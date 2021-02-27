Black woman to take command of oldest federal law enforcement agency for the first time in 230 years

Kaanita Iyer, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Pamela A. Smith on Sunday will take command of the U.S. Park Police, the first time a Black woman will lead the federal agency in its 230-year history, the Park Police said Thursday.

Smith, a 23-year veteran of the force, will lead the agency's effort to protect national parks and landmarks in Washington, D.C., New York City and San Francisco metro areas. The USPP is the country's oldest federal law enforcement agency.

One of her priorities will be to mandate body cameras for all USPP officers, Smith said. This initiative will begin in San Francisco within her first 90 days and expand across the country by the end of the year, according to a USPP press release.

Pamela A. Smith has been named the new Chief of the United States Park Police by the National Park Service.
Pamela A. Smith has been named the new Chief of the United States Park Police by the National Park Service.

More: Longtime NYC educator Meisha Ross Porter to be first Black woman leading nation's largest public school district

“Body-worn cameras are good for the public and good for our officers,” said Smith. “This is one of the many steps we must take to continue to build trust and credibility with the public we have been entrusted to serve.”

Smith's appointment is the latest in a series of historic picks for leadership roles that emphasize diversity.

President Joe Biden, who had promised diversity in leadership roles, tapped Alejandro Mayorkas to be the first Latino and first immigrant to lead the Department of Homeland Security. Lloyd Austin also became the first Black defense secretary and will lead the Pentagon.

Related: Biden on the brink of first Cabinet loss as Senate panels delay vote on a nominee of color

Biden also recently nominated Chiquita Brooks-LaSure to lead the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. If confirmed, she will be the first Black woman to lead the federal agency.

Following the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Yogananda Pittman became the first woman and the first Black person to serve as acting Capitol Police chief.

Smith and Pittman are both leading agencies that have recently come under fire.

The USPP was criticized for using excessive force during last summer's Black Lives Matter protests, including its involvement in clearing peaceful demonstrations at Lafayette Park near the White House ahead of a photo op for then-President Donald Trump.

A new commission created by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to look into the Capitol insurrection has revealed lapses in communication within the Capitol Police that may have contributed to security failures during the riot. The department is also investigating 35 of its officers as part of its internal probe.

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: US Park Police names Pamela Smith as its first Black woman chief

Recommended Stories

  • Myanmar's military rulers reportedly fire U.N. ambassador after emotional anti-coup speech

    On Friday, Myanmar's ambassador to the United Nations, Kyaw Moe Tun, received an ovation from the U.N. General Assembly after he made an emotional request for help restoring democracy on behalf of the country's elected government that was overthrown in a military coup earlier this month. On Friday, as the UN General Assembly met to discuss the situation in #Myanmar, the country's ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun made an emotional appeal for global action against Myanmar's military. @AJEnglish aired his speech live, with @baysontheroadreporting:https://t.co/4rypQPUL6n — Amanda Price (@amandaruthprice) February 27, 2021 But a day later, the military junta that now runs Myanmar announced it had fired him in response, BBC reports. A state television announcement said Kyaw Moe Tun had "abused the power and responsibilities" of his post and "betrayed the country and spoken for an unofficial organization which doesn't represent" Myanmar. The news comes after another full day of anti-coup demonstrations across the nation. Police continued to crack down on the protesters, and there are reports that a woman was shot and taken to a hospital. A monitoring group reports more than 770 people have been arrested and sentenced since the rallies began three weeks ago. Read more at BBC. More stories from theweek.comBiden in the quagmireBen Sasse on Matt Gaetz: 'That guy is not an adult'Biden says Senate has 'no time to waste' in passing COVID-19 relief bill

  • Newly confirmed Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm is 'obsessed' with creating 'clean-energy jobs'

    The Senate on Thursday confirmed former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm, 64-35, to lead the Energy Department, with 14 Republicans joining all 50 members of the Democratic caucus to give President Biden his 10th Cabinet-level appointee (plus one deputy secretary). After her confirmation, Granholm tweeted that she's "obsessed with creating good-paying clean energy jobs in all corners of America in service of addressing our climate crisis" and "impatient for results." Granholm repeated her priorities on MSNBC Thursday night. "I am all about bringing clean-energy jobs" to communities, especially those, like Michigan, reliant on fossil fuels, she told host Chris Hayes. "I am totally obsessed about how to create good-paying jobs in America," and the clean-energy sector "is the biggest opportunity for us." The market is shifting toward green energy, regardless of what politicians prefer, and the Energy Department's 17 national labs are creating ways to not only expand renewable energy but also "decarbonize fossil fuels," Granholm said. "And honestly, if we can bring the supply chains for all of these clean-energy products to the United States, instead of letting our economic competitors eat us for lunch, the jobs that could be created for us in the U.S. — good-paying jobs — are boundless." Biden has sent the Senate more nominations, and gotten fewer of them confirmed, than any recent president, Axios reports, citing a count by the Partnership for Public Service and The Washington Post. Biden has submitted more nominees to the Senate — but received fewer confirmations — than recent presidents, data shows. https://t.co/tZQbBPahjI pic.twitter.com/BbuqlSmwOP — Axios (@axios) February 26, 2021 "The new president is facing a pandemic without a surgeon general or head of the Department of Health and Human Services, he confronts an economic crisis without his leaders at Labor or Commerce, and domestic terrorism is on the rise with no attorney general," Axios notes. You can track Biden's nominations at The Washington Post. More stories from theweek.comBiden in the quagmireBen Sasse on Matt Gaetz: 'That guy is not an adult'Biden says Senate has 'no time to waste' in passing COVID-19 relief bill

  • Mr. Potato Head's Gender-Neutral Rebranding Isn't Quite What the Internet Thinks

    Things are shifting in the world of toys: Barbie isn’t only available as a disproportionately statuesque blonde anymore, American Girl sells a boy dolls, girls play with trucks, boys play with princesses, and this week, Mr. Potato Head dropped the “Mr.” Kind of? In a bid to be more inclusive and to allow toddlers to […]

  • Stephen Miller: Biden administration 'adopted anti-science position, illegal immigrants privileged over Americans'

    Former Trump senior adviser addresses the Biden administration’s immigration policy and the surge of unaccompanied minors crossing the border.

  • Time's Up calls out zero Black HFPA members voting on Golden Globes; stars join protest

    Time's Up launched #TIMESUPGlobes Friday, alongside a graphic that reads, "Hollywood Foreign Press Association: Not a Single Black Member Out of 87."

  • Letters to the Editor: Xavier Becerra isn't a doctor. Now the Republicans care about expertise?

    Alex Azar, Trump's last secretary of Health and Human Services, was a lawyer just like Xavier Becerra, and they voted to confirm him.

  • ‘I am charged from my ancestors.’ How 28 South Floridians describe their Blackness

    As Rajee Narinesingh sat in the baking South Florida sun, tears began to stream down her face while reflecting on her ancestors’ grueling voyage from Africa generations ago, and their enslavement on plantations in the Americas.

  • Climate Point: We made it back to Mars, but your earthly home might be in flood zone

    And another thing: Are we staring down the next Exxon Valdez?

  • Sen. Mike Rounds predicts all GOP senators will be a 'no' on stimulus bill

    Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., weighs in on the $15 minimum wage hike passed by House Democrats in the COVID-19 relief bill

  • Column: McConnell says there's no need for more state and local aid. Don't believe him

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is still throwing sand in the gears of good government. The result risks bankrupt states and localities.

  • At least 14 undocumented immigrants were wrongly turned away from a COVID-19 vaccination site in Texas

    Proof of citizenship is not required to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Texas, but at least 14 undocumented citizens say they were turned away at one site.

  • Immigrant Advocates Warn Biden: Don’t Repeat Trump’s ‘Unforgivable Crimes’

    Eric Gay/APOne week ago, the Biden administration celebrated the massive rollout of a long-promised legislative priority that would do something not accomplished in a generation: a bill that would totally reshape America’s immigration system from the ground up, and which would allow the 11 million undocumented people who live here a chance at legal status.The celebrations didn’t last long.The reopening of facilities meant to house unaccompanied migrant children seeking asylum in the United States this week has also reopened deep wounds in the immigrant advocacy community. Many stakeholders, already skeptical of the Biden administration’s commitment to humanely reforming the immigration system after the previous administration, have now openly likened the facilities to the cages where migrant children were held after being separated from their parents by the Trump administration.“If President Biden cares about reuniting families, why is he reopening a detention center to hold immigrant children?” asked Lis-Marie Alvarado, program director for the American Friends Service Committee, a Quaker-aligned social justice organization. “He is planning to put children in danger, in a place where it’s impossible to follow public health guidelines for COVID-19, where there are no safety measures for hurricanes, where they will have no access to education, a high likelihood of abuse, and there is toxic contamination.”Others called the Biden administration’s response to the growing number of unaccompanied minors arriving at the U.S. border a rehashing of the same failed policies of the past—the same policies that they’d warned Biden against repeating.“We are worried about the lack of creativity from this administration. They are doing what they already know,” Lariza Dugan-Cuadra, executive director of the Central American Resource Center of San Francisco, said during a town hall on issues facing migrant communities organized by Alianza Americas and Presente, social justice organizations that advocate on behalf of migrant communities. “Those children must be released, they must be reunited and healed. These have been unforgivable crimes and this is a serious step backwards.”The White House has aggressively pushed back against comparison of the facilities to the kennel-like conditions in which children were held during the Trump administration’s family separation crisis, describing the current solution as the least-bad of the options available to the government as a growing number of children flee violence in Central America alone.“There are only a couple of options here,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Thursday. “Either we send kids back to a very dangerous journey, back to their countries—that’s not a good option… We send them to families that have not been vetted—we’ve seen challenges with that in the past, where kids have then been trafficked. That is not a good option, in our view.”The best option, Psaki said, “is to get these kids processed through HHS facilities where there are COVID protocols in place, where they are safe, where they can have access to educational and medical care. There are no—there are very few—good options here, and we chose the one we thought was best.”The perceived backsliding on immigration issues comes as other top priorities by immigrant-rights advocates have been delayed or denied by the new administration. Biden, as he had promised during the presidential campaign, created a task force charged with reuniting migrant families separated under President Donald Trump’s hardline immigration policies, but did not commit to guaranteeing that such reunifications could happen on U.S. soil. An executive order barring the Justice Department from renewing contracts with private prisons pointedly did not include such facilities under contract as immigrant detention centers. The president’s supposed 100-day moratorium on deportations did not include any migrants who have arrived in the United States within the past four months.Biden Proposes Sweeping Immigration Reform, but Hopefuls Say They’ve Been Burned BeforeAll of these combined have immigration groups seething that, once again, they’ve been burned by a Democratic administration that had promised major reforms. Some organizations, many of which helped the Biden transition shape its immigration policy and strenuously backed his campaign, are now expressing growing worry that he’s too afraid to use the tools at his dispense to fix the problems.“It is critical that it not repeat the mistakes of the Trump administration,” said Naureen Shah, senior advocacy and policy counsel for the ACLU, who noted that while the Biden administration’s efforts to process unaccompanied migrant children “prioritizes children’s safety” and the needs of the public in a pandemic, the kids need to be released into non-carceral settings as quickly as possible.“We urge the Biden administration to provide full transparency and accountability for these temporary shelters,” Shah said. “Independent organizations and lawyers must have access to monitor them, they must be run by responsible non-profit providers, and they must be closed as soon as public health permits.”After four years of proving that housing children in detention facilities—even “gold-standard” facilities like the ones in Texas that were reopened on Wednesday—are dangerous and inhumane at any duration, advocates are sick of pretending that they’re open to a middle ground on the issue of putting minors in carceral settings, however briefly.“Because they are temporary in nature, children are often held in conditions that aren’t equivalent to other [Office of Refugee Resettlement] detention centers, which already have a history of well-reported abuses, including sexual harassment and a lack of proper background checks,” the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES) said in a statement in response to the reopening of the facilities. “Although these children are kept in so-called ‘protective environments,’ they are in fact being processed for deportation… These horrors could happen again.”Some of the criticism directed at the administration has come from conservatives, who have accused Biden of hypocrisy in keeping children detained after so forcefully condemning the Trump administration’s family separation policies.“What we are seeing here is the cruelty and inhumanity of Joe Biden’s immigration policies,” Stephen Miller—yes, that Stephen Miller—told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham with a smirk on Wednesday night. “He came into office and announced that there’s an open door, and that young people who come into this country illegally are going to be resettled instead of returned. He is forcing thousands of young children into the arms of smugglers, into the arms of traffickers, into the arms of coyotes... That is cruel. That is inhumane.”Pressed on the comparison by The View’s Meghan McCain, Psaki on Thursday said that the facilities had been “revamped” in order to more humanely house children during processing. But when a White House argues that its policy of detaining children at the U.S. southern border is almost nothing like keeping kids in cages, it’s not a winning posture.And for advocates, it’s a distinction without a difference.“We shut this place down before,” Alvarado promised, “and we will do it again.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Myanmar's UN ambassador calls on world to condemn military coup

    Myanmar's Ambassador to the United Nations, Kyaw Moe Tun, on Friday denounced the Feb. 1 military coup, asking member nations to publicly condemn the uprising, The Irrawaddy reports.What he's saying: "The military detained State Counselor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, President U Win Myint and other political leaders and social activists. Since then, people from all strata of life have come out on the streets all over the country and expressed their disappointment with the military coup," Tun said, in prepared remarks.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free "[T]he people in Myanmar still feel helpless ... we still need strongest possible action from the international community to immediately end the military coup."Tun asked all UN members to denounce the coup, to not recognize the military regime, and take "all strongest possible measures" to stop the attacks by Myanmar law enforcement against protesters and end the coup immediately.The big picture: On Friday UN special envoy on Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener called for a collective "clear signal in support of democracy," Reuters reports."It is important the international community does not lend legitimacy or recognition to this regime,” Schraner Burgener said.UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has promised that the international community to enact pressure "to make sure that this coup fails," per Reuters.Former U.S. Ambassador to the UN, Samantha Power, commented on Tun's actions, saying, "It is impossible to overstate the risks that Myanmar UN ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun just took in the UN General Assembly when (voice cracking) he just now called on world to oppose the military coup."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • 14-year-old in stolen truck kills woman, girl during police chase, Oklahoma cops say

    The teen stole the truck at a car wash, police say.

  • Biden says he will make announcement on Saudi Arabia on Monday

    President Joe Biden on Saturday said his administration would make an announcement on Saudi Arabia on Monday, following a U.S. intelligence report that found Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had approved the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The Biden administration has faced some criticism, notably an editorial in the Washington Post, that the president should have been tougher on the crown prince, who was not sanctioned despite being blamed for approving Khashoggi's murder.

  • Myanmar's UN envoy dramatically opposes coup in his country

    Myanmar’s U.N. ambassador strongly opposed the military coup in his country and appealed for the “strongest possible action from the international community” to immediately restore democracy, in a dramatic speech to the U.N. General Assembly Friday that drew loud applause from many diplomats in the 193-nation global body. Ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun began his statement saying he represented Aung San Suu Kyi’s "civilian government elected by the people” in November, and supported their fight for the end of military rule. “It is time for the military to immediately relinquish power and release those detained,” Tun said, agreeing with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that military coup "is not acceptable in this modern world and the coup must cease.”

  • Conservative Power Couple Fight the Stolen-Election Myth

    Feb.26 -- Attorneys Tom Clare and Libby Locke represent Dominion Voting Systems Inc. in lawsuits against Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell seeking a total of $3.9 billion for falsely claiming its voting machines were used to steal the 2020 election. Bloomberg’s Erik Larson reports on “Quicktake Take a Break.”

  • After being shot in the face while covering a protest, a freelance journalist and her attorney alleged a conspiracy. A judge just ruled to let the case move forward.

    Linda Tirado, who was left partially blinded, told Insider about a recent legal victory in her case against Minneapolis police and city officials.

  • Myanmar military fires UN ambassador after anti-coup speech

    Myanmar's military regime on Saturday fired the country's Ambassador to the United Nations, Kyaw Moe Tun, a day after he gave a pro-democracy speech asking UN member nations to publicly condemn the Feb. 1 coup, The New York Times reports.Details: State television said the ambassador had "betrayed the country and spoken for an unofficial organization which doesn’t represent the country and had abused the power and responsibilities of an ambassador."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeKyaw Moe Tun was outside Myanmar when the coup occurred, per the Times.Catch up quick: The UN envoy was appointed under the civilian government that shared power with the military before the coup. He said he was speaking on behalf of the Aung San Suu Kyi's government and asked UN members to denounce the coup, not recognize the military regime, and take "all strongest possible measures" to stop the attacks by Myanmar law enforcement against protesters and end the coup immediately.Worth noting: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed his support for Kyaw Moe Tun's speech, saying, "The United States commends the courageous and clear statement made by Permanent Representative U Kyaw Moe Tun, and by those in Burma who are making their voices heard.""We must all heed their call to restore democracy in Burma."Go deeper: Myanmar's UN ambassador calls on world to condemn military coupLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Bobby Shmurda reveals what motivated him behind bars in first post-prison interview

    In his first post-prison interview, Bobby Shmurda reflected on what he learned during his time in the Clinton Correctional Facility.