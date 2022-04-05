Black women are getting evicted at higher rates in Seattle than every other demographic
Black women are evicted at rates higher than their share of the population nationwide.
Black women are evicted at rates higher than their share of the population nationwide.
Amber Alert issued Monday for Muldrow girl
Fire investigators cannot rule anything out as some accuse woman at center of eviction case for blaze
A 60-year-old man is accused of getting as many as 90 coronavirus shots in order to sell forged vaccination cards
From wind farms across the African coastline to geothermal projects in the east African rift valley, a new United Nations climate report on Monday brought the continent’s vast clean energy potential into the spotlight. If realized, these renewable energy projects could blunt the harshest global warming effects, power the continent’s projected economic development and lift millions out of poverty, the report said. The U.N.’s Intergovernmental Panel for Climate Change report comes at a time when Africa’s renewable energy business is already booming.
The memo is the latest effort on the part of the Biden administration’s push to reshape the role of immigration enforcement in the US.View Entire Post ›
Germany on Monday put a government agency in charge of a longtime German subsidiary of Russia's state-owned energy giant Gazprom after an opaque move last week by the parent company to cut ties with the unit. Economy Minister Robert Habeck said Germany’s network regulator has been appointed as Gazprom Germania’s trustee until Sept. 30, with the right to dismiss and appoint managers. “The German government is doing what is necessary to ensure security of supplies in Germany, and that includes not exposing energy infrastructure in Germany to arbitrary decisions by the Kremlin,” Habeck said.
According to Atlanta police records, total crime in the area is four times greater than what it was this time last year.
International Mine Awareness Day: As a war refugee from Laos, I call on America to resolve the deadly legacy of its secret war in my birth country.
Most waiters at one Kenyan café are deaf, so customers use sign language, mimes or gestures.
Heralded as the “most famous American in the world,” even before the Revolution, Franklin is one of the most important figures in U.S. history. By his death in 1790, Franklin was literally depicted as a god. Franklin will be recast yet again on PBS, thanks to Ken Burns’ latest documentary, Benjamin Franklin.
Thirty-four investors managing more than $7 trillion in assets have warned 17 of Europe's largest companies, including BP and Volkswagen, that they could challenge board directors over their accounting of climate risks. The move is the latest push by investors to pressure companies and their auditors, charging them with not moving fast enough to adapt to the world's transition to a low-carbon economy or being clear enough about the potential impacts. In letters sent between December and February and seen by Reuters, the investors told the companies their accounts did not reflect the fallout from climate change on their assets and liabilities.
Big 12 baseball is competitive as ever and it showed this past weekend.
The city will pay almost $250,000 in damages and attorneys fees to Edward Caniglia who prevailed in a legal battle that went to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Attorneys representing former President Trump asked that a judge appointed by former President Clinton recuse himself from Trump’s recent lawsuit accusing Hillary Clinton of being part of a conspiracy claiming his 2016 campaign was colluding with Russia. In a motion filed Monday, Trump attorneys Alina Habba and Peter Ticktin argued that U.S. District Judge Donald…
The University of Michigan sent an email out to students Friday saying, heads up, we are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases and you might want to take some precautions.
On April 3 and 4, 1974, a series of deadly tornadoes struck the Midwest, causing destruction and havoc, and the loss of more than 300 lives.
Just a used car, you say? Maybe, but it's a used car with longroof style.
The U.S. stock market has been on a wild ride so far in 2022. Despite an up month in March, the S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite, and Dow Jones Industrial Average had their worst quarter in the first quarter of 2022 since Q1 2020. Investors looking for quality businesses that can outlast a prolonged sideways market have come to the right place.
These elected officials apparently didn’t care they were planning to break the rules | Editorials
In his letter to investors, JPMorgan Chase executive Jaime Dimon said that he doesn’t envy the Fed’s difficult job.