Blackbrook Audubon to host talk on conservation work of the Cleveland museum

Feb. 8—Blackbrook Audubon invites nature enthusiasts to "Tales from the Front Lines: The Conservation Work of the Cleveland Museum of Natural History" at 7 p.m. Feb. 20 at Penitentiary Glen Reservation.

According to speaker Garrett Ormiston, the museum's conservation effort over the last 50 years has resulted in the permanent protection of some of the most ecologically-significant areas in Northern Ohio.

This presentation will explore the process by which the museum identifies high-quality sites and ultimately works to conserve them, according to a news release.

Blackbrook encourages attendees to continue bringing their own beverage containers so they will be eligible to participate in the Bring Your Own Mug raffle. The drawing for a $25 gift card will be held at a future program meeting and the winner need not be present.

Penitentiary Glen is at 8668 Kirtland-Chardon Road in Kirtland.

The program is free and registration is not required.

For more information, visit blackbrookaudubon.org or email blackbrookaud@aol.com. Blackbrook Audubon covers Ashtabula, Geauga and Lake counties as the local chapter of National Audubon Society.