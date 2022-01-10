Blackford County men charged with dealing meth

HARTFORD CITY, Ind. — Two Blackford County man, one of them a convicted drug dealer, have been charged with dealing meth.

Robert Joe Kitterman, 32, of Montpelier, was charged Friday in Blackford Circuit Court with two counts of dealing in meth, one a Level 2 felony carrying up to 30 years in prison and the other a Level 3 felony with a maximum 16-year sentence.

He was also charged with possession of meth, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. He was being held without bond in the Blackford County jail.

Members of the Blackford County Drug Task Force alleged Kitterman sold the drug to an informant last Wednesday. Kitterman tried to persuade investigators he had sold the informant knives rather than meth.

Another Montpelier man, 32-year-ol Michael J. Berry, allegedly brought the informant to Kitterman's apartment, in the 200 block of South Main Street.

Berry was charged Friday with dealing in meth, a Level 4 felony carrying up to 12 years in prison, and possession of meth.

He was being held in the jail under a $2,500 cash bond. Initial hearings in both cases are scheduled for Monday.

Investigators reported later finding more than 21 grams of meth, along with prescription medications and drug paraphernalia in Kitterman's apartment.

Kitterman's record includes a 2013 conviction for dealing in meth.

