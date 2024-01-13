Blackduck woman killed in Friday morning car accident

Jan. 12—ALASKA TOWNSHIP — A 76-year-old Blackduck woman has died following a fatal car crash on Friday morning on Lumberjack Road Northwest in Alaska Township near Bemidji.

According to a release from Beltrami County Sheriff Jason Riggs, at approximately 7:15 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 12, Beltrami County dispatch received an emergency call reporting the crash.

Preliminary investigation showed that a 2014 Buick Verano driven by 76-year-old Kathleen Patch of Blackduck was traveling eastbound on Lumberjack Road NW (County State Aid Highway 32), about four miles east of Minnesota Highway 89 in Alaska Township, when it was seen passing a tractor pulling a haybale trailer in a no-passing zone at the crest of a hill.

A 2000 Ford F-150 driven by 52-year-old Joseph Frenzel of Puposky was traveling westbound and met the Buick in a head-on collision. The Patch was the sole occupant of the Buick and was pronounced deceased after exhaustive life-saving measures by first responders, the release said.

Frenzel suffered minor injuries and was not transported by ambulance. According to a Minnesota State Patrol report, neither driver was wearing a seat belt and alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Red Lake Ambulance, the Red Lake Police Department, Red Lake Fire Department, Alaska Fire Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Blackduck Ambulance and North Country First Responders.