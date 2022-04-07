BlackBerry settles lawsuit over BlackBerry 10

The Blackberry logo is shown on a office tower in Irvine, California
·1 min read

(Reuters) - BlackBerry said on Thursday it had agreed to pay $165 million to settle a more than eight-year-old class action lawsuit brought against it for allegedly defrauding shareholders by exaggerating BlackBerry 10 smartphone's success and profitability.

Under the agreement, which requires a judge's approval, the payment will be made to settle claims brought on behalf of those who bought the company's shares between March 28, 2013 and Sept. 20, 2013.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that the company was planning to settle the lawsuit to avoid trial in the United States.

U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon in Manhattan federal court granted a request from the company's lawyers and shareholders to adjourn their planned trial to negotiate a preliminary settlement.

Shareholders accused the company of concealing BlackBerry 10's true sales prospects in public statements during 2013, resulting in an inflated share price.

Lawsuits accusing companies of misleading shareholders are common in the United States, but few go to trial.

While the BlackBerry 10 won positive reviews from critics, it never caught on with the public, which preferred Android-based smartphones and Apple Inc's iPhones, which led to BlackBerry's decision to stop making phones in 2016.

The Canadian company now has shifted focus to cybersecurity and making embedded operating systems widely used in cars.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Recommended Stories

  • BlackBerry to pay $165 million to settle securities class action lawsuit against former officers

    Cybersecurity company BlackBerry Ltd. said Thursday it has reached an agreement in principle to settle a class action lawsuit brought against some of its former officers in a New York Court for $165 million. The company said it believes the allegations in the case were without merit, but "it also believes that eliminating the distraction, expense and risk of continued litigation is in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders." In its 10-K annual report filed with the Securities and

  • Tom Thibodeau on Julius Randle, Derrick Rose playing this season: I don’t see it happening

    Fred Katz: Tom Thibodeau on the possibility of Julius Randle or Derrick Rose playing again this season: "I don't see it happening." Source: Twitter @FredKatz What's the buzz on Twitter? Steve Popper @ StevePopper Not a surprise, but Thibodeau, asked ...

  • U.S. stocks end lower, with Nasdaq and S&P 500 falling sharply as investors weigh Fed’s policy path

    Major U.S. stock benchmarks close lower Tuesday, with the Nasdaq Composite seeing the biggest losses, as investors eyed the potential for additional sanctions on Russia and weighed prospects for aggressive tightening of monetary policy by the Fed.

  • U.S. weekly jobless claims fall; seasonal factors revised

    The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week, indicating a further tightening of labor market conditions heading into the second quarter, which could contribute to keeping inflation elevated. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 5,000 to a seasonally adjusted 166,000 for the week ended April 2, the Labor Department said on Thursday. The government revised claims data from 2017 through 2021, and published new seasonal factors, the model that it uses to strip out seasonal fluctuations from the data.

  • Pfizer boosts respiratory drug portfolio with ReViral purchase

    (Reuters) -Pfizer Inc said on Thursday it would buy privately-held ReViral Ltd in a deal worth as much as $525 million including milestone payments, to gain access to experimental drugs against the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The deal marks the U.S. drugmaker's second acquisition in less than six months to boost its drug portfolio, after a $6.7 billion takeover of Arena Pharmaceuticals in December. RSV, a common respiratory virus that causes cold-like symptoms, is a cause of pneumonia in toddlers and the elderly.

  • Recession Panic Is a Self-Fulfilling Prophecy

    Yes, the yield curve inverted. But that doesn't mean a recession is right around the corner, Gregory Daco of EY-Parthenon writes in a commentary.

  • Futures, Treasuries Dip on Fed Policy Outlook: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Markets stabilized some on Wednesday after minutes of the Federal Reserve’s last policy meeting provided more clarity on the central bank’s campaign to quell rampant inflation.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Comes Roaring BackRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Ri

  • Bayern 'deserved' to lose, says Nagelsmann

    Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann said his team "deserved" to lose following their 1-0 loss away to Villarreal in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final Wednesday.

  • Tuchel claims Chelsea have no chance of overturning Real deficit

    Thomas Tuchel claims Chelsea have no chance of advancing to the Champions League semi-finals after Karim Benzema's hat-trick inspired Real Madrid's stunning 3-1 win on Wednesday.

  • Does Tilray's Report Today Make the Stock a Buy?

    Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) CEO Irwin Simon made a bold prediction last year when he said his aim for the new company formed when it combined with fellow cannabis grower Aphria was for $4 billion in annual revenue by the middle of 2024. Tilray is growing its core marijuana business, but Irwin also plans to use acquisitions to help grow the business to hit the revenue goal. Its U.S. subsidiaries, including hemp producer Manitoba Harvest, craft brewer SweetWater Brewing, and Breckenridge Distillery, are all profitable, according to the company's financial release.

  • GE Stock A Buy? General Electric Reaffirms 2022 Financial Outlook Ahead Of 3-Way Split

    General Electric is poised to emerge as an aviation pure-play, after the industrial icon spins off its lower-growth units. Is GE stock a buy?

  • Want Stability? These 3 Energy Stocks Are as Safe as They Come

    Earnings of oil and gas stocks tend to be unstable thanks to the volatility in oil prices. Companies operating in the midstream segment -- providing infrastructure such as pipelines and storage terminals -- are generally more insulated from the vagaries of commodity prices than oil and gas producers. Here are three such companies that have a solid track record of generating stable cash flows and look well placed to continue doing so in the years to come.

  • McDonald's Brings Back a Menu Favorite (Wendy's Beware)

    McDonald's rarely changes its menu. Of course, McDonald's has limited-time offerings (LTO) and special menu items, but it has not followed the "try lots of wacky things strategy" that Yum! Brands has used to make Taco Bell, KFC, and even Pizza Hut stand out.

  • Walmart's Flipkart raises IPO valuation target to $60-70 billion, eyes 2023 listing-sources

    Walmart's Indian e-commerce company Flipkart has internally raised its IPO valuation target by around a third to $60-70 billion, and now plans a U.S. listing in 2023 instead of this year, two sources with direct knowledge of the plan told Reuters. Flipkart, which competes with Amazon.com Inc in India's booming e-commerce space, had earlier set an IPO valuation goal of $50 billion, Reuters has reported. The main reason for waiting for the IPO is due to Flipkart's internal plan to boost valuations further by focussing on two of its relatively new businesses -- online healthcare services and travel bookings, two of the sources with direct knowledge said.

  • Shein valuation soars, Tom Brady joins Consello, Kansas defeats North Carolina to win NCAA championship

    Notable business headlines include Chinese apparel giant Shein becoming one of the world's most valuable private companies, football star Tom Brady joining business advisory firm Consello as a partner, and the Kansas Jayhawks defeating the North Carolina Tar Heels in the NCAA men's tournament.

  • Shunned Oil Piling Up Off China as Virus Outbreak Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- Tankers carrying 22 million barrels of Russian, Iranian and Venezuelan oil are piling up off China, according to Kpler, as the country battles a virus outbreak that’s sapping demand and causing logistics problems.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Comes Roaring BackRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersUkraine Update:

  • Retirement in Canada vs. America: What's the Difference?

    American and Canadian governments provide many of the same types of services for those in retirement, but subtle differences between the two exist.

  • ‘Walking Dead’ Creator Robert Kirkman’s Profits Battle With AMC Gutted By Judge, Again

    The Walking Dead is coming to an end this year, and so it seems is most of the long-standing legal action by Robert Kirkman and other executive producers of the zombie apocalypse series against AMC. In a final ruling Wednesday, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Daniel Buckley gutted most of the fight pitting Kirkman, Gale […]

  • Trucking Companies Train You on the Job. Just Don't Try to Quit.

    Wayne Orr did not yet know that his foot was broken as he made his way back from Texas to his home in South Carolina, but he did know that he could not continue pressing the pedals on the tractor-trailer he had been driving. A new driver only a few months past his training period, he had to sit out for six weeks without pay. Then, when his foot finally healed, he discovered that his company, CRST Expedited, had fired him. Frustrated and needing a paycheck, he found a new job driving for Schneide

  • Millennials have solved the retirement crisis

    It looks like millennials have totally solved the retirement crisis. A new survey of 4,000 people by Investopedia found that more millennials own cryptocurrencies than own stocks. More millennials told the survey they were planning to rely on cryptocurrencies in retirement than said they were planning to rely on mere “savings.”