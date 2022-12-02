Blackford man pleads guilty in Muncie convenience store robbery

MUNCIE, Ind. — Nearly four years after the crime occurred, a Blackford County man has pleaded guilty to participating in an armed robbery at a Muncie convenience store.

Robert Rockwell, 22, of Montpelier, on Monday pleaded guilty to aiding, inducing or causing armed robbery, a Level 3 felony carrying up to 16 years in prison.

Three young Blackford County men were arrested and charged after an armed robbery at a northside Muncie convenience store in January 2019.

Rockwell and two co-defendants were accused of robbing a clerk at gunpoint at the Riggin Mart, 4849 N. Broadway, on Jan. 22, 2019.

The bandits robbed the clerk of cash, cigarettes and E-cigarettes. They also tried, but failed, to tie up their victim.

A plea agreement calls for four other charges against Rockwell — conspiracy to commit armed robbery, conspiracy to commit criminal confinement, pointing a firearm and aiding, inducing or causing criminal confinement — to be dismissed.

The deal specified that Rockwell would receive a six-year sentence, but with no longer than four years of that term executed.

Delaware Circuit Court 3 Judge Linda Ralu Wolf took the plea agreement under advisement and tentatively set sentencing for Feb. 6.

In January, co-defendant Zachary Allen Lester, now 20, received a nine-year sentence, with three years suspended after he pleaded guilty to armed robbery, criminal confinement and pointing a firearm.

Incarcerated at the Putnamville Correctional Facility, Lester — 16 when the 2019 robbery took place — has a projected release date in August 2025.

A Blackford County man investigators said drove a getaway car the night of the holdup — Keiton Michael Stacy, now 22 — last year pleaded guilty to aiding, inducing or causing armed robbery. He received a six-year sentence with three years suspended.

A prisoner at the Westville Correctional Facility, Stacy is scheduled to be released from custody in May.

