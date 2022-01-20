Black women: Voting rights bill fail 'problematic'
Black women voters tell The Associated Press they want promises fulfilled on protecting access and voting rights. (Jan. 20)
Black women voters tell The Associated Press they want promises fulfilled on protecting access and voting rights. (Jan. 20)
Fox NewsWhite House Press Secretary Jen Psaki marked the one-year anniversary of President Joe Biden’s inauguration on Thursday by walking into the lion’s den. For the first time in her role as Biden’s top flack, she appeared on a Fox News weekday show.Those expecting a knock-down, drag-out fight between the spokesperson and Fox anchors, however, would have been left largely disappointed. In the end, the 13-minute interview was a mostly friendly affair that ended with light questioning and well-
Officials with the New York attorney general raised a flaw in the method used to peg a course in Scotland at more than $400 million, documents show.
Linda Blackford: Sometimes gaffes have a way of stating the truth and they confirm many people’s suspicions about who is worthy of our democracy and who is not.
Stephanie Grisham gave more significant details than expected about what Trump was doing before 6 January, sources say Stephanie Grisham, the then White House press secretary, in October 2019, listens as Donald Trump speaks to the media on the South Lawn of the White House. Photograph: Andrew Harnik/AP The former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham told the House select committee investigating the Capitol attack that Donald Trump hosted secret meetings in the White House residence in d
"If you don't at least look at this with the closest possible microscope, you're basically saying that a president is completely above the law," the attorney said.
The Republican senator's backdoor deal-making on the tax bill illustrates once again why he is so unfit for public office.
Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Michael Kemp has ruled the same way in a nearly identical case: The Cyber Ninjas' records are public.
Twitter users torched the former president's daughter-in-law.
A federal appeals court ruled Thursday that two California counties that shut down gun stores as nonessential businesses in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic violated the Constitution's Second Amendment. Los Angeles and Ventura county officials had previously won lower court decisions stating that gun stores were not immune from shutdown orders established early in the pandemic to curb the spread of COVID-19, according to The Associated Press...
The Trump Organization is accused by the New York attorney general of misrepresenting property values in what she said may be fraud.
All current members of House Republican leadership, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, voted to overturn the 2020 election result.
Russia's not the USSR, and this isn't World War II. Does Biden realize?
Lawyers for the Trump Organization argue its longtime CEO didn't have a big role in preparing its financial documents.
Hannity told Trump's then-press secretary to emphasize "impeachment and 25th amendment are real, and many people may quit."
President Biden's approval rating has hit a new low in the latest Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll, a sign that most Americans disapprove of the way Biden is handling his job as president one year into his term.Forty-three percent of respondents said they somewhat or strongly approve of the way Biden is handling his job as president, compared to 56 percent who said they somewhat or strongly disapprove of Biden's...
Both Eric Trump and Allen Weisselberg sat for depositions in 2020, where they each invoked their Fifth Amendment rights over 500 times, a filing said.
The Navy will let Wisconsin keep its beloved badger statue for 50 more years, scrapping plans to move the sculpture to an East Coast museum. The statue, sculpted from melted-down cannons seized from Cuba during the Spanish-American War, was affixed to the first USS Wisconsin before World War I. The U.S. Naval Academy Museum lent it to the state in 1988. The academy museum contacted state officials in March 2020 asking for the statue's return so it could be lent to the nonprofit Nauticus Museum in Norfolk, Virginia, where the second USS Wisconsin is berthed as an exhibit.
Kenyan government official fears that releasing SGR railway contracts will undermine national security.
"In Russia we're all tired of rolling our eyes," Navalny said, urging Biden to hit Putin where it hurts by targeting the Russian president's wealth.
The Johnson County Supervisors unanimously rejected a budget proposal from the sheriff to buy a $240,000 Lenco BearCat as an alternative to the MRAP.