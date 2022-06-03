Blackford great-grandfather, child on porch killed when woman drives into house

MONTPELIER, Ind. — A Montpelier man and his young great-grandson were killed Thursday evening when a car left a city street and slammed into a local home.

Jerry "Jake" Michael, 74, and Jenson Reynolds, 5, were pronounced dead at the scene, Blackford County Coroner Zach Crouch confirmed on Friday afternoon.

Investigators said a vehicle driven by Brandi S. Bare, 46, struck — and apparently drove entirely through — Michael's home, at 165 E. Blaine St., about 7:50 p.m.

Michael and the child were on the house's porch when struck.

Two other people at the house were injured and flown by medical helicopter to Indianapolis hospitals.

According to a release from Montpelier Police Chief Chris Snyder, Bare's car was traveling southbound before it left the roadway at the Main Street split and traveled through a yard before striking the rear of Michael's home.

The car came to rest after striking a vehicle in the home's driveway.

Bare, who is also from Montpelier, was taken to a nearby hospital for a blood draw. Snyder indicated alcohol or drugs were "believed to have been a contributing factor in the crash."

Bare — being held in the Blackford County jail — on Friday was charged in Blackford Superior Court with two counts each of causing death when driving while intoxicated, reckless homicide and causing serious bodily injury when driving while intoxicated.

Two of those charges are Level 4 felonies carrying maximum 12-year prison terms. Four counts are Level 5 felonies with maximum six-year sentences.

She was also charged with a misdemeanor count of resisting law enforcement.

The Montpelier Police Department is investigating the double fatality.

The Hartford City Police Department and the Blackford County Sheriff's Department also responded to the scene, along with an Indiana State Police crash reconstruction team and emergency medical personnel from Montpelier and IU Health Blackford Hospital.

