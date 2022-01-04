Your BlackBerry Dies Today: End of an Era for Iconic Handset

Vlad Savov
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- BlackBerry devices running the original operating system and services will no longer be supported after Jan. 4, marking the end of an era for the storied device that catapulted work into the mobile era.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Ontario-based BlackBerry Ltd., the company formerly known as Research In Motion whose signature handset in the 1990s came to embody working on the move, said handsets running its in-house software “will no longer be expected to reliably function” after Tuesday, according to its end-of-life page.

The move, first announced in 2020, effectively kills off a line-up that remains popular to this day in parts of the world for its reliability and security. BlackBerry devices and their physical keyboards were once the go-to mobile device both for professionals keeping up with email and younger people messaging on its proprietary platform. The company’s appeal waned as Apple Inc.’s iPhone and a slew of Android handsets with larger displays, better graphics and wider app offerings took over the market during the past decade.

The Canadian company stopped making its own smartphones in 2016, shifting to a software-only business and licensing its brand and services to TCL Communication Technology Holdings Ltd., which continued to release devices until its deal ran out in 2020. The TCL devices were powered by Alphabet Inc.’s Android OS and will be supported until August.

Yet nostalgia for the BlackBerry name made it one of the meme stocks of 2021, triggering a massive spike in its share price in January before a similarly steep decline.

“These devices will lack the ability to receive over the air provisioning updates and as such, this functionality will no longer be expected to reliably function, including for data, phone calls, SMS and 9-1-1 functionality,” the company wrote. “Applications will also have limited functionality.”

Reddit’s Rocket-Ship Stock Picks Like BlackBerry Soar Again

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • BlackBerry phones once ruled the world, then the world changed

    It's easy to forget now in the age of Apple and Android, but at one time, BlackBerry owned the business smartphone market. You could have your Motorolas and your Nokias and your Samsungs, but for business, BlackBerry was it. As TechCrunch reported this morning, BlackBerry is shutting down its remaining services, and users running BlackBerry devices with BlackBerry OS 7.1 and BlackBerry 10 -- and you have to wonder just how many there were left -- will no longer have access to data or even the once famous BlackBerry messaging service, among other things.

  • Classic BlackBerry devices to stop working

    The BlackBerry era ended for most people some time ago, but this week marks a final end of the road for the services that powered the iconic smartphones.Why it matters: Those who still own a BlackBerry OS device will lose basic smartphone functionality.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The company first announced the shutdown in September 2020, but reminded users last month that services for the BlackBerry operating system will end Tuesday."As of this dat

  • Yen Suddenly Slumps to Five-Year Low as Treasury Yields Spike

    (Bloomberg) -- The yen dropped to its weakest level against the dollar in five years, as global growth optimism triggered a spike in U.S. Treasury yields and undermined the appeal of haven assets. Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Catches Kremlin Insider Who May Have Secrets of 2016 HackProperty Stocks Sink After Demolition O

  • What to Watch: The Mass Channel

    Will big-box retailers, such as Target and Walmart, continue to take share?

  • Cheney warns that Trump is 'at war with the rule of law' as Jan. 6 anniversary nears

    Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney (R) on Sunday accused former President Trump of being "at war with the rule of law" and said that if he repeats the baseless claims of the 2020 presidential election being stolen, he will do so with the knowledge that those words can elicit a violent response."I think that that we're in a situation where people have got to understand the danger of President Trump and the danger that he posed on that day," Cheney said of...

  • Biden likely to announce Raskin as Fed's vice chair pick this week - Axios

    Raskin, who served in the Treasury Department in the Obama administration, could bring a tougher regulatory profile to the country's most powerful bank oversight role, a position recently vacated by Randal Quarles, a Donald Trump appointee. The vice chair of supervision is the most consequential of the vacancies on the Fed's seven-member board available to be filled by Biden, giving the first-term Democrat an opportunity to leave a lasting imprint on both Wall Street oversight and U.S. monetary policy.

  • Trump acolytes vie for key election oversight posts in US midterms

    Swing state races for governor and secretary of state are the most consequential midterm contests Former Fox News anchor Kari Lake has called for ‘decertifying’ the 2020 election and is running for governor in Arizona. Photograph: Brandon Bell/Getty Images When Americans go to the polls in the 2022 midterms, the most important elections won’t be for office in Washington. The most high-stakes races will be statewide contests, in some cases for long overlooked offices, that have profound consequen

  • The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

    The S&P 500 outperformed the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq by its widest margin in over two decades in 2021, marking only the sixth time it has beaten the other indexes. The benchmark posted gains of 27% compared to a 19% jump by the Dow and a 21% return by the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index. If you ignore the sudden plunge experienced at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic last year, the stock market has been on an incredible yearslong tear.

  • BlackBerry loses bid to dismiss BlackBerry 10 lawsuit in NY, fall trial possible

    A U.S. judge on Monday rejected BlackBerry Ltd's bid to dismiss a long-running lawsuit claiming it defrauded shareholders by inflating the success and profitability of its BlackBerry 10 smartphones, and said the class-action case could go to trial this fall. U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon in Manhattan said "genuine issues of material fact" remained in dispute in the more than eight-year-old case, including over BlackBerry's accounting, and that "battle-of-the-experts" issues precluded her from ruling for one side or the other. While the BlackBerry 10 won positive reviews from critics, the public preferred Android-based smartphones and Apple Inc's iPhone, eventually leading to BlackBerry's 2016 decision to stop making phones.

  • Mercedes-Benz unveils 1,000 km-per-charge VISION EQXX prototype

    Mercedes-Benz on Monday took the wraps off its battery-powered VISION EQXX prototype which it says will have a range of more than 1,000 kilometres (km) per charge, taking a big stride in its electric vehicle (EV) ambitions. Daimler, soon to be rebranded Mercedes-Benz, announced plans in 2021 to invest more than 40 billion euros ($45 billion) by 2030 to take on Tesla in an all-electric car market, including building eight battery plants. The VISION EQXX, dubbed the most-efficient Mercedes-Benz ever built, will have energy consumption of less than 10 kilowatt hours (kWh) per 100 km, said Daimler.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Oil prices edge higher ahead of OPEC+ output policy meeting

    Oil prices rose on Tuesday as investors embraced expectations that oil producers will add supply at a meeting on Tuesday as a sign that fuel demand remains robust despite the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Brent crude futures gained 43 cent to $79.41 a barrel at 0502 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude recouped its earlier loses and rose 33 cents to $76.41 a barrel. Chauhan also said that fuel demand concerns from the spread of Omicron are ebbing and the planned releases of crude from various national strategic petroleum reserves are smaller than expected.

  • China’s Manufacturing Expands While Employment Remains Weak

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Catches Kremlin Insider Who May Have Secrets of 2016 HackProperty Stocks Sink After Demolition Order: Evergrande UpdateChina’s factory activity expanded in December as production and

  • China Evergrande 2021 sales plunge 39%, shares set to resume

    Embattled property developer China Evergrande Group said on Tuesday its contracted sales for 2021 had plunged 39% from the previous year to 443 billion yuan ($69.5 billion), as its shares were set to resume trading. The buildings affected are at its Ocean Flower Island project, and Evergrande added the decision does not involve other plots of land in the project. "The company will actively communicate with the authority in accordance with the guidance of the decision letter and resolve the issue properly," Evergrande said in a filing on Tuesday.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Treasury Yields Surge; Apple Makes History; Time To Buy Tesla Stock?

    Dow Jones futures were little changed late Monday, as Treasury yields surged. Tesla soared past a new buy point, while Apple made history.

  • Dennis Gartman Sees Stocks Falling 15% in 2022 on Aggressive Fed Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks could face a “slow, laborious” decline in 2022 as a result of a more hawkish Federal Reserve that may raise interest rates four times, according to Dennis Gartman. Most Read from BloombergPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Catches Kremlin Insider Who May Have Secrets of 2016 HackOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Puts End in SightProperty Stocks Sink After Demolition Order: Ever

  • Why Bitcoin bulls still think $100K is in the cards despite ugly end to 2021

    While hopes for Bitcoin $100,000 have been dashed, bulls remain unflappable — and some aren’t afraid to double down on their predictions.

  • AirPods Pro 2 lossless audio feature might’ve leaked

    The first AirPods Pro 2 rumor of the year is already here from a trusted insider familiar with Apple’s plans. Well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealed the potential release date window for the upcoming Apple wearable and a mentioned couple of brand new features that were not available on previous models. And one of these two … The post AirPods Pro 2 lossless audio feature might’ve leaked appeared first on BGR.

  • Redditors listed their favorite iPhone features that no one talks about

    Every year, Apple introduces dozens of new iPhone features that, more often than not, fly under the radar. While Apple naturally highlights a select few of these features during its WWDC and iPhone unveiling events, I’ve always wondered why Apple doesn’t have a webpage that lists some amazing iPhone features that, for whatever reason, are … The post Redditors listed their favorite iPhone features that no one talks about appeared first on BGR.

  • T-Mobile and Verizon discontinue iPad rebate program that caused customer headaches

    T-Mobile and Verizon have seemingly discontinued an iPad rebate program they offered in partnership with Apple.