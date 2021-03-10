Blacked-out burglar indicted

Mar. 10—CATLETTSBURG — A man who admitted to a sheriff's deputy he had gone a Xanax bender and came to with two guns has been indicted by a Boyd County grand jury, court records show.

Xanax, a powerful benzodiazepine known to induce blackouts that sometimes result in thefts and fights, played a huge role in the charges 28-year-old Gregory S. Wages, of Ashland, now faces, according to the records.

On Jan. 16, deputies found Wage unresponsive behind the wheel of a car at the intersection of Hoenig Drive and little Garner Road with his foot on the brake and his 2014 Honda Civic in drive, an arrest citation states.

Wages was found to have constricted pupils, slurred speech and repetitive questions, all markers of being higher than gas prices, records show. After admitting to taking some blackout-benzos, Wages failed a field a sobriety test, the citation shows.

During a search of the car, a deputy turned up a stolen gun, records show.

The next day, a deputy investigating another gun theft spoke with a witness who said around Jan. 12, Wages had come to his home with a SKS semi-automatic rifle and stashed it in a closet, a citation states.

The deputy called the victim of the theft — who knew Wages — and learned that the victim had got the gun back from Wages' brother, records show.

During an interview with Wages, the suspect told a deputy he had gone on a toot with some Xanax and woke up with two guns, records show.

Wages has been indicted on a first-degree burglary charge, two counts of receiving a stolen firearm, first-offense DUI and driving a car with a suspended license.

If convicted, Wages faces up to 20 years in prison on the burglary charge and up to five years in prison on each gun charge.

He is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on a $30,000 bond.

