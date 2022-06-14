Black Women Related To Blue Ivy All Too Well In Viral Courtside Moment With JAY-Z

JAY-Z may be one of the greatest rappers of all time, but to Blue Ivy, he’s just an embarrassing dad. In a hilarious video, the proud dad tries to give his 10-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter a hug and a kiss while sitting courtside at game five of the NBA finals between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics. But Blue didn’t seem too impressed, and in typical tween fashion, rebuffed his public display of affection. The clip quickly went viral, with Black women relating all too well.

To us: Jay Z, the all time rap legend

To Blue Ivy: embarrassing dad pic.twitter.com/yOsIpBUVyz — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 14, 2022

According to E News, the 24-time Grammy winner was thrilled to take Blue on a daddy-daughter date to the game. An eyewitness told the outlet that “Jay had his arm around her shoulder and was pointing out different things on the court to her.”

As expected, Blue served courtside fashion, wearing a black T-shirt with “Brown Skin Girl” written across the front, a leather jacket, sunglasses, hoop earrings and Nike sneakers. The fit complimented her voluminous curls, which her dad appeared to smush during his attempt to share a cute moment on the jumbo screen.

During the viral moment, the 10-year-old appeared to mouth the words “dad my hair” as he put his arm around her.

Black women chimed in, instantly catching on to what she said.

“Baby said ‘dad my hair’. i know that right niece lol,” a fan commented.

“RIGHT!? I knew that’s what I read lol!” someone tweeted.

“Blue Ivy will always be us when we first get our hair done. Aht! Aht!” another wrote.

“If it’s one thing blue is gonna do, it’s humble [her] parents,” another wrote.

Others were shocked to see how much she’s grown and were shaking their heads at how teens will do you when they approach adolescence.

“How these kids be growing up so fast,” one user wrote with laughing emojis.

“Smh. These kids ain’t loyal, just few years ago he was her all – now she thinks she’s too cool for Hov? Well, she must make another Hov!” a viewer commented.

“She already on hoop earrings?” another added.

Some couldn’t get over how much Blue looks like her mother.

“She’s got Beyoncé’s attitude and facial expressions and I love it!” one user wrote.

“This isn’t Beyoncé?” another retweeted along with the video.

“Beyoncé and blue ivy are literally twins,” a fan wrote with side-by-side images of Blue at the game and the singer with similar curls.