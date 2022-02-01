Black workers hard hit by decades of globalization

Reproduced from Economic Policy Institute; Chart: Axios Visuals

As the nation marks Black History Month, a look back at the history of globalization reveals economic and racial inequities that still reverberate.

Why it matters: Black Americans have been disproportionately affected by the manufacturing sector’s contraction.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

Among median-wage, non-college-educated employees, Black workers earn $5,000 more per year in manufacturing jobs than in other roles.

Driving the news: Black workers lost 646,500 manufacturing jobs from 1998 to 2020, wiping out more than 30% of their employment in the sector, according to a new report by the Economic Policy Institute.

Black Americans went from 10.6% of the industry’s positions at their peak to 10.2% in 2020.

Many of those higher-paying jobs have disappeared as production shifted overseas.

“The loss of jobs offering good wages and superior benefits in manufacturing has narrowed a once viable pathway to the middle class, particularly for workers of color — who represent a disproportionate share of those without a college degree,” according to the EPI report.

Ripple effects: The job losses have had a “spiral effect” on communities with a high percentage of people of color by undermining their tax bases, report co-author Valerie Wilson tells Axios.

“The jobs that were growing and newly available were not the same quality of jobs that were lost,” Wilson says, noting that low-paying service-sector positions have proliferated.

What’s next: EPI is calling for an investment in infrastructure and climate-change-related programs to boost U.S. exports and pair it with policies that “help ensure that workers of color and women can access these jobs.”

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.