Blackbrook Audubon to continue Important Bird Area survey on Dec. 24

Dec. 21—Blackbrook Audubon visits a living conservation project at Orchard Hills Park in Geauga County each month for their Important Bird Area survey, and birders of all skill levels are invited to meet for the next one at 8 a.m. Dec. 24 at 11340 Caves Road in Chester Township.

The Patterson Farm Market is next door and is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Blackbrook logged 58 bird species when they completed almost a year of IBA walks at Orchard Hills in 2016, according to a news release. With surveys on the fourth Sunday of each month year round, they hope to get closer to the 144 species listed on eBird.org.

The walk leader may have a pair or two of binoculars to lend out. Basic restrooms are available with no running water.

Orchard Hills Park falls within the watershed of the Chagrin River Corridor Important Bird Area.

After the Orchard Hills Golf and Country Club closed in 2007, the Patterson family worked with the Western Reserve Land Conservancy and Geauga Park District to place a conservation easement there.

The park district has worked to bring back stream, wetlands, forest and meadow to return the site to its natural state — a mature beech-maple forest with clean headwater streams and wetlands for the Chagrin River, the release stated.

This restoration was funded in part through a grant from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. EPA under terms of the Clean Water Act.

Blackbrook Audubon covers Ashtabula, Geauga and Lake counties as the local chapter of National Audubon Society. For more information, visit blackbrookaudubon.org or email blackbrookaud@aol.com.