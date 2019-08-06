Is BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Using Too Much Debt?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

View our latest analysis for BlackBerry

What Is BlackBerry's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that BlackBerry had US$648.0m of debt in May 2019, down from US$810.0m, one year before. But on the other hand it also has US$847.0m in cash, leading to a US$199.0m net cash position.

TSX:BB Historical Debt, August 6th 2019 More

How Healthy Is BlackBerry's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, BlackBerry had liabilities of US$476.0m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$931.0m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$847.0m and US$256.0m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$304.0m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Given BlackBerry has a market capitalization of US$3.91b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, BlackBerry boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine BlackBerry's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year BlackBerry managed to grow its revenue by 3.1%, to US$938m. We usually like to see faster growth from unprofitable companies, but each to their own.

So How Risky Is BlackBerry?

Although BlackBerry had negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) over the last twelve months, it made a statutory profit of US$118m. So taking that on face value, and considering the cash, we don't think its very risky in the near term. Until we see some positive EBIT, we're a bit cautious of the stock, not least because of the rather modest revenue growth. When I consider a company to be a bit risky, I think it is responsible to check out whether insiders have been reporting any share sales. Luckily, you can click here ito see our graphic depicting BlackBerry insider transactions.