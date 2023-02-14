Blackford man faces 26 counts of exploitation in child porn probe

HARTFORD CITY, Ind. — A Hartford City man was charged this week with 26 counts of child exploitation over his alleged distribution of child pornography.

Two of the charges filed Monday in Blackford Circuit Court against 24-year-old Connor W. Bosworth are Level 4 felonies carrying maximum 12-year prison terms.

The other 24 charges are Level 5 felonies with maximum six-year sentences.

According to court documents, Bosworth sent via Instagram multiple nude images of "females under 18 years old."

An Hartford City police investigator was able to "identify several individuals" in those images, including a juvenile — identified as "Victim 1" — who "made the original complaint."

Bosworth is accused of sending the images 32 times, "both to identified victims and unknown third parties," an affidavit said.

One witness told police Bosworth had solicited her online to send him nude photographs of herself. Another juvenile said she had been "coerced" into sending the Hartford City man nude photos.

Police were also notified by Bosworth's Internet provider of messages in which he allegedly expressed a desire to kidnap and rape a local "prepubescent female."

The charging documents reflect the nude images were transmitted in June and July of 2022.

On Sunday night, members of the Blackford County Emergency Response Team served a search warrant at Bosworth's North Cherry Street home, and he was taken into custody. "Numerous electronic devices and firearms" were collected and taken from the residence.

An initial hearing in the case is set for Thursday. Bosworth continued to be held without bond Tuesday in the Blackford County jail.

