Black woman and white man both faced racial discrimination at SC hospital, suits allege

A Myrtle Beach-area hospital is now facing allegations of racial discrimination by a Black woman and white man.

Shawn Barrett, a 53-year-old African American woman hired as an administrative assistant at Grand Strand Medical Center in 2017, believes her termination in September 2021 was, in part, due to retaliation for complaining about white colleagues creating a hostile work environment, according to a recently filed lawsuit.

The hospital responded in a statement to The Sun News that it strongly disagrees with the allegations and plans to defend itself through the legal process.

“Just because a lawsuit is filed does not mean the allegations made in it are true,” a Grand Strand Health spokesperson wrote. “We are dedicated to creating a welcoming environment and a culture of respect and inclusion for everyone. We owe it to our colleagues and patients to monitor team member performance and make changes as needed.”

Barrett’s colleagues “regularly” made jokes about African Americans being lazy and offered negative commentary about the Black Lives Matter movement, the suit states.

Her complaints to her supervisor were largely ignored by the hospital’s leadership and human resources department, while Barrett’s white colleagues began making false statements about her not performing her job duties, according to the lawsuit.

Those allegations led to an investigation that resulted in Barrett’s termination, the complaint states.

This is the second lawsuit filed this year against Grand Strand Medical Center by a former employee alleging discrimination.

Thomas Frazier, a former nurse at the hospital, alleged his termination related to him being a white man older than 40.

Frazier’s troubles with hospital leadership began in 2021 after he responded to an anonymous company survey by expressing concerns that the hospital’s ownership, HCA Healthcare, had donated to Black Lives Matter and created a Diversity, Inclusion and Equity committee with no heterosexual, white men other than those in senior leadership, according to his lawsuit.

Barrett served on the committee, her lawsuit states.

Frazier was ultimately fired Dec. 6, 2021 shortly after a conversation with a coworker about a transgender person that company officials considered disparaging remarks toward the LGBTQ+ community, he alleges.