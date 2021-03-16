BlackBerry (BB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

In the latest trading session, BlackBerry (BB) closed at $11.46, marking a -1.88% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.39%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.09%.

BB will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, BB is projected to report earnings of $0.03 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 66.67%.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BB. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. BB is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note BB's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 62.37. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 37.31, so we one might conclude that BB is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 115, which puts it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
 
BlackBerry Limited (BB) : Free Stock Analysis Report
 
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

