Blackbaud's Social Good Customers Share Stories of Resilience During COVID-19

In the weeks since the crisis came to the forefront, Blackbaud customers have creatively pivoted to switch in-person events to virtual fundraisers, established virtual volunteering options for employees, galvanized lobbying efforts for legislation to protect at-risk patient populations and created an array of COVID-19 funds and grant opportunities. K–12 schools are swiftly moving classes online as they've been forced to shut their doors. Religious organizations are providing online resources while coordinating support, given the increased need for offerings. Zoos, aquariums and other cultural organizations, which have lost revenue from in-person attendance, have graciously provided content for all to enjoy online, while reminding of ways to donate toward their continued operating costs.

"Our customers have always inspired us, but the levels they are rising to during this pandemic are truly extraordinary," said Blackbaud President and CEO Mike Gianoni. "In the face of adversity and the incredible challenges brought on by COVID-19, they are creating innovative solutions and using technology in new ways to contribute to the ecosystem of good™. We are proud to stand with our customers and support them with critical technology so they can continue focusing on their missions during this time of global crisis."

The isolating nature of the pandemic means many organizations are relying even more on virtual and online solutions for fundraising, relationship management, payment services and grantmaking as well as other platforms tailored to their sectors. Blackbaud solutions are purpose-built for the unique needs of arts and cultural organizations, nonproﬁts, companies, higher education, faith communities, healthcare organizations, K–12 schools and foundations.

The rare-disease Alpha-1 Foundation used Blackbaud tools to successfully advocate for emergency federal legislation that is a matter of life and death for Alpha-1 patients. A primary victory will temporarily allow treatments for the Alpha-1 disease at home, rather than forcing "Alphas," many of whom have compromised lungs, to get those treatments at medical facilities where they might be exposed to COVID-19. One of the Blackbaud tools that has proven especially helpful is Blackbaud Luminate Online®, which allows the foundation to strategically mobilize Alpha-1 advocates in lobbying legislators. "We are able to leverage our Blackbaud systems to find constituents in key districts in order to be able to have their story and issue heard. As time is not on our side, to have the ability to pull this information quickly is extremely helpful," said Director of Development Linda Rodriguez.

Committed to the welfare of the Aurora community, the Dunham Fund in Illinois worked with four local funding partners to pool resources and address the most urgent needs in quality healthcare, human services and educational opportunities. "As money starts to filter to states and communities, and we learn how federal and state dollars will be allocated, we are also discovering how we can fill that gap," said President and CEO Vicki Morcos. "In recognition of nonprofits' resources being strained, we effortlessly modified our grant application so that it is easier and quicker for them to submit. This allows the Dunham Fund to respond more swiftly to their needs for general operating support and funding for services related to COVID-19." With Blackbaud Grantmaking™, the Dunham Fund's staff made those changes so seamlessly, according to Morcos, it felt like "business as usual" despite the extraordinary circumstances.

Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) transitioned upcoming PurpleStride fundraising walks through the end of May into virtual events to protect the health and safety of their vulnerable population of pancreatic cancer patients, as well as supporters, volunteers and staff. "Because PanCAN utilizes Blackbaud Luminate Online for all peer-to-peer fundraising and digital marketing, we were able to quickly and efficiently pivot our in-person PurpleStride walks to a virtual fundraising campaign," said Lori Stevens, chief development and community engagement officer, PanCAN. The nonprofit is providing "virtual striders" tips and tricks on online fundraising and other DIY opportunities, and some are doing their walks solo. "Even in these challenging times, our mission to improve outcomes for pancreatic cancer patients does not slow down or stop. Our fundraising goals have not changed," Stevens said. "While we may not be able to come together physically, we can come together virtually to fight this disease."