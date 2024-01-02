Blackbrook Audubon to hear about 'Brazilian Wildlife Adventure'

Jan. 2—Blackbrook Audubon welcomes Andy and Erin Avram as they describe their "Brazilian Wildlife Adventure" at 7 p.m. Jan. 16 at Penitentiary Glen Reservation.

Last summer the Avrams spent two weeks exploring Brazil, which has the third most bird species of any country, the largest river and largest tropical wetland complex. They got to see 241 species of birds plus many mammals, reptiles and amphibians, according to a news release.

Blackbrook encourages attendees to continue bringing their own beverage containers so they will be eligible to participate in the Bring Your Own Mug raffle. The drawing for a $25 gift card will be held at a future program meeting and the winner need not be present.

Penitentiary Glen is at 8668 Kirtland-Chardon Road in Kirtland. The program is free and registration is not required.

Programs cancelled due to weather are announced on the iAlert system. For more information, visit blackbrookaudubon.org or email blackbrookaud@aol.com.

Blackbrook Audubon covers Ashtabula, Geauga and Lake Counties as the local chapter of National Audubon Society. Earlier programs can be viewed on Blackbrook's YouTube page. Follow Blackbrook Audubon on Facebook.