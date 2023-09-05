Blackfeet man caught up in Arizona sober living home scam dies after being shot

TechCrunch

Protestors gathered Monday outside Cruise's headquarters in San Francisco after reports of one of its robotaxis blocking an ambulance with a patient on board who later died. The incident, which the San Francisco Fire Department reported last week, happened on August 14, when a driver hit a pedestrian in the city around 11 p.m. The department said emergency responders had trouble getting from the collision to the hospital because two Cruise robotaxis blocked the road. According to the report, the blockage caused a delay in getting the pedestrian to the hospital, where they later passed away.