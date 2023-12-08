A Black Woman Cop Tried to Be a 'Good Apple.' She Was Fired For It.

Earlier this year, a Pasadena police officer was involved in an incident in an attempt to de-escalate an arrest that could’ve gotten violent. Following that day, she was terminated from the department.

Now, she’s taking legal action.



Read more

Following this incident, Crutchfield claims she was retaliated against by the department.

Read more from CBS News:

Crutchfield was placed on paid administrative leave for six months after being sent back to the department, claiming that she was never given any reason for her punishment. On Friday, Crutchfield’s family was joined by her attorney Brad Gage at a press conference outside of the Pasadena Police Department. She was not present as she is still an active patrol officer. “She’s doing the right thing, she doesn’t believe in a code of silence. She doesn’t believe in circling the wagons,” Gage said. “She believes in integrity, honesty and safety.”

Her actions are reminiscent of the internet’s favorite cop, Officer Krystal Smith. In 2020, she was seen in a viral video accosting her colleague for shoving a demonstrator who was peacefully protesting while kneeling on the ground. In that case, the attention turned to the officer accused of pushing the civilian and Smith faced no punishment, per CNN.

On the other hand, Crutchfield says she was retaliated against for doing the right thing. The administrative charges she received have not been made available by the Pasadena Police Department.

More from The Root

Sign up for The Root's Newsletter. For the latest news, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.