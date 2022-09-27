Black Woman In Ohio Runs Over Her Child’s Father

Recent reports revealed that Taahviya Chapman, a 24-year-old woman from Ohio woman ran over the father of her child. This unfolded after she found out that he was carrying on an affair with her sister. After the incident, she drove into another pedestrian in a crazed rage.

The whole incident unraveled after Taahviya Chapman found inappropriate text messages between Jawon Khalid Lunsford, the father of her child, and her sister. This led Chapman into a whirlwind of emotions which led her to find Lunsford at a Kroger store and run him over, before driving into Christopher Griffith, another pedestrian outside the store who later lost his life. According to reports, Lunsford narrowly escaped the scene with wounds and a broken leg.

Unsurprisingly, a murder charge was added to Chapman’s growing list of felonies after the news that Griffith, a 58-year-old has passed away at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

While the news is jarring, it is a dark, tragic tale of what happens when women, and more specifically, Black women get caught in the cross-fires of betrayal, toxic relationships and the palpable heartbreak that ensues. What Chapman did was inexcusable and puts the theory of the “Angry Black Woman” on the forefront, but there is more to the story. For years, many Black women have gotten the shorter end of the stick when it comes to love and romantic co-existence, especially in heterosexual relationships.

This situation was a tragic for everyone involved, but it is a reminder that love does not have to end in a murky tragedy that leaves many people without primary caregivers. In situations like these, Black women are effectively reinforced as negative in the public eye. No perceived notion of love is worth the heartache, loss of freedom and loss of youth. It is so important to keep self-love and peace of mind at the forefront.