A Black woman in Michigan was issued a $385 ticket after her new neighbor called the police on her for loudly talking on a cellphone

A Michigan woman was given a $385 ticket for talking on her phone Thursday, FOX 2 Detroit reported.

Diamond Robinson's neighbor called the police reporting a noise complaint.

When police arrived, Robinson recorded the encounter on Facebook Live.

Diamond Robinson, a Black woman, was walking down the street in her Eastpointe, Michigan, neighborhood when her neighbor asked if she could "get off your phone or talk lower," according to FOX 2 Detroit.

In response, Robinson told the outlet she told the neighbor to"'Get out of my face" and continued walking. However, police arrived at the scene minutes later.

"I'm not doing anything. I'm on the phone walking up and down the black that I pay taxes on. I'm confused," Robinson said in the video, which has over 30,000 views. In the video, one of the responding officers said he was writing her a ticket for "being a public nuisance."

"No, I'm not accepting that," Robinson responded. The video shows the police officer place the ticket in her mailbox.

"I get a ticket for being a public nuisance because I'm talking too loud on my phone?" Robinson said in the video.

Robinson told FOX 2 Detroit that she believes race was a factor in this incident. The report said the person who called the police on Robinson is a white woman and is new to the neighborhood.

Robinson will proceed to fight the ticket in court, the report said. In addition, she also had surveillance cameras installed at her residence after the incident.

In a news release on Friday, the Eastpointe Police Department said officers arrived at the neighborhood after receiving a noise complaint. After trying to speak with Robinson about why they were called, police said, "she refused to participate in the investigation."

"Based on Ms. Robinson's responses, the officers believed that the disorderly behavior would continue when they left," the police statement said. "The officers opted to use the least intrusive resolution for the situation by issuing a civil infraction citation rather than misdemeanor violations and/or arrest."

The police did not identify the caller, although, in her video, Robinson refers to her neighbor as "Rebecca."

The neighbor did not comment on the situation but told FOX 2 Detroit the ticket "speaks for itself."

