  • George Floyd memorial statue in New York City defaced again

    A statue honoring George Floyd in New York City’s Union Square Park was vandalized on Sunday, police said. Nearby statues of late Congressman John Lewis and Breonna Taylor, a Louisville, Kentucky, woman shot and killed by police last year, apparently weren’t touched. Sunday's act wasn't the first example of vandalism to the statue memorializing Floyd, whose killing at the hands of police in Minneapolis last year galvanized a racial justice movement across the country.

  • Former NASCAR driver John Wes Townley killed in Athens, Georgia double shooting

    Townley, who spent nearly a decade competing in multiple NASCAR national touring series, was killed Saturday in a double shooting in Athens, Georgia.

  • Death Of Illinois State Trooper Ruled A Suicide

    The death of an Illinois State Police trooper who was found in his cruiser with a gunshot wound on the Dan Ryan Expressway has been ruled a suicide.

  • Fresno police searching for 2 girls last seen September 26

    Authorities say 15-year-old Kaydee Hyatt and 13-year-old Saidee Hyatt have been found.

  • Missing couple found shot to death inside newspaper office, North Carolina cops say

    Police said it “appears to be an isolated incident.”

  • A Wisconsin man punched a pizzeria manager in the face and smashed a window because he was asked to wear a mask, police say

    A suspect was taken into custody after being accused of punching a restaurant manager in Madison, Wisconsin, over a mask-mandate dispute.

  • Older brother of fatally beaten 4-year-old Brooklyn boy haunted by the crime

    A 5-year-old Brooklyn boy, witness to his kid brother’s fatal beating, lives each day with the specter of his sibling’s death. The surviving child shared the ugly details with neighbors after helplessly watching his mother’s brutal boyfriend batter little Jace Eubanks, just 4 years old, inside their Gowanus Houses apartment, police said. And now the youngster struggles to handle memories of ...

  • Florida school shooting suspect faces trial for jail brawl

    The suspect in the 2018 killing of 17 people at a Florida high school is finally going on trial — but not for the slayings. Jury selection begins Monday on charges Nikolas Cruz attacked a Broward County jail guard nine months after the Feb. 14, 2018, shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Cruz, a former Stoneman Douglas student, brawled with Sgt. Raymond Beltran after being jailed on charges of killing 14 students and three staff members and wounding 17 others.