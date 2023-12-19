Blackburn explosion: Evacuated residents still not allowed home

Debris litters the road and pavement after the explosion at the terraced house

Residents evacuated after a suspected gas explosion have spent their second night away from home.

One man was pulled from the rubble of a terraced house which was destroyed in London Road, Blackburn, just before 20:00 GMT on Sunday.

He is in a stable condition in hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Up to 50 people were evacuated but they have still not be allowed home. The roof of the house damaged in the blast will be demolished later.

A Blackburn with Darwen Council spokesperson said the evacuated residents from eight homes "have all been able to stay with family or friends".

A spokesperson added that while the "building inspection work continues" on Tuesday, they "can't yet say when these residents will be able to get back into their homes".

Residents told BBC North West that their houses shook in the blast and it was "like an earthquake".

Femida Patel lives in the house next door, where her parents and one brother were at the time of the blast.

She said: "My mother thought it was an earthquake.

"They were screaming trying to get out of the house."

Ms Patel added: "They ran out and were in total shock."

Uwais Patel and his sister Femida near their home after the explosion

Neighbour Rehana Mitha said: "The whole house shook.

"It was a big bang - people were screaming."

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: "The cause of the incident remains under investigation."

Lancashire Police have started an investigation into the Sunday night explosion

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, X and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk