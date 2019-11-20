BlackBerry QNX Technology to Power Arrival's Commercial EVs

BlackBerry Limited BB recently announced that its QNX technology will power Arrival’s — a U.K.-based electric vehicle company — autonomous commercial vehicles. Financial terms of the agreement remained undisclosed. As a leading player in safety-certified software for the automobile industry, BlackBerry provides OEMs and Tier 1s around the world with state-of-the-art technologies.



The security software and services company will license its BlackBerry QNX technology, including its cutting-edge QNX SDP 7.0 real-time operating system. Preliminary version of the first electric delivery vans are expected to hit the roads in early 2020. Markedly, BlackBerry’s QNX technology powers more than 150 million vehicles at present. Many of them use QNX SDP 7.0, which is designed to surpass the most demanding requirements for reliability and performance.



QNX SDP 7.0 offers high performance and enhanced kernel-level security through an array of features. Presenting the next-generation QNX Neutrino Realtime OS and QNX Momentics Tool Suite, the platform helps guard against system malfunctions, malware and cyber-attacks.



BlackBerry intends to maintain the highest degree of automotive certification for functional safety with ISO 26262 ASIL D. The company has rich experience in driving mission-critical embedded systems in automotive and related industries. Further, it has integrated the BlackBerry QNX and WHIS operating systems, which enable designers to make the most of multicore system on chips containing application cores in safety-critical systems to secure data.



Manufacturers are increasingly using BlackBerry QNX technology in their advanced driver assistance systems, digital instrument clusters, connectivity modules, handsfree systems, and infotainment systems. In September, the company launched the latest version of its automotive acoustics software, QNX Acoustics Management Platform (AMP) 3.0. This is a flexible system that allows automakers to activate only the features they need across their product line. With AMP 3.0, automakers can design the entire acoustic experience in their cars.



BlackBerry continues to invest in the right opportunities to drive long-term, sustainable growth and profitability. It topped earnings estimates twice in the trailing four quarters, delivering an average positive surprise of 31.3%.



Shares of BlackBerry have lost 24.7% compared with the industry’s decline of 8.8% year to date. Positive reception on BlackBerry Intelligent Security and a number of upcoming product launches instill optimism.







BlackBerry currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Qualcomm Inc. QCOM, Ubiquiti Inc. UI and Anterix Inc. ATEX.



Qualcomm has long-term earnings growth expectation of 14%.



Ubiquiti has long-term earnings growth expectation of 9.4%.



Anterix topped earnings estimates thrice in the trailing four quarters, the average positive surprise being 10.7%.



