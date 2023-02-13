Blackbaud: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Blackbaud Inc. (BLKB) on Monday reported a loss of $21.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Charleston, South Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 41 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 68 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 58 cents per share.

The software and services provider in the nonprofit sector posted revenue of $274.8 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $276.9 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $45.4 million, or 88 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.06 billion.

Blackbaud expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.30 to $3.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.08 billion to $1.11 billion.

Blackbaud shares have increased 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $61.36, a drop of 7.5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BLKB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BLKB