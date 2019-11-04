A blackface scandal rocked Virginia. Now, Democrats may still win full control of government

When Ralph Northam and Justin Fairfax were embroiled in scandal earlier this year, Virginia politics and its Democrats were in chaos.

Gov. Northam was accused of appearing in a racist yearbook photo that showed a man donning blackface and another in full Ku Klux Klan regalia. Lt. Gov. Fairfax was accused of sexually assaulting two women. And, not helping matters any, Attorney General Mark Herring admitted he once wore blackface.

All faced calls from within their own state and national party to resign in February. All stayed put. And the path forward was unclear with an election looming in November.

Now nine months later, Virginia Democrats have a shot at taking both houses of the state Legislature in Tuesday's election, and, with Northam, Fairfax and Herring still in office and not on the ballot – full control of Virginia's government.

If they win, Democrats would be able to implement the state's policy agenda for the first time since they held both houses and the governorship in 1993 – a far cry from months earlier when the three Democrats in the executive branch faced the possibility of handing power over to next-in-line House of Delegates Speaker Kirk Cox, a Republican.

"I think people have really looked on," former governor Terry McAuliffe and Northam's predecessor told USA TODAY in an interview. "I think people realize people may have made mistakes years ago as it relates to the governor. He's been a good man."

Northam's image has certainly improved since the scandal. A recent Washington Post-George Mason University poll found 47% of Virginians approve of the job he's doing.

He's hit the campaign trail for candidates in recent weeks, and his associated political action committee has donated more than $1.2 million in 2019 to the Democratic Party of Virginia and some of its candidates in tight races, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, Attorney General Mark Herring and Gov. Ralph Northam in Richmond on Dec. 18, 2017. More

Blackface, KKK hoods and mock lynchings: USA TODAY review of 900 yearbooks finds blatant racism

"We live in a very diverse society, and that’s a good thing," Northam said at a recent campaign event in Virginia Beach, The Associated Press reported. "It’s who we are. We’re going to be inclusive. We’re going to welcome people to Virginia."

Northam also delivered a keynote address at an August event marking when the first enslaved Africans arrived in Virginia in 1619. The governor acknowledged his own "painful truths" concerning race at the event.

Despite the scandals, the party has a good chance of winning the state Senate and a shakier but still "better than even money" shot at the state House, says J. Miles Coleman, the associate editor of Sabato's Crystal Ball, which provides non-partisan analysis on elections through University of Virginia's Center for Politics.

"We've seen for a while Virginia has kind of moved a bit more blue," Coleman said.

Mark Rozell, dean of the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason, was cautious, though.

"It really depends on turnout," he said of Democrats' chances. "Historically, the Republicans have outperformed the polls in these off off year elections."

The trouble for Democrats started with Northam. The governor apologized at first for the racist photo appearing in his 1984 medical school yearbook, then later said he did not believe he was in the photograph on a page under his name and admitted to once wearing blackface when dressing as Michael Jackson.

Investigation inconclusive: Was that Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam in blackface photo? Investigation inconclusive

Fairfax appeared poised to take over had Northam stepped down, but he soon faced sexual assault allegations from two women, Vanessa Tyson and Meredith Watson, who came forward days after the Northam photo was published. Fairfax has vehemently denied the accusations.