Blackbaud buys Everfi in ESG push

Blackbaud has acquired social impact tech company Everfi for around $750 million in cash and stock.

Why it matters: The deal is closely tied to the ESG movement being pushed by major investors, including the Big Three index funds.

Blackbaud's software allows schools and companies to manage employee giving and volunteering. Everfi's customers include ESG-minded companies using its "impact-as-a-service" software to offer educational content (financial literacy, health and wellness programs) to more than 25,000 U.S. K-12 schools.

Some Everfi customers, like big banks, are mandated to offer such programs.

By the numbers: Blackbaud says the combo doubles its total addressable market to more than $20 billion, with more than half of that in the CSR/ESG category. The deal also allows Blackbaud to pull forward the timeline for its goal of mid-to-high single digit organic revenue growth.

ESG-focused mutual fund assets hit a record $3.9 trillion at the end of the third quarter, according to Morningstar.

Deal details: Everfi investors had included private equity firm TPG Rise Fund, plus tech luminaries Jeff Bezos, Eric Schmidt and Ev Williams.

The bottom line: Blackbaud, founded from a single private school client account, and EVERFI, co-founded by three Bowdoin College grads, have functioned broadly in the ed-tech space, but in terms of an assigned deal category, the combo fits into a relatively new bucket: ESG M&A.

